SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Throughout the entirety of 2023, Hera Gallery will be presenting a virtual exhibition entitled “Objects of Agency,” addressing the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Sonja Czekalski, Hera Gallery director, said an exhibition on abortion has been on her mind since Amy Coney Barret was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2017. When Roe v. Wade was officially overturned last year, she said she knew an exhibition was vital, but worried that an in-person exhibition wouldn’t be impactful enough. After seeing the hashtag #abortionisevil start to trend on social media, she decided a virtual exhibition would be the correct means of artistic expression.
“As a small gallery in the smallest state, and a blue state at that, Hera Gallery was not sure what we could do that could reach our neighbors across state lines. An in-person exhibition seemed necessary too, but we knew that would not reach far enough…” Czekalski said. “With social media being one of the largest, if not the largest, sources of news I wondered how Hera could help counteract the fake news campaigns online and help to share real stories and factual information across the web. So, the virtual exhibition was born.”
The mission of the exhibition is not only to represent the current state of women’s health care in America, but to challenge anti-abortion campaigns, false information on social media and provide a platform that allows female identifying persons to boldly express their voices, Czekalski said.
“We hope that giving people a platform to share work inspires more people to create work and speak out,” she said. “We hope that if people are searching for hope, answers, community, or help online that we can be a resource to find it. I also hope that Objects of Agency can be a place of empowerment.”
In the virtual platform, artists are not bound by aesthetics, size limitation or geographical proximity, Czekalski said. For example, Melanie Piech’s piece “Your choice. Your life. Your rights. Despite what all those white men are saying”, is a video of a performance installation, where the artist is shown smashing a glass ceiling of sorts to pieces.
“The virtual exhibition allowed artists to submit work which may no longer exist in the physical world,” Czekalski said.
Every week, one of the 52 artists from the exhibit will be featured on the Hera Gallery social media accounts (@hera_gallery), showcasing their work, artist statement, biography and social media platform. Czekalski said the additional social media boost will not only give the artist proper recognition, but it will also help share the art and the message they are portraying to a larger audience.
“Sharing the exhibition on Facebook and Instagram also helps to share authentic stories, experiences, and factual healthcare information across social media,” she said. “In doing so we are helping to spread awareness, and hopefully share hope, community, or a lifeline to someone in need.”
The featuring artists are Lexi Arrietta, Joer B., Jenny Balisle, Elizabeth Barick Fall, Sally Binard, Virginia Bradley, Chris Desmond, Julie Chen, Debra Disman, Sharon Dundee, Susanna Eisenman, Andrea Fortunoff, Dwora Fried, Dennis Gerwin, Stacey Gregory, Arani Halder, Jeanette Hammerstein, Alcy Hart, Cheryl Hazelton, Susan Hensel, Ellen Hochberg, Joanna Hoge, Susan Karhroody, Mary Kostman, Joe LaMattina, Christina M Dietz, Rose Malenfant, Rosa Naparstek, Brenda Noiseux, Tami Phelps, Melanie Piech, Donnal Poppe, Diane Rosen, Lynne Rosenberg, Gigi Salij, Julie Schnell-Madden, Emma Schwartz, Emily Shepard, Val Sivilli, Min Tian, Larisa Usich, G. E. Vogt, Connor Walden, Audrey White and Kathy Yancey.
Czekalski said the featured artists were chosen from an open call for art posted on the Hera Gallery website, social media and Callforentry.org. They received over 400 entries and had to narrow it down to 52.
“I have learned so much from the artists and artworks selected,” she said. “Since knowledge is power, this can only help us move forward in the fight for reproductive rights.”
The exhibition can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.heragallery.org/objectsofagency. Czekalski said the exhibition is best viewed from a desktop.
At the culmination of the exhibition, Hera Gallery has agreed to donate its gallery commission of sold works to Planned Parenthood.
“[Abortion and sexual health] are a basic human right to healthcare that has been stripped for thousands of people, the conversation cannot end until that right is back, and then it must continue so that history does not repeat itself once again,” Czekalski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.