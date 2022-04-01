SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Theatre By The Sea will open its curtain this season to a set of shows delayed for nearly two years, but the all-clear for returning to a normal season is here at last, said Bill Hanney, theater owner.
He said that the 89-year-old barn theater in Matunck on Cards Pond Road is ready — except for its well-known restaurant — to open in May for the summer season.
“We are excited. Last year we had preview with ‘Momma Mia’ and now the theater wants to be open the entire summer long” with the standard fare of scripted performances in additional to some concerts and children’s shows, he said.
Hanney said that he’s looking for new operators after a retirement by the former operator. So far, he hasn’t had much luck recruiting someone and has had discussions with different restaurants to gauge interest in opening a seasonal business at the theater.
Theatre By The Sea opened its 2021 season with a strong cabaret-style act by Westerly native Nicolas King and rolled into a summer entertainment season with comedian and singer Poppy Champlin.
The usual fare of long-form scripted plays wasn’t found last year - again in a reprise of the 2020 season when the pandemic shutdown the entire operation.
Social distancing requirements still in place in January 2021 made planning for performances difficult so theater staff pivoted to night club style acts.
Theater staff Tom Senter, Thom Warren and Karen Gail Kessler helped to create the “2021 Summer Concert Series” of comedy, show tunes and Broadway musicals. The highlight was ever-popular Abba production “Mamma Mia” at the season’s end.
This Seasons Productions
This year, Hanney said, he will finally kick off — as planned the two previous years — with the Tony-Award nominated musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” about 1950s rockers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
Next will be “Footloose,” a rocking movie musical, followed by an updated version of “Cinderella” and the season will finish off with “Kinky Boots,” featuring songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.
The theater also plans to continue its “Monday Night Concert” series that will include Harvey Robbins presenting “Once in a Lifetime! Fats Domino Meets Liberace” on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.
“A Man With Standards,” starring John O’Hurley, who played J. Peterman on the television sitcom “Seinfeld,” is scheduled for August 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Additional Monday concert performances are planned, according to Karen Gail Kessler, the theater’s publicist. They will be announced after the theater finishes the contract process for them, she added.
The children’s shows include “Li Liu,” traditions of Chinese acrobats, July 8, magician Scott Jameson on July 15, 2022 and Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” presented by summer camp Theater By the Sea students on July 29.
In addition, Robert Clarke, a magician and juggler, on August 5 and “Go Home Tiny Monster” presented by the Gottabees on August 12.
Prep Work for Shows
Hanney said that often the public sees just a schedule, but behind the curtain is a massive amount of work.
It begins a year before shows appear on his stage. Contracts, casts, building of scenery, organizing the shows and sales of season tickets are done in the months leading up to the barn theater opening in the spring, he said.
The work isn’t something that can be done in just a few months’ time, the producer added.
“We put on a show, going from zero through opening night, from scratch. When you think about it, that’s for just three to four weeks run, then it’s gone and we’re on to the next,” he said.
Hanney said he takes pride in performances crafted for local showing.
“There is one thing I can promise. This theater will re-open again. I have a commitment to this theater, I adore this theater,” he said when the pandemic shut the doors two years ago.
He even received calls from people wanting to buy it. He said he replied “no.” Instead, he said, he wants to find a ways for theater to remain intact when he relinquishes control or ownership.
“We are as off the beaten path as a theater can get,” he said about the theater on a back road, near the beach along the Atlantic Ocean, in Matunuck.
“This theater has made its mark in the past 89 years,” Hanney said. “All these people in the past have put this theater on the map and my obligation is to keep it on the map.”
