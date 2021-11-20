We all know that the holiday season is the season of gift giving and there’s always that one person you can’t figure out what to get for them. They could be a loved one or a close friend and they might have eclectic taste which can make getting the perfect gift a difficult task. When this situation arises, you need something unique and something that sticks out so it can be something special. That’s when you should buy a handmade object or piece from a local artist because it meets all the mentioned qualities. For folks in South County, Field Of Artisans will be having their pop-up vendors set up shop at Whalers Brewing Company on 1174 Kingstown Road in Wakefield on Sundays from November 21 - December 19 with each edition running from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Field Of Artisans is a creative platform, network and event production company for entrepreneurs that’s been based in Rhode Island since 2015. Makers from all over New England take part in the company’s pop-ups and the folks at Whalers love it when they show up to the brewery.
“We love hosting Field of Artisans at our taproom,” says Whalers spokesperson Joanne Liu.
“The summer and Fall Field Nights on Tuesdays have been a big hit this year and we’re super excited to have them back soon for the Holiday Series. It’s been awesome seeing Field of Artisans grow and expand the past few years into a wonderful community of talented local artists and craftspeople. Our taproom guests love it, and we love it because it’s a really great way to support and showcase all the local creativity around us. You can expect a different line-up of artisans at each event, there’s painters, woodworkers, soapmakers, jewelers, candlemakers, and so much more. It’s definitely the place for holiday shopping if you want to find unique, handmade gifts.”
Through the series, Field Of Artisans provides another outlet for the local artist community. Having them at Whalers provides a cool vibe where people can talk over a pint while getting some holiday shopping done.
“We created Field of Artisans to provide a consistent platform for artisans and art appreciators to connect,” founder & field producer Katrina Meehan says about the company. “The Field is a place where originality, creativity and heart is supported and encouraged. We began collaborating with Whalers a few years ago, they share the positivity and indescribable essence of community that is at the root of Field of Artisans. Together we elevate connection, spirits and artistry and any installment of the Field of Artisans x Whalers Brewing Company series is not to be missed.”
“The holiday series is particularly special,” she adds. “Each event highlights a different curated artisan lineup. One is guaranteed to find something new every Sunday this holiday season. Each vendor is selling work that they’ve made and a handmade gift is one infused with thoughtfulness and heart. Expect to not only shop but also meet and chat with nice and inspiring people over art and beer. This series is one that can be enjoyed with friends or solo, one will never feel lonely at a Field of Artisans series at the Whalers Brewing Company.”
With it being in a weekly format, different artists will be vending during each day of the series. If you stop by one Sunday, make sure to go to the next one because you won’t see the same gifts available for purchase.
“The Field of Artisans at Whalers holiday experience is a community of joyful and positive people getting together every Sunday to celebrate the arts, music and great beer,” field logistics director Kevin Momenee says about the series. “People can expect amazing artisans rotating weekly in a cheerful, warm holiday atmosphere that welcomes people of all ages from all over New England. A gift for everyone, those who give and those who receive.”
If you find yourself in need of a one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone or you’re just looking to check out something cool, mark off the next few Sundays on your calendar for the Field Of Artisans Holiday Series at Whalers Brewing Company. For more info on Field Of Artisans, log on to fieldofartisans.com. To keep tabs on future events at Whalers, log on to whalers.com.
