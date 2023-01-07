WESTERLY, R.I. — You never know when art will transform your life and that’s why, as a new year begins, artist Helen Roy hopes to guide others along their own paths of self discovery.
“I am a very goal-oriented person and becoming an artist was never even near my radar,” she said. “I feel like I was so fortunate to fall in love with painting and creating.”
This January, Roy is teaching acrylic painting at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly (ACGOW). No experience is necessary. Classes are $35 per session and take place Tuesday nights over a four-week period beginning January 10. Students will start with a colorful seascape on canvas where they’ll learn technique and the following classes will offer a choice of painting on canvas, a canvas bag, a wooden sign, or a mini painting on a small easel. You can sign up for one class, or all four, but Roy suggests at least two sessions.
It’s her hope that participants walk away from the experience with a similar appreciation of the medium that Roy found on her journey into the world of art, a journey that seemingly came out of nowhere.
“I am new to the world of art and my guess is I am following the path of many artists who have creative moments and love trying something new and different,” she said. “The challenge of going in a new direction is stimulating and the never-ending learning is one of my favorite parts of being a visual artist and creator.”
After a 30-year career as a learning disabilities specialist in the field of special education as a resource teacher, educational consultant and college professor, Roy and her husband moved to Westerly after retiring from the workforce following stays in both Denver, Colorado and New York.
The Rhode Island area is one the Roys enjoyed, visiting often prior to their retirement and so it made sense to settle down in the area full time when their careers wound down. At the same time, Helen’s love of art grew.
“I have always loved art, especially visual arts and gravitated toward art in many ways throughout my life,” she said. “I grew up with seven sisters and several of them were talented artists in various mediums. I always enjoyed creating and learning about art and artists through books, movies, and as an adult always going to every museum possible when traveling.”
Roy says she believes art is a great tool to help people with cognitive disabilities, a lesson she saw time and time again while working in the classroom.
“Art is such good medicine for the soul,” she said. “When I taught students with special needs, they so often said their favorite class was art rather than academics – it was often an area that gave them a feeling of both success and comfort when they were struggling with reading or mathematics. Anyone at any cognitive ability can create and enjoy the experience.”
Dr. Roy says her journey to becoming an artist was unexpected.
“When my daughters were young, we spent time painting and often experimented with mixing and creating new colors. Many times, the pictures were colorful abstract designs, and the experience always raised our spirits.”
Later, when one of her daughters was going through a tough time after graduating college and beginning her career in fashion design in New York City, she tried to help her by re-introducing her to art. Surprisingly, Roy was the one who benefited the most.
“She was not interested but the comfort and joy it gave me to paint was overwhelming,” Roy said. “What surprised me the most was how therapeutic it felt immediately. I found it so satisfying to be in the middle of the gray and grit of New York City and to be able to bring the warm, refreshing, and soothing summer colors of the beach into the concrete jungle. My theme of ‘A Celebration of Color,’ started that summer and I continue to try to capture the warm, refreshing, and soothing colors of nature, and bring that energy into each piece of art. My palette is often dominated by the soothing colors one observes watching the sun set over the ocean: especially blues, greens, yellows, corals, pinks, and lavenders.”
Roy started painting in July of 2015 and says she has the Artists’ Cooperative to thank for helping to push herself and improve her practice.
“The first time we lived in Westerly in 2001 my younger daughter and I would walk around to the ‘First Wednesday’ Shows in downtown while my older daughter was in guitar lessons. I always loved the variety of artwork at ACGOW, and I thought it would be so nice to be part of an art community. My first attempts to get juried were not successful so I kept painting and was very excited to join when we moved to Westerly full time in 2018.”
Roy works in many mediums including acrylic, oil, cold wax & oil, mobiles in acrylic and even beads.
“I am revisiting beading with creating pearls and black onyx bracelets for this January show at ACGOW,” she said. “I did a lot of beading when I lived in Westerly before and have had a container of beads, silver fixtures and tools I have been moving around for the past 20 years. Our January show, ‘Out of The Comfort Zone – Try Something New’ encourages our artist members to try a medium that you have not been juried in for, so I had fun creating both pearl and black onyx bracelets for the ACGOW January show.”
She says acrylic remains her favorite medium and the one she uses most.
“Acrylic is very user friendly because it is water based and dries quickly which is especially nice when creating geometric pieces with straight lines created with tape,” she said. “I think acrylic is also great to use when teaching people who do not have experience painting – it is less intimidating than oil.”
From linear and geometric compositions to abstracts, seascapes and lately mobiles, Roy experiments with different styles.
“I am often asked which is my favorite style, and I find it is hard to answer – almost like asking a parent which is their favorite child,” she said. “I typically will be working on several pieces, different styles, at the same time. While one dries, I work on another. If you told me I had to stop in one of the styles (linear, geometric, seascape, abstract, mobiles) I would be heartbroken.”
She doesn’t hesitate when asked what her favorite piece of work is, though.
“I must admit I have many favorites,” she said. “But I especially love my first Anna Maria Waves that is an acrylic on 8.5x 11 paper. We were in Anna Maria Island in Florida for a few weeks, and I spent a lot of time playing in the water at the beach and painting waves. Since that time, I have done numerous commissions in sizes from 4”x4” to 30”x40” and it gives me joy to create different versions of Anna Maria Waves and to see them displayed in someone’s house.”
Roy’s first exhibit was in May of 2017 in Washington, D.C. Invited by friends to show in their art space in an architecture office as part of an emerging artist exhibit, Roy said the experience hooked her right away.
“It was my first exhibit, and I will never forget the feeling of seeing all my art up on the walls, one piece next to the other – they all seemed so happy hanging out together for others to see,” she said. “It was also fun listening to people talk about what they saw in the abstract pieces, and it was wonderfully shocking when I saw the first red dot go up on the one of my favorite paintings in the show – I had a happy little cry.”
Throughout her artistic journey, Dr. Roy has taken classes at the National Academy School of Fine Arts, New York School of the Arts, and RISD at the Westerly Education Center. It’s a belief that fits in with her experience as an educator and is part of the reason she has decided to give back through painting classes of her own.
I believe in lifelong learning,” she said. “I also believe in doing what you are excited to do, what gives you joy and what you feel passionate about. I have always found it so rewarding to take classes and learn from others, there is so much to learn. I have talked to so many people since I started painting who really want to start painting but are hesitant – taking a class might help you jump in and realize you can create AND you might really enjoy it.”
Roy’s classes this month will focus on acrylic painting to create “soothing, colorful seascapes” on a 12” x 12” canvas. The first class will start with a canvas and in future classes students can choose to paint on a canvas of another size, a canvas bag, a wooden sign or on a mini 4 x 4 canvas with an easel.
She is limiting classes to six people per class so there can be a small, more intimate group.
“I would love this to be a regular thing at ACGOW – Tuesday Night Paint classes with different artists and different mediums all year long,” she said.
She says anyone can sign up for her classes and there is no need for any previous artistic experience.
“I will help guide you no matter what your experience,” she said. “Much of my experience as an educator was helping people when they struggle with learning something new. I break down the class step-by-step, so you learn about acrylic painting, including techniques and principals while you are creating.”
Roy said she hopes that people have a fun, positive experience exploring their creative side and that they will want to do it again.
“I want people to realize that painting can really be their new best friend,” she said. “It will be there for them when they are up, when they are down, it will help them get through hard times and will be there forever. The process is the most important part. Learning to enjoy the process of painting and the journey of where it might take you.”
To register for Roy’s painting classes this month at ACGOW, email her directly at drhelenroy@yahoo.com or 401-419-4538. To view Roy’s work, visit helenroygallery.com, search for “helenmroy” on Instagram or visit the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
