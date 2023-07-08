From the window above my kitchen sink, I have a clear view of the purple, pink, and yellow lupines that I planted shortly after moving to southern Rhode Island. Though the heat of early summer has already turned their majestic spires to seed, I still enjoy watching the birds attempt to crack open the pods left behind on the stalks. Lupines are some of my favorite flowers: they bridge the gap between spring and summer, they remind me of my first trip to New England, and they feature strongly in one of my favorite books.
When I was 16 years old, my grandparents invited me on a road trip through New England and part of Canada. I lived with my parents in Alabama at the time, so the trip offered a welcome break from the intense heat and humidity of summer in the south. We began our two-week tour in Mystic, Connecticut and drove up the coast to Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, stopping in Newport, Concord, Portland, Bar Harbor, and Saint John along the way. I quickly fell in love with the charming seaside towns and vividly remember thinking to myself that one day I would live in New England.
On a particularly memorable stretch of the trip, we drove through Maine flanked by a sea of deep blue, vibrant magenta, and pale pink lupines. Every turn presented us with picture-perfect landscapes: fields of lupines framing cedar-shingle houses and sandy coves. Lupines herald the start of summer in Maine and the towns we visited that year were full of small shops and local artists celebrating their beauty. In a bookshop in Bar Harbor, a display featuring “Miss Rumphius” by Barbara Cooney caught my attention. I vaguely recalled the story and its enchanting illustrations from childhood. “Miss Rumphius” was first published in 1982 and tells the story of Maine’s iconic lupines and how they came to be scattered across the state. On the first page, we’re introduced to a little girl named Alice Rumphius. Alice vows from an early age to travel to faraway places and live a life full of adventure before settling down in a cottage by the sea. Her grandfather, a woodcarver and storyteller, supports young Alice’s resolute plan, but tells her she must also do something to make the world a more beautiful place.
Alice follows through on her promise to travel the world. As an adult, she visits all sorts of exotic places and meets all sorts of interesting people, but when she finally settles in her home overlooking the sea, she remembers the instructions her grandfather gave her as a child. Limited by age and suffering from a bad back, Alice wonders what she could possibly do to make the world a more beautiful place. One day, while walking around her home, she discovers that the lupines she planted in her garden have made their way up and over the nearby hill. This gives Alice, now called Miss Rumphius, an idea.
Pockets teeming, Miss Rumphius begins walking and tossing lupine seeds as far as her legs will take her. To everyone’s delight, the following year the fields and hillsides around them are bursting with blue, purple, and pink flowers. Miss Rumphius had checked off the last item on her list: she had found a way to make the world a more beautiful place.
The real Lupine Lady, Hilda Edwards Hamlin, lived in Christmas Cove, Maine, in the early 1900s. Barbara Cooney, author and illustrator of the beloved “Miss Rumphius,” lived in nearby Damariscotta, Maine and was most certainly inspired by Hamlin’s efforts to spread the flowers decades earlier. Cooney’s book received the National Book Award for Children’s Picture Books in 1983 and it consistently tops lists of best children’s books.
Though I am now well beyond the intended audience for “Miss Rumphius,” I enjoy revisiting the story and regularly recommend it to customers at the bookstores where I work. My copy of “Miss Rumphius” sits on a shelf in my living room with the receipt from the bookshop in Maine still tucked inside. I firmly believe children’s books aren’t just for children and the story, illustrations, and simple message of “Miss Rumphius” are perfect for readers of all ages.
