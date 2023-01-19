WARWICK, R.I. – Three actors, four monologues and no action.
This bare-bones structure belies the intensity and emotion of The Gamm Theatre’s production of “Faith Healer” by celebrated Irish playwright Brian Friel.
For a couple hours, three actors, taking solitary turns on stage, hold us with the uncanny power of their performances. Beyond simple amazement at how each remembers all those words, their delivery – unfailingly natural – negates any need for so-called action.
Each speaks directly to us, the audience, in the playwright’s melodic language, and we are captivated. Director Donnla Hughes, a native of Galway, Ireland, leads the cast in honest and insightful work.
The characters are Frank Hardy, the titular healer, played by Tony Estrella, the Gamm’s artistic director; Jeanine Kane as Grace, his wife; and Brandon Whitehead as Teddy, the manager of “The Fantastic Francis Hardy Faith Healer” traveling show.
Hardy is an ambivalent “healer”; in his monologue, he calls his work a performance — except on rare occasions, which he can’t explain. Grace is his devoted but under-appreciated wife, who handles the show’s mundane operations, like taking admissions and tidying up. Teddy is the manager/promoter who struggles to keep the show afloat during travels through mid-20th-century Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
During their time in front of us, each recounts memories of their life together, detailing good times and the opposite. Each telling differs from the others but, bit by bit, a story comes together, one which actually reveals the most about the characters themselves. Clearly, what is true is affected by the speaker’s perspective.
Like the simple structure of the play, however, delving into these experiences belies the depth to which the play takes our own thoughts. What stands out to each of us is an individual thing, which will keep play-goers comparing observations with each other while also looking inward to our own subjective views.
All the thinking, however, doesn’t weigh down the mesmerizing performances. In voice and demeanor, Estrella makes real the toll Hardy’s two sides, public and private, take on his being. Empathy springs organically from Kane’s portrayal of Grace and her interestingly complicated relationship with Hardy. Whitehead’s Teddy is both affable and intense, allowing for moments humorous to melancholic and much in between.
Sharpening the focus on the actors is a minimalist set comprising little more than chairs piled like a house of cards, or sometimes a chair and table for a character to use. Lighting as bright as day or a spotlight surrounded by darkest night adds emphasis. Ambient sounds of opening doors or the outdoors help create moods.
At the Gamm, “Faith Healer” is an unforgettable mix of rich material, expertly presented, powerful and moving. In conclusion: Great theater.
“Faith Healer” runs through Jan. 29 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $55-$65 and available by phone at (401) 723-4266 or on line at gammtheatre.org/faith. For information on $30 rush tickets, $20 student tickets or other discounts, visit gammtheatre.org/discounts.
