NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Those who know Rhode Island cuisine know how rich and diverse the selection is, from seaside classics to Italian standards, from fusion to farm fresh and with delicacies from around the world, the Rhode Island food scene is special and the Wickford Art Association puts it front and center with their latest exhibit, “Foodworks,” which features photographs of cuisine from around the state and debuts Friday and runs through Oct. 3.
The exhibit features photography from 16 photographers chosen by Fort Collins, Colorado-based photographer John Robson while the restaurants and food producers featured were chosen by Edible Rhody editor Eugenie Trevor, with the artist photographers capturing the products of their food industry producers over last winter.
Some of the pieces have been featured by Edible Rhody in print and on their website over this summer on their website, ediblerhody.ediblecommunities.com and a full virtual gallery will launch on the WAA’s website, wickfordart.org, following Friday’s opening.
Addtionally, the WAA will host a Food and Art Market on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the green at the North Kingstown Town Beach featuring food vendors from across Rhode Island and art on display and for sale by the WAA outside of their gallery. If needed, a rain date is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the same time.
An opening reception is set for Friday at the WAA, located at 36 Beach Street, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with awards being announced at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.