SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With his Wakefield store closed since March because of COVID-19 capacity limits, Clark Farms owner Rich Clark had to get creative.
But even Clark was unsure about his plan to open his Matunuck location for the first time this Christmas season in order to sell handmade wreaths, bundled greens, trees, holiday ornaments and decorations.
“I thought 10 times this week, ‘This is crazy, we should close,’” Clark, 54, said from inside the large greenhouse off of Commodore Perry Highway.
Clark opened his Matunuck location on Nov. 27 and plans to keep it open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 26, he said. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
The staff has been hard at work for weeks transforming the greenhouses to make them look like a garden center straight out of the North Pole.
At a time when other businesses are struggling to survive because of COVID-19 restrictions, including a new two-week “pause” enacted Monday by the state, Clark Farms is wrapping up what Clark described as a banner year.
“It worked out fantastic. I feel guilty saying it,” Clark said while standing a few feet away from rows of Christmas trees waiting to be sold.
He shut his Wakefield store in March, just as they were preparing for a new spring season, due to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. Employees were concerned about the spread of the sickness.
It forced Clark, who has worked on farms since eighth grade, to regroup. That’s when he looked at running retail operations from the farm.
“The donkeys are here, we’ve got to feed them every day. The plants are here, we’re growing them. Obviously, we want to be here.”
The greenhouse is large enough, he said, to safely accommodate 70 people at a time. The Wakefield store would only be able to fit about nine customers by comparison, he said.
“And we’ll never get 70 people in here all at once,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of elbow room.”
He had to make adjustments such as setting up hand sanitizer stations, painting directional arrows on the floor of the greenhouse and adding plexiglass at the cash register area. Employees had to sanitize parts of the two-mile corn maze every hour.
The logistics of opening were daunting, but not insurmountable.
“We had a huge month of April on curbside pickup, which was complete madness,” he said. “There’s just so much logistics, but it worked out fine. And then we were able to open for Mother’s Day, which was good.”
People who didn’t go away on summer vacation instead rediscovered their yards and gardens.
“We had a banner year for that reason,” Clark said. “There’s just nothing else to spend your money on and nothing else to do.”
Clark also revamped the farm’s website in order to sell items such as wreaths from an online store, and spruced up areas of the farm to offer other attractions.
“We put in a sunflower maze this year on a new field – that was a good attraction for social distancing,” he said.
Clark bought the Wakefield store in 1992, and the Matunuck farm in 2006. He started retail operations at the greenhouse in 2008.
“When I bought this, it was a forest, it was part of the Brownings’ original land grant,” he said. “This was the king’s grant, they owned a swath from here to Worden’s Pond.”
Clark worked for the Brownings as a youngster at the dairy farm, and later was able to buy the land adjacent to Route 1 from the family, which kept a larger portion further away from the highway. He cleared out the brush that had taken over the former dairy land since 1962, but left several large trees standing.
He initially grew plantings that he would then sell from his Wakefield store, because zoning regulations at the time wouldn’t allow retail sales from the farmland.
Eventually he was able to open a garden center on the site, and then added a corn maze. Hayrides, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch followed.
The business has always been seasonal.
“We used to run just Easter to Halloween, and then literally lock the door and just run the store in town for Christmas only,” he said. Trying to run both at once would be too difficult and not worth it, he said.
Inside the greenhouse Tuesday morning, employees stocked planters and wreaths while holiday music blared from speakers. Several customers had walked in to browse.
Clark said he might open the farm up again next Christmas.
“This year might not have been a great barometer,” Clark said. “The cost involved in doing it was tremendous. It remains to be seen, but it’s possible.”
