SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Songs from the Four Seasons 1960s rock group filled this old barn theater to applause one tune after another in the opening night of Theatre By The Sea’s finale production of “Jersey Boys.”
“Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and many other timeless songs — blending with TBTS owner Bill Hanney’s “Timeless” view of himself — reverberated through the 90-year-old building.
Hanney, for his part of being timeless, admitted that this performance — the last for the season and running to September 10 — is the closeout act to give his mostly aging season ticket holders their money’s worth.
And they got it.
Walking into the dimly lit theater, a huge sign “Jersey Boys” hung over the stage made out to look like a factory, a hint of the New Jersey known for its blue-collar, and darkened yellow lettering giving a factory smog effect.
It set the mood.
It had a concert-like feel rather than a play, musical or show. Many of the group’s well-known hits are interspersed between the narratives by the four singers telling stories about the band’s history.
No matter the narrative that accompanied the production, this opening night audience came to hear the tunes and they showed that appreciation with more-than-polite applause.
For this audience on opening night, the Four Seasons and hundreds of bands and singers, far too many to list here, defined that 1960s era and those growing up in it who attached to melodies and voices revealing emotions about life, love and loss.
The production, in a serious look at it, is more like a musical documentary of the band’s four singers, their wandering and sometimes crime-filled ways that did not stop the fame and recognition they later achieved.
This musical documentary covered just that with Zane (Zapata) as Frankie. Not only does Zapata have the look and a voice close to the real Valli, the actor even hails from Jersey.
Kevin Martin plays Nick Massi due to his strong, silent presence and rich singing voice. Chris Clark portrays Tommy DeVito — the group’s leader — with the conniving, yet compromising attitude of someone seeking success anyway he can get it while Aidan Cole as Bob Gaudio, who gave the group its identity, reveals the adolescent kindness, emotion, drive and naivety of the time.
So what makes a strong repeat performance in South County of a play that won four Tony Awards for its Broadway productions and had an off-Broadway in an afterlife?
Kevin P. Hill, TBTS artistic director and director for this production gave his insight.
“It’s vital that we recognize the people behind each character in our production. The show must ring true, which means that every detail of their real lives is important to explore,” he said. “Every line of the musical is based on truth. Our goal is that after viewing the performance, the audience will grasp the trials and tribulations this group endured,”
It certainly seems true for a summer local run based on some reading about the group years after its popularity waned. At its height, little was known about guys making up The Four Seasons.
Magazines of the era did not write much about them. In their research, authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, who wrote the book on which a film and musical were based, were surprised to find that some members had prison records.
As summer winds down and trips to the beach soon become more irregular, it’s an evening treat to see this show at TBTS.
“Jersey Boys” isn’t the only way this Matunuck theater is putting a bow on its summer slate, however.
This Monday at 7:30 p.m., if you have some extra cash to spare — $90 per person for the show and $125 per person for the show and a post-show party — consider Hanney’s add-on for a coda on the 2023 season.
It is called “Big Barn Bash - Celebrating 90 years” as he marks the anniversary of the theater.
The cost to attend is slightly higher than the normal theater seat tickets, which range from $65 to $88.
Season ticket holders must pay regular prices for the special events.
Many alumni from Theatre By The Sea’s past performances plan to be there on stage, including Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran Michael McGrath, (“Tootsie,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “On the Twentieth Century,” “Memphis,” “Spamalot,” “Wonderful Town,” “The Goodbye Girl,” and “My Favorite Year”).
He has appeared in 19 shows at TBTS from 1977-1991 and his daughter Katie Claire McGrath, who appeared as Katherine Plumber in Disney’s Newsies at TBTS.
It will be directed and hosted by TBTS’s Producing Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill.
He has directed and choreographed productions of “Kinky Boots,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Sister Act,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Mary Poppins,” “Grease,” and “Hello, Dolly!”
Tickets for “Jersey Boys” are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and performance days from 11 a.m. until curtain opening (performance Sundays noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during regular box office hours by calling (401) 782 – 8587.
