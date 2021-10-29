It’s no secret that Providence jam band Jabbawaukee have been a staple of Rhode Island’s music scene for the past few years. No matter where bassist Brendon Bjorness-Murano, guitarist Dave Hobson, keyboardist Jack Skeffington and drummer Jason Laplume play, they always seem to draw a crowd that likes to dance and enjoy themselves. With this type of following, it only makes sense that their debut full-length album Family Tree is one of the most anticipated local releases of 2021. It’s due out on October 30 right before Halloween but don’t let that spook you. The record exhibits an hypnotic blend of funk, jazz, R&B and rock that pleases the senses from the first note onward.
Family Tree was created in Bjorness-Murano’s home studio in Westerly that he built during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The recording process was cathartic for him and the rest of the band while also helping them achieve a physical representation of their artistic identity.
“This album to me is my own personal culmination of every skill I’ve fine tuned over the past 25 years,” Bjorness-Murano says about the making of Family Tree. “Song writing, bass playing, guitar playing, singing, recording, mixing, lyric writing, production, editing, mastering, publishing and marketing all wrapped up into a single entity. I’ve spent hundreds of hours producing this album and the making of it happened during two and a half years of the most turbulent times in my life. My best friend Amber Bettez Boyette, who was the lead singer of the band The Law with myself, passed away from brain cancer, then the pandemic happened and then I was hospitalized twice from diverticulitis and from heart problems. I witnessed someone jump off of the Newport Bridge as I tried to grab them inches away and a number of my close friends overdosed during the pandemic.”
“While having a family with two children during this whole time and trying to stay afloat as a sound engineer and musician after our 35 show tour got cancelled, it’s been a lot,” he adds. “I look at this album as my own personal dragon I slayed and I crammed every ounce of emotion into its killing.”
For Skeffington, the experience was different for him because of how he joined up with Jabbawaukee a year or so into the band’s existence. This meant that he was learning other people’s songs while also putting his own touches on them.
“Personally this record stands as a documentation of my contribution to the Jabbawaukee sound,” he mentions about his role in the making of Family Tree. “Most of the songs we recorded were actually written before I became a member, such as ‘Katie’ or ‘Slowly Fade Away’. Since I’ve joined the lineup we’ve evolved new sounds, textures and grooves after all the times when I would be watching them being played from the crowd. The song ‘Days Roll By’ is my first written contribution to the band and the way they’ve taken my idea to the next level of musicianship is beyond what I could have even dreamed up. We as a band wanted to document what that transition has done for us, it’s the envisioned base to our sound and what to be known for musically is captured here, cemented for all to hear.”
“We also want to give back something to our friends and fans who have helped push us to make something that they can listen to on demand whenever they want to,” Skeffington adds. “With plans to expand that sound even further, we have already started writing and working on new material and we hope as we continue forward this record will lift the hearts of everyone who is a fan of our music.”
Hobson and Laplume love the fact that the new album is a collective effort and a testament to how awesome being part of a band can be. There’s also an abundance of influences at play that make for a multi-dimensional aesthetic.
“To me, this album really encompasses all aspects of our sound,” Hobson mentions about Family Tree. “We have all contributed to the song writing in one way or the other and I think the album really gives you a taste of all of our influences. We really wanted to have something people could listen to that summed up Jabbawaukee and I’d say this is it.”
“As a drummer who had no real musical expectations when we were first beginning to play out, being a part of Jabbawaukee has changed my life,” Laplume adds. “This album to me is our greatest accomplishment to date and it’s the first step in our amazing musical journey. The record itself embodies Jabbawaukee’s sound and it was masterfully edited, mixed and mastered in house by Brendon. I can 100% say I’ve never been more proud to be part of something this awesome and can’t wait till our fans, family, friends to hear it.”
Bjorness-Murano, Skeffington and Hobson each take the lead on vocals in various tracks, which goes to show how versatile Jabbawaukee is. Matt “Mongo” Nilsson from Daddie Long Legs, Julie Zito from Owleye and sax legend Dan Moretti each contributed to the album as well. To ring in the unveiling of Family Tree, the band will be putting on a party on the same night of the album’s release at The Met on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket. Bethany, Connecticut soul-blues band Creamery Station will also be opening up the festivities to set the vibe. It’s fairly obvious that you should grab a copy of Family Tree while you’re at the show so make that purchase and get down with the music.
