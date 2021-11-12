The Granite Theater during run-up to ”The Christmas Carol,” which starts November 26, is offering a treat to its audience with three diverse performances that are sure to intrigue and amuse those looking for some live stage work while waiting for the traditional holiday classic.
The three-show package started this past week with “Mrs Campbell! Mr. Shaw,” and will be followed this Saturday with Bob Perlow’s “Tales From Hollywood” and on November 20 southeastern Connecticut’s Michael R. McGuire’s “Murderers Get Love Letters.”
“These are kind of our commitment to new works and diversity of what we present to our audiences,” said Carter Smith, spokesman for the Granite Theater, explaining the reasons the theater is presenting the package.
“Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw.” contains wit, wisdom, and passion of the one-of-a-kind relationship between the famous playwright George Bernard Shaw and his muse, the Gilded Age actress, Mrs. Patrick Campbell, based on their letters spanning nearly 40 years.
Playwright Sandra Laub, a local teacher, crafted the play and has appeared at the Granite Theatre as Bella in ”Lost In Yonkers” and as well performed on stages throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.
This play examined George Bernard Shaw – playwright, pacifist, critic, vegetarian. But, really, what made him tick? And who was Mrs. Campbell? She was a famous Gilded Age actress on par with Eleanora Duse, Elen Terry, and Sara Bernhardt, who played lead roles on the London stage and whom Shaw cast as Eliza Dolittle in his Pygmalion (My Fair Lady).
Coming up this week is Bob Perlow, a Pawtucket native, talking about his networking among many funny and interesting characters who fill the legends of Hollywood. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $20 per person.
He worked up close with Jay Len, Tony Danza and Bob Newhart among many other other personalities well-known to television audiences. In a candid reveal, he talks about their on-stage and off-stage personas.
The job of a warm-up comedian, a performer who keeps the crowd attentive before and between takes on a sitcom, is little known to those outside the television industry, Perlow confessed in a 2014 interview with The Independent.
“They think you go to a TV show, you watch it and you go home, not realizing how long it takes and that there has to be someone there to be their friend or tour guide,” Perlow said at the time. “You could put a lot of labels on it, but it’s the only guy who will talk to them.”
He elaborated that his job “was to keep the audience involved in the show during the long periods of inactivity, when they had to go change wardrobe or go over lines or have their makeup done. That’s what I did for 35 years.”
Perlow’s writing credits include episodes of “Laverne & Shirley,” “Who’s the Boss?”, “Newhart,” “Webster,” “Night Court” and “Full House.” He also worked on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” from 1993 to 2010, and as a warm-up comedian for “Cheers,” “Taxi” and “Hollywood Squares.”
“I became almost like a fly on the wall to a lot these shows. Most of the shows I worked on, I was there for the whole season. So I was a guy who they’d do things in front of without realizing I was there, whether it be an argument or something romantic with a co-star,” he said.
Coming on November 20 is a reading from scripts - and a show free to the public - of McGuire’s new play “Murders Get Love Letters.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the show is free to the public.
The story is set with Brenda Lynn (Rayah Martin), a lonely, middle-aged woman, sends love letters to Lloyd (Steve Spartano), a man serving a life sentence for murdering his family.
When Lloyd unexpectedly leaves prison, he comes straight to find his soulmate Brenda Lynn.
Unfortunately, neither of them has been entirely honest and when their truths come out it throws their lives and the lives of those around them into turmoil.
The staged reading also features Keith Brayne, Matt Stevens, and Katie Micari-Miller.
Among his other works is “It Comes From Beyond.” When a Bombshell sets her sights on a Square neither her violent ex- a Hotshot- nor the Square’s calculations of the world’s end can dissuade her.
Inspired by popular 1950s pulp films, this play by McGuire addresses all of current fears, a zany, absurdist and ultimately dark comedy that explores American archetypes, xenophobia, fate, and the monsters that lurk within us.
McGuire’s play “It Comes From Beyond!” was produced in New York City in 2012 by Horse Trade Theater. He was awarded a 2005 CT Artist Fellowship for his play “The New Girl.” His plays have been workshopped and produced at The Lark, Theater for the New City, Slant of Light Theater, Hygienic Theaterwerks, Valley Rep, and Heartland Theater as well as others.
This Rhode Island-based playwright and novelist has had plays produced locally and nationally for 29 years. His play “Kitchen Romantics” kicked off in 1999 New London’s Secret Theater.
To ensure safety of returning audiences, patrons will be asked to wear a mask during the time they are in the theatre and show proof of vaccination or negative covid test for all performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.