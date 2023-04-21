In order to create fresh, original and new music, a common route a lot of musicians take is combining two or more styles into one singular thing. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but when it works it can be amazing. With yacht rock and hip hop, Dr. Westchesterson is pulling this off with The Headband, his new backing band that’s adding to his already acclaimed live performances. On April 29 at the Ocean Mist on 895 Matunuck Beach Road in Wakefield, audience members will get to see what the fuss is all about. Starting at 9 p.m., the stage will transform into a unique artistic canvas that only Westchesterson himself can create.
We had a talk ahead of the show about how he went about starting The Headband, working on a few projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, his long relationship with Block Island and what folks can expect from the upcoming show.
Rob Duguay: What initially gave you the idea to merge yacht rock and hip hop together with your new backing band The Headband? Were you just brainstorming ideas or is it more complex than that?
Dr. Westchesterson: It was sort of a function of the fact that I had already been working in the hip hop genres since 2012. I kind of busted onto the scene “(I’m From) Western Mass”, are you familiar with that stuff?
RD: Yeah.
DW: The music video for that along with another music video for “413” kind of popped me out onto the scene as a rapper. Then for the next six years, I was pretty much just focused on the hip hop thing. I did a bunch of shows, a bunch of recordings, a bunch of videos and then I started getting back into more traditional songwriting. I’m a huge Steely Dan fan and I love yacht rock, so during COVID I started putting together songs for an album and all the songs kind of tended to be very yacht rock inspired. When it comes to putting the band together to do the album material live, I basically open for myself.
I do two sets, the first is the band with the yacht rock and the second set is me doing my hip hop thing. It’s just the two genres of music that I listen to the most, I would say.
RD: You actually did an album with the band called “Better Days Ahead” that came out last summer, so what was the experience like making a record with a bunch of other folks involved? Was it a totally different process for you working with a band rather than doing it all by yourself?
DW: It was made during COVID, so it was still a fairly insular process for the most part because with the band that I have now, The Headband, our drummer Tommy Diehl is the only member of the band who actually played on the album. With the hip hop stuff, that’s always been completely myself being alone in the studio so it’s been a while since I worked with a band on a recording project. It was great though, with the way technology works I can put my basic tracks together at my house and then I sent them up to Burlington, Vermont where my guitar player Bill Mullins lives to put his stuff on it and then he’d send it back. Then I sent my tracks to Sammi Garrett, my female vocalist who lives in New York City, and she would put her vocals on it and bounce it back to me. It was still kind of a lonely process, but the collaboration was awesome because I was working with top tier musicians and very fortunate in that I was able to tap into this network of musicians I’ve admired and have been friends with forever but never got to work with.
It was just awesome, every time I would get tracks back it was kind of like Christmas Day. It was like opening presents, I would log into my computer program to listen to them and it was fantastic.
RD: It definitely sounds like it was. Speaking of albums, you just released Side A of “The B808sement Tapes” back on March 24th. What’s the vision behind this record? Is it just a compilation series that you plan on releasing new installments of from time to time?
DW: That project also started right at the beginning of COVID and it actually began right before the album “Better Days Ahead”. It was myself, Marty Moroney from Mystic Dead and Rob Davis, who is a friend of mine and a guitar player that I perform with on Block Island. They’re also both in The Headband. The Basement Tapes that Bob Dylan did with The Band is a double album with four sides and I’m a huge Dylan freak, I just love the stuff he did with The Band. At first, I was just messing around and I figured that it would be cool to try to nail the arrangements of the tunes in terms of the sonic landscape of the album and kind of stay true to it.
Then I got a little creative and used the 808 drum machine. I like to mix genres and mess around with things and I have an actual 808, it’s not like it was sample based stuff. I programmed the drum machine for the most part with some edits in the digital audio realm, but it was just kind of an experiment and a fun way to pass the time during COVID. That’s pretty much how it started, but I did try to recreate Levon Helm and Richard Manuel’s drum patterns. Not exactly note for note, but for the most part I tried to stick to what they were doing except for a few instances.
As far as the next three sides, I don’t know when I’ll get to those. I’d like to at some point but it’s not high on my priorities right now.
RD: You mentioned that you’re based out of Block Island now while being originally from Western Massachusetts, so how has it been living in your current surroundings? How has it been living out there and being out there?
DW: To clarify, home base for me these days is Mystic, Connecticut. That’s where my main residence is, but working and living on Block Island during the summer since 1996. It’s kind of just become what I consider to be home, that’s where all my friends are and for the majority of my adult life that place has always been a constant. If you’ve been there, you know that Block Island is a special place so the kind of music I’m making with the yacht rock stuff is certainly inspired by it. There’s marinas, sailboats, beaches and it just seeps into your DNA after a while.
RD: I totally get that. What can folks expect from your upcoming show with The Headband at the Ocean Mist? How would you describe your performance with the band?
DW: In my opinion, it’s an A-list ensemble of musicians. I got Rob Davis on guitar, both Marty Moroney and Ian Kelly from Mystic Dead with Marty on bass and Ian on rhythm guitar. I have Dave Lefkin, who is another Block Island friend, on keyboards and vocals, Tommy Diehl is on drums and for three of the four shows we’re doing, including the Ocean Mist show, Sammi Garrett will be joining us. Sammi did all the background vocals on the album and she was previously in a band called Turkuaz, which split and the majority of those members formed a band called Cool Cool Cool. They just finished a tour with Jerry Harrison from Talking Heads and Adrian Belew from King Crimson where they did the entire “Remain In Light” album.
She is just an incredible vocalist, she’s amazing. The level of musicianship is off the charts so it’s definitely going to be musically a super tight show. It’s also fun, the whole thing about yacht rock is that it’s easy breezy and it’s meant to put you in a good mood. The hip hop stuff I do is from my early influences, which is old school hip hop. Groups like the Beastie Boys and A Tribe Called Quest, all that kind of stuff.
There’s also a lot of humor in the hip hop stuff, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.
