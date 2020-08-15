SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s safe to say that coast plays a major role in the lives of people in the Ocean State, especially here in South County, and it finds itself at the center of the latest Hera Gallery member exhibition, “Notes From The Coast,” which runs through Sept. 5.
The exhibition features work by Hera artists Babara Pagh and Kathie Florsheim, with both exploring the local coastal environment and its ever changing state through their preferred artistic mediums.
“It’s everything to us,” Hera Gallery Director Sarah Swift said of the coast. “Beyond just economically with tourism and everything, to the locals I think it’s such a huge part of why we live out here. I think bodies of water and the coast to begin with is such a spiritual place and getting out and being out on the coastline with the ocean I think it just does something for a lot of people, so I can only assume us coastal dwellers really choose to be out here by the coast.”
For artists in particular, Swift says the coast brings plenty to the table in terms of artistic inspiration.
“I think for creative artists especially there’s so many things that the coastline provides for us (between) light and patterns and texture, just so many elements of art that are constantly moving and changing,” Swift said.
“Notes From The Coast” came about as a merger of two planned solo exhibitions by Pagh, the former Hera president and longtime member who specializes in printmaking, and Florsheim, a photography artist who joined the cooperative last year.
“They both knew that they were exhibiting work for a very long time that had to do with coastal imagery and both of them have spent a phenomenal amount of time just on shorelines photographing,” Swift said. “When they realized that their subject matter was so close and so consistent with one another, they both knew they had solo shows coming up and decided that they wanted to really do a show that was cohesive together.”
The exhibition consists of 37 pieces, with 10 photograph pieces by Florsheim and nine lithographs and 18 handmade paper pieces by Pagh, whose work on the exhibit goes back to last September.
“For Matunuck Intervals I began in September by walking on the South Kingstown town beach and Moonstone Beach on an almost daily basis, using my phone to photograph details of patterns in the sand, sand fences, rocks, piles of slipper shells, burlap bags that form a buffer for a house,” Pagh wrote in her artist statement. “The beach changes all the time with the wind and the tide. Sand fences get torn up as the winter progresses and create linear patterns of wood and wire. The tide leaves patterns in the sand and the wind blows darker sand to accentuate the patterns. Sometimes the tide was so high there wasn’t room to walk the whole beach. In September there was also a lot of plastic trash on the beach, which I would collect and photograph before throwing it away. The trash lessened as the beach became less populated except for twisted lobster pots. I continued to walk the beach until March, when parking was blocked due to COVID 19 restrictions.”
She digitally altered her photographs into light negatives before exposing them to light sensitive lithographic plates, which she then printed on a variety of thin Asian papers and collaged the images together.
Her other half of the exhibit, Horizons, is a series of collages composed of dyed handmade papers.
“Working mostly from memory, sometimes with a photographic reference, I arrange horizontal elements of sky, water and sand in a minimal composition,” Pagh wrote. “There are days when the sky and sea merge, days when color transitions stand out in the water, or the sky has a dramatic contrast.”
As for Florsheim, her part of the exhibition is composed of a series of 10 photographs all shot using an iPhone rather than a more traditional camera, something which Swift praised as helping to truly capture scenes in the moment.
“She told me that it’s all photos that have actually come off her iPhone, which I think is really amazing because it’s actually really highlighting sort of this accessibility with art as well and using something like an iPhone allows her to do things that a camera wouldn’t, to have to go and do a whole set up that takes a really long time and so there’s an immediacy with having an iPhone camera,” Swift said. “She’s a photographer and has always done photos and I think it’s really wonderful that she’s been able to explore sort of the same subject matter but in this new way.”
In particular, Florsheim’s photographs depict the changing coastline in regards to erosion and climate change, something which she hit on in her haiku artist statement.
“To make the fleeting tangible... To grab the transitory, squeezing it.
Hold on for dear life,” Florsheim wrote.
“It’s amazing especially for artists to pay attention to that and see the differences and sort of visually actually study these long term effects locally in these places that we’ve lived for a long time,” Swift said.
As with other recent Hera exhibitions, there was no opening reception and images, videos and a recorded artist talk with both Pagh and Florsheim will be posted to their website over the course of the month.
The exhibition will, however, be the first to occur under a return to full gallery hours for the first time since March, with the gallery being open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment with Swift, which Hera strongly encourages for groups of four or more.
Other social distancing measures such as requiring face masks and maintaining six feet of social distance are also still in place.
“Notes From The Coast” runs during gallery hours through Sept. 5 at Hera’s gallery located at 10 High Street in Wakefield. For more information, visit their website, heragallery.org.
