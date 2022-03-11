The art of taking an approach from the past and putting a modern spin on it seems to be a trend in music these days. It makes total sense with the timeless style grabbing hold of the listener and the refreshing take on it making sure the listener stays plugged in from the first note onward. With a fuzz-laden sound that mirrors ‘70s heavy metal with hints of ‘90s grunge, Coma Hole from Westerly are doing this in pristine fashion. The duo of bassist and vocalist Eryka Fir and drummer Steve Anderson are incredibly dynamic while bringing forth a thunderous display of music. While building a local following, 2022 promises to be the year when Coma Hole officially arrives in the scene.
Fir, Anderson and I recently had a conversation about fleshing out heavy tunes, refusing to be limited, crafting a certain artistic image and their debut EP that’ll be out next month.
Rob Duguay: Steve, you come from a varied musical background from your time with the garage rock trio Yohafu and the indie pop act Brother Ghost and Eryka, you’ve established yourself locally as a singer-songwriter. Coming from those places, what made the both of you get together to start this fuzz metal act?
Eryka Fir: I always tell everybody that I’ve known Steve a long time and all of our friends kind of knew that we both like heavier music so they all said, “You should play together, you should play together.” Then 10 years went by without it ever happening and as I started getting more serious about music I hit up Steve and then eventually it kind of worked out.
Steve Anderson: When we started this thing I don’t think we had that big of an idea of what we were going to do or whether we were going to work with other people or whatever.
EF: I had a bunch of songs already written and then I was kind of like “Hey, this is what I have. Are you into this?”. From there we stepped out more and more to solidify our sound.
RD: Coma Hole has a minimal structure as a duo while playing drum and bass. Do the both of you think this set up enables interesting experimentation and improvisation while only having two instruments to create with?
SA: Honestly, I would say it enables both experimentation and improvisation.
EF: You have to find a balance though. We only have two instruments, one being strings and the other being percussion, so we’ll feel like we’re compensating for the lack of other instruments. We also don’t want to make it so convoluted that people can’t get into it because it’s all over the place.
RD: Yeah, you don’t want to be too abstract.
EF: Absolutely. As I play a string instrument, I try to find the balance between repetitive and catchy riffs and melodies while switching up all the little nuances to keep it interesting and digestible.
RD: You want to keep it rhythmically tight, which is a hard thing to do but you both pull it off well. I know that because of the single “Old Climb” released back in September. You recorded it in Philadelphia, right?
SA: Yes, at Red Water Recordings.
RD: How did you get linked up to the studio and what was the experience like recording the single?
SA: The guy who recorded us is a friend of Eryka’s.
EF: Red Water consists of my friends, pretty much. There’s this chick Elise and this guy Will, it’s Will’s studio and they’re both in this band called Heavy Temple. I saw them a while back at AS220 in Providence, I met both of them at the show and we’ve stayed in touch forever. They both told me that they recorded their own music and after getting to know them they offered to have us come down and record, so we figured we’d do it.
RD: The cover art for it is really cool, it seems to be a drawing of Eryka with her eyes bleeding.
EF: Yeah, the song is all about doing the same things over and over again but expecting a different result and getting caught in a cycle. The title “Old Climb” comes from how it’s the same struggle over and over again so I wanted to capture that frustration about how I feel. There’s a line in the song that goes “push those fingers deeper on and on and on and on” in the beginning so I took that line and used it as inspiration for the cover art.
RD: I know you do visual art outside of the band so do you view Coma Hole as another avenue for your creativity when it comes to doing cover art and t-shirts?
EF: Definitely. I feel that music and art have always gone hand in hand with me, one always helps create or inspires the other. When this band started I wanted to be in charge of the image as well because I have a specific kind of vibe that I like going for with the visual aspects.
RD: Cool, there’s a lot of bands that do that kind of stuff. You both are going to be following up the single with a self-titled EP on April 22nd, so what can we expect from it?
SA: They can expect something similar to the single, but just a few more songs. We’re really excited to be putting it out and we’re looking forward to having people hear it.
