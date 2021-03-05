NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Looking to learn something new about the art world from the comfort of home? The North Kingstown Arts Council will be hosting a free virtual webinar via Zoom next Thursday with Studio Art Quilt Association Executive Director Martha Sielman on the fine art form of quilting and the history and development of art quilts over the past 60 years.
“The art quilt, like art glass or art ceramics, is based on a utilitarian craft object, the bed quilt, but it’s taking those traditional techniques and using them to create a work that is intended to be art,” Sielman said. “So it’s still using fabric and thread and needles and sewing, but it’s creating art.”
Sielman, a Connecticut resident who will be hosting the talk virtually from her house, first came to the attention of the Arts Council thanks to an old classmate.
“One of the members of the Arts Council, Bob Martone, and I went to high school together,” Sielman said. “We last saw each other in 1977 and he was doing some work looking for possible speakers. He came across my name as being in Connecticut, and so he reached out and said, ‘Would you be interested in doing a presentation?’ and I said sure.”
An expert on art quilts, Sielman has published eight books on the medium and is currently working on her ninth title. One of her books, “Art Quilts Unfolding,” will serve as the basis for the webinar lecture.
“It is a look at the history of the art quilt movement starting in the 1960s through to the present day,” Sielman said.
In addition to being an author, Sielman has served as Executive Director of SAQA for nearly 17 years.
“We have about 4000 members in 39 countries around the world and we do conferences, we publish journals, we sponsor traveling exhibitions and our mission is to promote the art quilt as a fine art medium,” Sielman said. “We do a lot of educational presentations.”
To Sielman, one of the main draws of quilting as an art form is the ability to utilize different textures than one would use for a painting or other more traditional 2D art piece.
“I think I’ve always enjoyed fabric, and it’s tactile nature and the fact that unlike paint, it’s an art form that feels good to create in because it’s stimulating all of those touching nerve endings,” Sielman said.
It’s that tactile nature and utilitarian origin that Sielman believes draws people to art quilts.
“A lot of people, when they see an exhibition of art quilts say that from a distance, they think they look like paintings and it’s only when they really get up close that they realize, ‘Oh no, these things are made completely from fabric,’ and that the quilting gives them a bar relief texture that — painting, of course, is flat, and the quilting gives it some depth, which adds another dimension of design,” Sielman said. “So just like art glass took the common drinking glass or cut crystal serving bowl and instead made Chihuly sculptures, art quilts are taking that same set of techniques, but creating art that’s collected by museums and galleries.”
With the webinar, which Sielman says already has more than 100 people signed up to attend virtually, she hopes to inspire that same love she has for the medium in others.
“I am hoping that they will be blown away by the art that I’m going to be sharing and that they will have a sense of how this art form has been developing over the last 60 years, from pieces that looked very much like the bed quilt to pieces that now are sculptural or are made of plastics or are taking this base idea and just blowing it out of the water,” Sielman said.
Overall, Sielman says she loves that her job as SAQA executive director allows her to share her love and knowledge of art quilts among both like-minded people and those who are new to the medium.
“I get to work with all of these fantastic people around the world and to immerse myself in just absolutely gorgeous art day after day after day,” Sielman said.
The presentation will take place next Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. Those interested in registering for the event can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bdO4u6IKQgqGcvHV10IUiA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.