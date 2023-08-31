SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Improv, for much of its existence, had been a white man’s turf in comedy shows from Borscht Belt resorts in New York’s Catskills to Chicago nightclubs to comedy acts on the Las Vegas Strip.
However, South Kingstown’s Contemporary Theater, known for its edgy productions that challenge culture within and outside the theater, is hosting its annual Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival for the third time. The festival runs from tonight through Sunday at the theater in Downtown Wakefield.
So, does that mean that an Ocean State White and Funny Improv Festival follows next? Hardly. This show challenges that very premise so much a part of improv acts until the last decade or so.
“Everyone in Improv Troupe Balding,” read a 2012 Onion headline, with a photo showing a scrum of middle-aged white guys. The Onion’s parody hit on an uncomfortable truth about the improv world: For much of its history, improv has been a straight white man’s game.
It has been an uphill climb for those of other races, especially Blacks and Hispanics, into the popular ranks of improvisational actors as they fought systemic bias. It is no wonder that society still holds hidden preferences and preferred positions that bar some or all minorities.
The CTC’s Ocean State Black and Improv festival attempts to help continue to break the improv domain of white performers only. It focuses on Black improvisers and encourages audience members and students of all races to attend, CTC spokeswoman Maggie Cady has said repeatedly about the program.
“Very often, you see Improv shows and festivals that are all or almost all-white. That’s definitely been changing over the last few years, but there’s still a long way to go,” said CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown, an improv actor and African-American.
“Another reason why Black and Funny is necessary, but White and Funny isn’t, is because if you’re a Black improvisor out in the world, your improv community is probably mostly (or maybe entirely) white,” she added.
It can mean that someone is the only Black improviser in the room, show, or perhaps the entire theater company.
“That can be a bit of an emotional burden at times. It’s also nice for Black folks to have the chance to improvise with other Black folks because there’s a shared history and culture, and it’s liberating and inspiring to be able to draw on that,” she said.
Improvisation, or improv, is often done in theater or live television shows. In the performance, the plot, characters, and dialogue of a story or some other act are created in the moment, instantaneously. The improvisers take cues or suggestions from each other or the audience to spark their inspiration about what to say, how to react, and what to do.
Because of the improv structure, there will never be another show exactly like it. It is different each time.
Through this structure, Black improv makes spaces for people of African descent to build worlds, create characters, and tell original stories — authentically and unapologetically. The attempt to dismantle white supremacy through unscripted comedy, drama, and music, one scene at a time.
The reasons for this programming are clear for CTC. It is dedicated to celebrating and expanding theater for performers and audience members from all backgrounds, genders, races, and nationalities.
It uses non-conforming casting, which means a woman could be found starring in a role considered male and vice versa, as well as African-Americans and other people of non-white ethnicity in theater-stereotyped parts for white people.
“I love this festival because it intentionally supports Black joy,” says John Gebretatose, co-founder of the first Black and Funny Festival, who will return to the festival with his duo, The Unprounceables.
“It affirms that Black people can do improv and be good at it, from the shows to the fantastic improv workshops,” he added.
The festival will feature groups and performers nationwide, including 3Peat, The Unpronouncables, Wakanda vs. Everybody, Tezz’s Jam: One Man Band, Branded Silk, Poems for Each Other, and Rochelle McConico.
This is the first Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival appearance for 3Peat, a critically acclaimed and award-winning improv/sketch/stand-up group. They are mainly known for their viral Comedy Central video sketches, including “The Blackening,” which was turned into a feature film in 2022.
There are performances the next three evenings at 7 p.m. featuring these talented troupes, followed by all-star mixer shows at 9 p.m. that are always a festival highlight. The festival closes with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday.
There will be workshops open to the public taught by headliners at the festival.
Workshops have become a staple of the improv festivals at the Contemporary Theater Company, allowing locals to learn from teachers from across the country. Students often leave the festival saying that the workshops helped them take their improv to a new level and feel connected to others at the festival.
The workshops are on topics ranging from musical improv to stand-up to putting stories from your life onstage. Anyone who takes at least three workshops gets a free all-access pass to see all of the performances at the festival and a free T-shirt.
“The festival is beautiful because it’s open for all races to watch and take workshops from wonderfully talented Black people,” says Gebretatose.
The Contemporary Theater Company is no stranger to improvised theater, having produced hundreds of short-form improv shows and the weekly “Micetro” Improv since summer of 2012, entirely improvised plays like the popular “Whodunit?” “An Improvised Murder Mystery,” and the pandemic era’s “Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio.”
For more information about tickets and registration for workshops, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/
