English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg came up during a really interesting time in popular music. New wave was all over the charts during the early ‘80s, but Bragg decided to go his own way rather than play around with synthesizers, wear bright colors and sport a strange hairdo. He combined the earnest approach of folk music with the energy and attitude of punk to create his own style that has since influenced thousands of bands and musicians. Decades later he’s still performing and writing music while also being involved in grassroots political movements, which he’s been doing in numerous ways since his career took off. As part of his current tour, Bragg will be taking the stage at the United Theatre located on 5 Canal Street in Westerly on October 7 with South African born and Berlin based songstress Alice Phoebe Lou starting the show at 8 p.m.
We recently had a talk ahead of the gig about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an album he made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of his first post-lockdown shows in Glasgow and making sure to avoid airports.
Rob Duguay: The big news in your home country of the United Kingdom these days has been the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III. As an Englisman and an activist, what has been your reaction to this?
Billy Bragg: On one end it’s kind of an emotional reaction to the end of someone who’s been there all my life, which is pretty strange. It’s like if Dwight Eisenhower was still President of the United States and he turned up every Christmas on the TV to give you a message. He was always there, you kind of saw him all the time on the telly and stuff like that and then suddenly he passed away. It has that kind of strange feeling because the Queen, like my parents, was born in the 1920s and they went through a lot of their life experiences together, they were in uniform together during World War II. My parents got married during her coronation year in 1953, they had kids at the same time and grandkids at the same time so on one level she’s the last representation of my parents’ generation. With her passing, they’re kind of gone from our national life, they’re over the horizon now so I mourned that.
I mourned the passing of my parents’ generation because they did a lot. They fought and/or served in World War II but they also founded our welfare system in the 1940s so they were an important generation. When they buried her, I was mourning for that generation, my parents’ generation. On the other hand, there’s the aspects of what a royal family means in the 21st Century and I think that’s ripe for change and for reform. I think the way that people felt about the monarchy differed from how they felt about the persona of the Queen because she was like your Nan, a lot of people have been saying when they’ve been interviewed outside the palace “she’s like my granny.”
Charles, of course, is not like your granny. He’s kind of the opposite of your granny and I think people’s first experience is going to be how they feel about this guy being King and our Canadian cousins are going to have him on the five buck note. I think the reaction to the idea of King Charles first of all is going to be very personal and everybody will be asking questions about whether or not we need the monarchy to play such a central role in our society. Wherever that question comes from within the United Kingdom or it’s posed by people in places like Canada, Australia, the Caribbean nations, there are 14 countries who have her head on their coinage so how are they going to feel when King Charles turns up in their change? I think the whole thing is up for debate and hopefully we’ll find a way of dealing not just with the transition to King Charles III but also the legacy of the British Empire because we’ve never really addressed that.
In some ways it’s like the issue of slavery in the United States, there are some people who’d rather we not talk about it but it really does need to be talked about while being open and honest about the problems that were caused by the British Empire. We need to have that debate as well whenever that may be, sometime in the next six months I imagine I’m hoping we’ll start to think about whether we really need a King that’s wearing a crown full of jewels that we kind of stole from other people. It’s a double-edged thing, on one hand there’s the emotional feeling of time passing for the people like me who were born in the ‘50s and ‘60s and her passing is the passing of a generation. On the other hand, you can’t escape discussions about the legacy of the British Empire and the British Monarchy in our history and we don’t often get permission to talk about those things. The government tries to keep that quiet and the people who protect the establishment would rather we don’t have those discussions but I can’t think of a better time than in the transition between one monarch to another.
RD: I totally get what you’re saying, especially with that double-edged sword being present when it comes to the legacy of Britain.
BB: Double-edged scepter, double-edged crown, the King now has the whole lot of the double-edged regalia of the British Monarchy.
RD: Yeah, exactly. Last fall, you released your most recent album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ with COVID-19 lockdowns being an underlying theme. How did the creation process of the album come about? Were you just hanging around the house and you decided to work on some new music or was this done when things started opening up when the vaccines were coming out?
BB: Normally, if I’m going to make an album I’ll be on the road and I’ll try out songs at soundchecks to mess around with ideas. That’s what I intended to do in 2020, bring new songs and try them out during the soundchecks while on tour but I couldn’t because all the gigs were pulled so I didn’t have that way to formulate my ideas. By the time of the second lockdown in the United Kingdom, I started to think to myself that I really needed to focus on something because I began to feel a little bit lost. I tried writing an album from a blank sheet of paper, which I had never done before, and it was very interesting. The first thing I did was sit down on my desk and write down perspective song titles to give myself a sense of where the record might go and the title of the album was among them.
I kind of picked it up from there, trying to follow the leads and the thoughts that were suggested by those titles and trying to pick up a little bit of how people were feeling about the situation they found themselves in. I didn’t want to write specifically about the pandemic, only the title song actually refers to the pandemic, but I wanted to touch on the feeling of not knowing what’s going to happen next. The first track on the album “Should Have Seen It Coming” talks about focusing on something so much to the exclusion of everything else that you don’t realize the situation you’re in and I think a lot of people felt that about the pandemic. I was trying to write about what was going on without directly writing about it.
RD: Was the album done remotely in its entirety? Were you eventually able to get into the studio with some people?
BB: I had to start it remotely because we were still in lockdown so I was sending my demos to the producers Dave Izumi and Romeo Stodart but it wasn’t something I’d normally do. I’m one of those guys who sits in the studio raising an eyebrow when they put violins on a track or something like that, but I wanted to work with Dave and Romeo because I was interested in the way they arrange tracks specifically. This process of sending these demos to them and waiting to hear what they did was a good thing because it allowed them to do what they wanted to do without me standing there and frowning. When the track came to me, I listened to it and if it sounded a bit weird I’d give it a couple days and it would end up sounding really interesting with them doing what I asked them to do. Although I did eventually spend a week in the studio with them after the lockdowns had ended, most of the backing tracks were recorded without me being there.
RD: When it comes to performing live in this post-lockdown vaccine world we’re in, have you noticed any differences in the audiences or the overall vibe of shows versus what things were like before the pandemic?
BB: For sure. I managed to do six weeks on the road last year in the United Kingdom when the album came out and it was right at the end of the delta variant and before the beginning of omicron, which was an interesting time. The actual first gig that really felt like a gig was in a ballroom in Glasgow called The Barrowlands, which is a notoriously rowdy gig. The Glasgow audience is special in the sense that when they like you they’ll make the same noises other audiences make when they’re going to kill you. If you don’t know that it’ll be a bit off-putting but I’ve realized over the years that’s what they’re doing, they’re expressing their support for you when they make that noise. On a Saturday night at The Barrowlands in Glasgow, the audience was a bit more energetic than usual since it was the first big gig there since the end of the lockdowns and they really were up for it.
I played seven or eight more songs than I actually had on my setlist because we were so into it together. When I came off the stage, I didn’t know if I’d just done an incredible gig, one of the best in my career, or if I just hosted a mass infection event. I wasn’t really sure one way or the other but it seemed to be OK, nobody got in touch afterwards to say they picked up the bug at the gig. I find that audiences are really pleased to be back, both during that tour and the festivals I’ve done over the summer.
RD: It’s good that you had that reaction during that show while also going away knowing that no one got sick. You’re going to be touring the United States and the United Kingdom for the rest of the year, so do you plan on working on some new music afterwards going into 2023 or do you just plan on focusing on being on the road and performing for the time being?
BB: I think it’s just being on the road at the moment, I’ve been getting back into that. What’s interesting for me is that I’m coming back to America after the last three or four years. I’ve been coming to the United States since 1984 when I did a tour opening for Echo & The Bunnymen and ever since I’ve averaged a couple trips a year. To not be there for such a long time is a huge gap for me and I’m really interested in reconnecting with people while going to places I haven’t been before. I asked my tour manager to avoid the places that I really hated, which are airports. Trying to get through an airport with three guitars and a backline while worrying about whether the plane is going to be there or whether there’s been a thunderstorm, I don’t need that kind of stress in my life anymore.
I just want to play gigs so consequently I’m asking my tour manager to put together a drivable tour. What’s important about that is during a drivable tour you go to places like Westerly, if I was flying I would play in Washington, D.C., fly to New York City, fly to Boston, fly to Toronto, fly to Chicago and so on. Because I’m driving, I’m going to places like Troy in Upstate New York, which is in between Northampton, Massachusetts where I do often play and Toronto where I always play so it’s kind of getting back into that way of touring. I’m looking forward to going to places I’ve never been to before, Westerly being one of them. It’s more interesting because you get to see how the country changes and with autumn coming in the northeast it’s very beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.