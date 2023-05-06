SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A three-book series on Matunuck is a trip back in time for lovers of this seaside village of South Kingstown as well as a preservation of memories for author Greg McLaughlin.
Many oceanfront communities capture both the imagination and fondness of visitors as well as summering residents. McLaughlin in his series takes a reader there to experience life gone by as well as some fictional mysteries embroidered into the reality of the time.
“For me, Matunuck represents a time and place when I was young enough to live each day in the moment without the weight of an adult life, the consequences of my day-to-day choices or the uncertainty of the future on my shoulders,” he said in an interview this week.
The series currently has “Matunuck” (2020), “Erosion” (2021) and the recently released “Moonstone” (2023).
“I’ve heard readers refer to the novels as ‘love letters’ to my family and friends. I’ve also heard people refer to them as ‘love letters to Matunuck itself.’ And, I think that’s a beautiful and accurate way to describe these stories,” he said.
When writing “Matunuck,” the first novel in the series, “I specially titled the book with the one-word name of the little beach village, because, I wanted the community of Matunuck to be a main character,” McLaughlin said.
“I aimed to personify the landscape in poetic description and pervade every scene throughout the three stories with the unique richness and beauty of the Matunuck setting. I wanted people to feel and appreciate Matunuck the way I do and the way so many others do as well,” he said.
In that landscape, he attempts to capture another landscape — choices and their effects on life.
He once was lost, and then he was found. Mickey Maguire returns to his childhood summer beach community steeped in sorrow, regret and loss.
Having left the cozy beach town of Matunuck, Rhode Island, where all his relatives lived within five square miles of each other, as a lost and confused nineteen-year-old new father, to marry his baby mama and start a career in the music industry.
He’d lost touch with old friends, broken bonds with his cousins and frayed the connections with his parents and siblings, along with a very sick mother.
He reconsiders the choices he’s made to uproot his life to the west coast and the decision to sell the house. Mick faces the formidable foe of time to save the house, rebuild his life and solidify the bonds of his disconnected family before it’s too late.
In “Erosion,” he asks whether Matunuck can be saved.
Matunuck Beach faces a rapidly escalating demise when the protective sand dunes between the mad Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding villages fail against a hundred-year Harvest Moon and hurricane-fueled storm surge.
Mick Maguire cares for his dying father while balancing three jobs to make ends meet while bobbing up and down in a budding romance with the beautiful Shelly Newsome.
Mick and Shelly find themselves on opposite sides of a raging political debate involving town officials, state politicians, federal coastal management agents and an influential, wealthy celebrity as to how to save the shoreline from the terrible ravages of the prevalent destructive beach erosion.
Then in “Moonstone,” his most recently-released fictional drama in Matunuck, both McLaughlin and the character Mick explore the need to escape and Matunuck offers the perfect sanctuary until trouble arises.
When a disgraced, adversarial celebrity with a score to settle sues Mick for copyright infringement and the Maguire family protests a gaudy, controversial real estate development deal that threatens to destroy the local charm of their quaint village, the tiny Rhode Island beach community of Matunuck once again erupts in chaos and derision.
Mick finds himself as an underdog, engaged in a vicious legal battle against high-powered corporate lawyers, a fight against the cruelty of Mother Nature and a struggle to repair the love and affection he once experienced with the beautiful but emotionally wounded Shelly Newsome.
In this series, McLaughlin certainly has art imitate life.
“Not only did I weave vignettes of memories from my childhood into all three novels, but some of the major plot elements also happened in a similar fashion many years ago,” he said.
For instance, one theme of the first novel revolves around the main character’s mother being very sick and in excruciating pain. This closely matches a time when his mother was sick and dying of cancer.
“And yet, her affection for Matunuck and all the friends and family we had down there, compelled her to take a drive with my father to visit and say goodbye to everyone she loved,” the author said.
“We all had such conflicted emotions about that sad — and yet — joyous last visit she made to her parents, her brother, her cousins and all her friends. As I contemplated the novel, I felt driven to honor her and capture that moment as one of the main plot points in the story,” he said.
In “Erosion,” he said he wanted to focus on the real-life problem struggle with erosion along the Matunuck shoreline. The washing of this sandy expanse has shrunk the beachfront, causing many parts of it to disappear over the years.
“In ‘Moonstone,’ I actually refer to current events with the recent proposal to build condominiums on a tiny sliver of land adjacent to Holden Road and across from the Vanilla Bean,” he said.
“To many readers not familiar with the area, these are just interesting plot points. But, to people from the community, these themes and references resonate. I’ve received considerable positive feedback about how I’ve brought some of these local issues to light,” he said.
It also has brought the change of time forefront to himself and that sacred spots of youth are preserved more in the mind than in location.
“Matunuck remains a haven where the joy of those memories far outweighs any sadness from the passage of time that has taken family members and changed the dynamic of the village,” he said.
