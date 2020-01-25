From the northern-most regions to the southern coast, Rhode Island offers an amazing amount of live theater.
Professional shows, locally produced Equity productions, and quality work by community theater groups give audiences all kinds of choices in subjects, themes, genres and ticket prices – and, for those so inclined, opportunities to audition and appear on stage.
Here’s a sample of what’s coming through the rest of winter and into the spring.
Northern Rhode Island
Pawtucket is a hotbed of arts activities, and even though the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has relocated, it still maintains Pawtucket roots. And just as the Gamm left, Burbage Theatre Company came along to take its place.
The grandparent of them all, however, is the Community Players, the community theater group now in its 99th season. Another longtime resident in the city is Mixed Magic Theatre.
The Gamm, now at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, just opened “Admissions,” a story about the head of an admissions department at a New England prep school who is intent on diversifying the student body – until her son comes up against a diversity-embracing college admissions process. This clash of progressive values and self-interest continues on stage through Feb. 9.
Playing March 5-29 is the Stephen Sondheim musical “Assassins,” about the nation’s most notoriously successful and would-be presidential assassins, a show described as “audacious and alarmingly funny.”
The season closes with the award-winning “Mary Jane,” about a single mom caring for a chronically ill young son, and the community of women she builds as she navigates her reality. Performances are April 23-May 17.
Details at gammtheatre.org or call (401) 723-4266.
Burbage Theatre Company has been in Pawtucket since 2017 but began its 2019-20 season last fall in its first, permanent home, at 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket. Three shows remain.
“Edward II,” about “the troublesome reign and lamentable death,” as the subtitle goes, of King Edward II, was written by Christopher Marlowe in the 16th century and still resonates in the 21st. Performances are Jan. 23-Feb. 16.
Mores, manners and women in the Victorian era are the themes of “In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play,” by contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl. Performances are March 12-April 5.
The season closes April 30-May 24 with the New England premiere of “Junk: the Golden Age of Debt,” a 2016 play called a “mix between a Shakespearean play and (the film) ‘The Big Short.’”
Details at www.burbagetheatre.org or call (401) 484-0355.
The Community Players entertain with “Calendar Girls,” a comedy about a group of mature women who bare all for a fund-raising calendar, on stage Feb. 21-March 1, followed by “9 to 5: The Musical,” with music by Dolly Parton, May 8-17.
Performances are Fridays through Sundays in Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St. This community group — getting ready to celebrate 100 years — has spawned actors and directors who have gone on to perform in professional theaters or to found their own theater companies.
Details at www.thecommunityplayers.net or call (401) 726-6860.
Pawtucket also is home to Mixed Magic Theatre, at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., with its stated mission “to bring diverse stories to the stage.” The organization produces plays and programs, like Rise to Black, which features scenes from works by black artists. The venue also hosts local and national performers and is home to the Exult Choir.
Scheduled for Feb. 2 is “Fate Comes Knocking: Honoring MLK & the Foot Soldiers of the Civil Rights Movement,” and original story by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, founder of Mixed Magic along with his wife, Bernadet. This story traces the origins of the Civil Rights movement to informal gatherings of families and communities where people talked and ultimately took action about events of the day.
Information at mmtri.org or call (401) 305-7333.
In Woonsocket, The Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, presents a range of entertainment as well as traditional theater productions. Coming up, “The Lion King Jr.,” March 6-8, and “Mary Poppins,” May 1-3, May 8-10.
Details at www.stadiumtheatre.com or call (401) 762-4545.
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket, features an all-youth cast in “The Adventures of Alice and Dorothy from Oz to Wonderland,” with six performances Feb. 14-23, followed by “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, March 20-29, and “The Tempest,” dates TBA.
Details at www.ristage.org.
The wealth of theater also includes:
Nationally touring productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hello, Dolly!” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “A Bronx Tale” and Blue Man Group” at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence (ppacri.org, (401) 421-ARTS).
The nationally recognized work of Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington St., Providence, with August Wilson’s “Radio Golf,” a new adaptation of “A Tale of Two Cities,” Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage’s drama “Sweat,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” on the winter-spring agenda. (trinityrep.com, (401) 351-4242).
Productions by “native Rhode Island” theaters and a venerable community group:
The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence, where site-specific performances of “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” are being presented through Feb. 2 in pubs throughout the city; the new musical “Miss You Like Hell,’ March 5-29; “American Psycho,” a musical based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, May 21-June 14; as well as a roster of new works under development. (www.thewilburygroup.org, 401-400-7100)
Epic Theatre Company, at the Artists Exchange, Rolfe Square, Cranston: “Suddenly Last Summer” by Tennessee Williams, now through Jan. 25; “Agnes of God,” Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21-23; “The Moors,” March 6, 7, 12-14, 20-21; “I CAN Speak” by The Collective Voice, April 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25; “The Laramie Project,” May 1-3, 8, 9, 15, 16, performed at The James and Gloria Maron Cultural Arts Center; “All the Way,” June 5, 6, 11-13, 19, 20. (epictheatre.org; Artists Exchange, 401-490-9475)
Academy Players, at the James and Gloria Maron Cultural Arts Center, 180 Buttonhole Drive, Providence, performs “Carrie,” Feb. 13-22, and “Tuck Everlasting,” April 2-12, along with two more summer shows. (academyplayersri.org, 401-830-0880)
The Players, Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence, founded in 1909: “The Country House,” a comedy by Donald Margulies, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Feb. 7-9; “The Women” by Claire Boothe Luce, March 20-22, 27-29; The Carnivale Molière, three one-act Molière Comedies, May 8-10, 15-17. (playersri.org, 401-273-0590)
South County
Contemporary Theater Company has been producing full-length shows and a variety of theater-related events since 2005, and in 2012 opened its current home, a 100-seat theater at 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Right now, the annual Wakefield Idol singing competition is under way on Thursdays, leading to quarterfinals, semifinals and, on March 26, the final round when the winner will be chosen.
Also on stage is Whodunit: An Improvised Murder Mystery. The audience chooses the murder weapon, and then the actors make up the story on the spot, so the story is different every week. Performances continue Saturdays through April 4.
Spring brings “We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884–1915,” a long title for a comedy/drama by American playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury. The preview is April 3, followed by shows April 10, 11, 16-18 and 23-25.
CTC also has a summer season, starting with “Emerald,” a play by Rebecca Magnotta inspired by the Oz books of L. Frank Baum. After returning to Kansas, Dorothy and her Auntie Em have to get back to Oz – to save it. Performances are June 26 to July 26.
“We want everyone to have an access point to the arts, so we have a wide variety of performances for our audiences to enjoy from our singing competition and our improvised murder mystery to ‘We Are Proud to Present...’ by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury about race relations,” says Maggie Cady, general manager.
Details at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com, or call (401) 218-0282.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department is a great place to see student productions at bargain prices; tickets for coming shows top out at $20. Performances are in the Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
First up is Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” a timeless drama about a megalomaniac who stops at nothing to become king of England. Performances are Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-March 1.
In contrast, the April production is Monty Python’s “SPAMALOT,” the musical always described “lovingly ripped off from the film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’” The Tony Award-winner is on stage April 16-19, 23-26.
Details at web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season; box office (401) 874-5843.
Granite Theatre & Renaissance City Theatre Inc., 1 Granite St., Westerly, opens its 2020 season with a clever thriller, Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap,” running March 20-April 5; a drama, Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” April 24-May 10 and the sweet, insightful play about relationships, “Almost Maine,” May 29-June 14.
The season follows the calendar year, so for information on shows right through next December, visit granitetheatre.com or call (401) 596-2341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.