Christmas is officially here, and while it might be a bit different this time around because of COVID-19, the celebratory feeling still remains. The act of gift-giving and reaching out to loved ones is still at the top of our minds, and now there’s a much-needed soundtrack to go along with it. By this time, you’ve probably already grown tired of hearing the same old songs, and you wouldn’t mind something fresh. Fortunately, the compilation album Holly Days was released on Dec. 9 with all original tunes full of cheer. The record features students of the Wakefield-based music teacher Eden Casteel, who runs her own music studio on 81 Post Road.
Casteel and I recently had a conversation about the inspiration behind the making of the compilation, the songwriting process, her musical background, what brought her to Rhode Island and what makes Holly Days different.
Rob Duguay: What inspired the making of Holly Days? Have you always wanted to be involved in a Christmas-themed album?
Eden Casteel: This is the second album my students have put out this year. The first one came out in June, called Six Feet From Stardom, and it was a response to the pandemic. It has 13 singers doing some cover songs.
RD: Very cool. This album consists of all original Christmas music, rather than covers of classics. Was it challenging for you and your students to create this original material or was this something you and your students had planned out beforehand that you were just looking to put some music to?
EC: After we did the album of covers and applied for the legal rights to cover the songs, we began to explore the idea of doing some originals. Most of the singers had never written a song before in their lives.
RD: Wow.
EC: They had the desire and they had a little bit of time, so we decided to make that a goal for December- to write originals. We held workshops and masterclasses in August, September and October safely outside on my deck and online. This gave the singers a chance to practice the skill of songwriting and feel more confident about it, then we formally kicked off the process in the beginning of October with six singers.
RD: That’s fantastic, how you were able to make it all happen. How long have you been running your music studio and what do you enjoy the most about being involved in music education?
EC: I’ve been a voice teacher for the past 20 years and I’ve been running the studio in Wakefield since 2016. I’ve also been living in Rhode Island since 2010. I was trained as an opera singer but I’ve always played piano and taught while performing. Since I’ve been in Rhode Island, I’ve been a voice teacher, an accompanist and I’ve performed at the Contemporary Theatre Company, the Gamm Theatre and the Arctic Playhouse. Rhode Island is a wonderfully musically diverse place with lots of opportunities, so gradually over the past several years I’ve gotten more involved in places like Pump House Music Works, and my students have wanted to do more performing outside of community theatre and a choir.
For me, having my students perform at the Pump House is my version of a recital.
RD: You’re originally from Ohio, so how did you end up in Rhode Island?
EC: I got married to a Rhode Island resident.
RD: Congratulations!
EC: Thank you.
RD: Other than consisting of original tunes, what do you think makes Holly Days different than your typical Christmas album? Is it the community aspect of it, due to you and your students making it together, or is it something else?
EC: Each song on the album is as unique as the student who wrote it. Even though the title is Holly Days, there’s actually a song on there called “What are you doing Rosh Hashanah eve?”. Rosh Hashanah was three months ago, but my student wasn’t really interested in writing a Christmas song because he doesn’t celebrate it. We were able to be flexible enough to give him a chance to write a song that had a special meaning for him. For all of the students, it’s a chance to write about an aspect of the holiday that they really cared about and that made them feel very invested in the project.
At my studio, I really do try to teach to the strengths of every student to make sure that they’re getting to do activities and have experiences that are unique to their goals and desires. It really shows off what they do best, and every song on the album is very unique and very personal. The youngest singer is 13 and the oldest singer is 82; this is actually the latter’s second original. Her name is Eliza Collins and she already performed a one-woman show in September and she’s writing her second one. For the 13-year-old, it’s her first published song, but now she wants to write songs for the rest of her life.
