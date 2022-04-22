KINGSTON, R.I. — The South County Art Association Member Invitational Exhibit allows selected artists a special opportunity to feature any art they desire, Jason Fong, Director of Exhibitions, said.
The latest South County Art Association (SCAA) Member Invitational Exhibit opened in the Helme House Gallery earlier this month and will be on display until May 7. Although there is no common theme, Fong said he picked pieces of “excellent quality” from SCCA members who have a record of consistently producing high quality artistic work.
“This exhibit showcases a truly talented group of artists,” Fong said. “Being able to see a larger selection of someone’s work really allows the viewer to sort of get to know an artist, see what they are all about and experience their work in a more complete way.”
SCAA Member Invitation Exhibits are featured in the Helme House Gallery two to three times a year. Fong selects a group of SCAA members, approximately six to eight artists. By being chosen for the exhibit, the artists have no limits, like size restrictions, and have the freedom to exhibit a complete series.
Anyone can become a member of SCAA and can be chosen for future Invitational shows, Fong said. He said members tend to be happy when they are chosen for these types of exhibits.
“I choose the artists, but they can select the work they want to show,” Fong said.
The current exhibit features six artists and three types of artistic mediums: paintings, photographs and drawings. Paintings are by Lisa Lyman Adams, Richard Levy and Billy Montella Jr. Drawings are by Mi OK Song. Photographs are by Ben Buglio and Jean Duffy.
Levy has been a SCAA member since 2018. He is featuring familiar Rhode Island coast sites, such as beaches, inlets, bay, saltwater ponds and lakes. Levy said he likes to focus on the changing atmospheric conditions in his paintings.
“Light, though a critical factor in all paintings, is fundamental to landscape painting,” Levy said. “Though we rarely see the sun in view, its location shapes all aspects of composition. Even on a cloud-covered day, the location of the sun will have a direct bearing on our perception of natural form.”
Levy also emphasized he incorporates his point of view in all his pieces. One piece featured in the exhibit is based off a Polaroid from 50 years ago of his brother, father and himself.
“Though the study of natural settings is the major inspiration for my work, I believe that the artist’s point of view should always be present in a work of art,” Levy said. “Painting requires the physical manipulation of a fluid medium. In creating a work of art, the energy preserved in each stroke is a record of the artist’s struggle to present their worldview.”
Montella Jr. also features Rhode Island scenes in his paintings, Fong said.
“All his work, whether it is landscape, architecture, people or animals is a study in light,” Fong said. “All of his work just seems to glow from the sunlight captured in the paintings.”
Fong said Adams has spent years as an artist and illustrator in Manhattan and is a well-liked instructor at SCAA. Currently, she is showing a diverse group of paintings.
“Her pieces are all relevant and have something to say, and they all show an extraordinary skill and mastery of her media,” Fong said.
Fong said Song’s colored pen drawings require a keen eye to notice everything.
“Mi Ok Song’s series of colored pen drawings are extraordinary, each one is a conglomeration of figures, animals and patterns and shapes that draw the viewer in close to find all the little details,” Fong said. “Mi Ok’s wit and sense of humor also comes through in her work, especially when you read the titles.”
Buglio’s abstract photographs capture everyday objects in a new, unique way, Fong said.
“His images are details of ordinary objects but cropped in such a way that the object is not important or even recognizable,” he said. “The colors and textures create patterns and shapes becoming works of art on their own.”
Buglio has been a SCAA member for three years and said he really enjoys the “space, lighting [and] ambiance of the exhibit. He said he likes to produce abstract images that have an impact on the viewer.
When admiring his work, he advises the viewer to “look for composition, texture and use of color.”
“A good abstract is one that can be hung in more than one format,” Buglio said. “For example, the photo ‘Watermarks 1’ was once hung upside down and won an honorable mention.”
Duffy also has her photography featured in the exhibit. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in photography and has been featured in several publications over her 38-year career.
Duffy said it is an honor to be invited to the exhibit and have her work featured with fellow members. Her categories in the exhibit include landscape, portrait, abstract, digital, flower, artistic, animal and conceptual.
“There is a photograph for each person to relate to no matter young or old, artists or novices,” she said.
Fong said Duffy’s technique in her photographs show a mysterious mood and a willingness to experiment.
“Every image is unique,” Fong said. “There is definitely a strong element of narrative or storytelling present in the work.”
Duffy encourages the community to view the exhibit and allow themselves to be emotional while enjoying the art.
“[The exhibit] engages viewers out of their logical and common world and places them with a mindset that is alive, invoking and emotional,” Duffy said. “I would love to have viewers come with their friends and family and start a conversation about their views and feelings on each one.”
For more on the current exhibit and additional information, visit southcountyart.org.
