WAKEFIELD, R.I. — If character analysis or Shakespearian plays interest you, get over to the Contemporary Theater in Wakefield soon.
The edgy community playhouse is offering classes on these two aspects of theater performance and, according to Artistic Director Tammy Brown, will be sure to offer engaging insight.
“Dip your toe into it, “ she said, about the reasons anyone might want to learn about these and other aspects of performance and play development.
Brown said that COVID initially stole the audience for the theater because of close proximity seating and staging and in some ways, regular patrons have replaced this go-to entertainment with other activities.
“By offering classes, our hope is that people will get the bug, so to speak, to come back or even act in plays,” Brown said.
CTC in its community mission aims to engage the community in many aspects of theater performance to create an appreciation for the art form as well as encourage people to see productions, act in them and make financial contributions to support the work.
Brown, herself an accomplished scripted actor in many CTC shows and elsewhere in Rhode Island, will be teaching both classes. She also has played “Hamlet” and other roles in Shakespearian plays.
“Character Analysis” will run Mondays, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., through March 6 at the theater, located at 327 Main St., in Wakefield. People are invited to start the class.
“It will focus on how you make a believable character on stage,” explained Brown. It will also involve how to use body movement, carry, posture, tone of voice, emotions to convey authenticity for a character.
“It’s open to anyone and they should drop in and see what it’s like,” she said.
The elements Brown mentioned are important to helping feel emotions — the transaction between audience and performer — in many plays.
Steve Rathje, Leor Hackel and Jamil Zaki wrote in May 2021 in the Los Angeles Times about the emotional value of theater, characters on the stage and the audience.
“Theater is more than entertainment; it is a vital way to build psychological skills — especially empathy, or our ability to share, understand and care about others’ emotions,” they said.
“A plaque above the entrance of the San Francisco Playhouse reads, ‘Our theater is an empathy gym.’ Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the public theater, says the theater is essential for democracy, in part because it helps us build the ‘emotional muscle of empathy,’” they said.
Brown’s other class is called “Shakespeare Intensive” and will run Sundays from February 5-26 from 4-7 p.m.
The class promises to help those attending to understand sometimes contorted language for humor, empathy, and character understanding — to name of few of the many elements — in the plays, she said.
“These are 400-year-old plays, there’s no copyright, so you can do them in any way you, please. We try to make them understandable and appealing to a modern audience by doing them differently,” she said.
One noticeable difference might be cross-gender casting, which is also inclusive and diverse. So, a character in the original play might be male, but CTC casts a female who is Black or another ethnicity.
“The important thing is to make the plays seem alive and relevant today,” Brown said.
“We’ll dip our toes in with sonnets, work up to a monologue, and get on our feet with a scene. Beginners will feel confident and experienced folks will refine tools they already have,” she said.
It’s a lesson that Monique Cole noted in her student newspaper at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.
“We have humanities to learn about human experience. Theater can be a place to discover one’s voice and identity. Being able to endure public speaking and feel comfortable in front of others increases …self-esteem,” she said.
“This can include set designers, sound and lighting operators, costume designers, makeup artists and everyone else that isn’t in the play. There is something for everyone,” Cole said.
