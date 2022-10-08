NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Hope is the theme of the Wickford Art Association’s 10th Annual Exhibit of Poetry & Responsive Artwork, which opened over the weekend. Wickford Art Association members as well as non-member artists and poets were eligible to participate.
The exhibit, which highlights a theme that has been on the minds and hearts of most people for the past few years, has yielded results that captured the joy hidden beneath the worries of life.
“Usually the Director chooses the theme,” Wickford Art Association Gallery Director Maria Masse said. “But we surveyed the artists this year, and so many of the themes people were coming up with really responded to the times in the past couple of years. And it’s been inspiring to see what people have written and the artwork that’s created.”
Masse explained that both the poetry entries and the works created by juried artists in response to the poems were especially poignant and helped to enhance the 10th anniversary of this exhibit.
The exhibit features poetry written in the prescribed theme alongside a piece of two-dimensional art created by an artist unknown to the poet in response to the poem they received. The artist and poet did not meet until the exhibit opened.
Poet Noreen Inglesi, a member of Ocean State Poets, of Warwick, authored a poem called “Tomorrow,” her attempt to cultivate new hope after the difficulty of the past few years. In addition to poetry, Inglesi is a composer of classical and chamber works, and created a nonprofit publication and distribution company called Notable Works that creates art to bring awareness to local environmental concerns.
Inglesi said the project really helped her look forward in hope, and the opportunity to work with another artist, even indirectly, was attractive to her. She explained that she had worked on a similar project in the past where she was given a picture and was tasked with writing about it, which she really enjoyed. Having had a positive experience with that project, she said, inspired her to draft a poem for this exhibit.
“Everybody has a star inside them, and inspiration that’s beyond the everyday. Working together is what I feel it’s all about, where everyone has a mission and a gift, and the strength inside,” Inglesi said.
This year marked the fourth time Marybeth Rua-Larsen of Somerset, Massachusetts, has participated in Poetry & Art. Not a member of the Wickford Art Association, and also not participating in any other local arts organizations, Rua-Larsen devotes her poetry solely to this event. Her poem “Cosmos at Night” explores the human tendency to rush to judgement rather than looking into something in depth and making a thoughtful decision.
She said the poem was begun several years ago, but she left it aside, not knowing how to end it until she learned of the WAA’s prompt of Hope for this project. She explained how she had grown a ‘night garden’ of all white blooms, and that a friend of hers did not appreciate her white flowers, calling them ‘bland’.
The artist assigned to her piece, Denise Boisvert of North Kingstown, said she was thrilled to have received this poem as inspiration for her art, as she had recently planted cosmos in her garden for the first time.
Her piece, in pastels, also called “Cosmos at Night,” was created on black paper and highlighted both the flowers and the Milky Way, taking the word ‘cosmos’ quite literally. This is Boisvert’s third time participating in Poetry & Art.
Poet Marybeth Rua-Larsen was so taken by Boisvert’s piece the first day they exhibited and met that she decided to purchase the piece. The art will be featured until the conclusion of the exhibit, but Rua-Larsen said she can’t wait to bring it home afterwards.
“I was just thrilled that Denise liked the poem so much,” Rua-Larsen said. “It was really thrilling that the poem spoke to Denise as well.”
The HOPE exhibition opened September 30 and runs until October 23.
Wickford Art Association’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-3 p.m.
