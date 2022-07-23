SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South County Art Association opens its 95th Member’s Annual Exhibition this Saturday, allowing its members to come together and exhibit the best of their work, Jen Ferry, Executive Director, said.
In her new role as Executive Director, Ferry said she is looking forward to keeping long-standing South County Art Association (SCAA) traditions alive and seeing the work of the current members.
“There’s always a variety in style and media and, collectively, it shows off the artistic talent of our membership,” she said. “It’s interesting to see the enthusiasm of new members who may be emerging artists displaying their art alongside our more seasoned artists who have been exhibiting with us for decades.”
The exhibit runs from Saturday, July 23 to Saturday, August 17. During the grand opening of the exhibit this weekend, there will be the “Evening Under the Trees Reception & Juror’s Talk.” Ferry said over the past few years, SCAA invites a Juror of Awards to talk about the award-winning artworks they have selected.
This year, Kevin Gilmore will be the Juror of Awards. His work has been exhibited on a national and local level and he has won numerous awards. Ferry said SCAA is thankful and excited that he will jury this year’s Member Exhibit awards.
“Our members like this because it gives them a chance to see what usually happens behind closed doors,” Ferry said. “It’s interesting to hear an accomplished artist talk about the works and the reasons behind how he selected certain artworks for award.”
This exhibit differs from other SCAA exhibits because every member can exhibit a piece, Ferry said. This reassurance that their artwork will display allows for a “greater degree of freedom.” Other exhibits are open-juried, which means artists are more likely to submit art that they think will be picked by a juror to be part of an exhibit.”
“They may want to display an artistic experiment or an artwork that best expresses themselves,” she said. “All without the pressure of being juried into an exhibit.”
For members who want to be featured, they also have the ability to submit original works in any medium. Other SCAA exhibits tend to limit the medium choice to concentrate one or a few specific mediums, Ferry said.
“The Members Exhibit gives everyone a chance to participate since all mediums are accepted, Ferry said. “There will be all sorts of mediums represented including the traditional medium of oil painting to newer mediums that have reemerged in popularity like cold wax and alcohol ink.”
In addition to the member’s work, Ferry said this year’s exhibition will be displaying some historical SCAA artifacts.
“In anticipation of our 100th Anniversary, we’ve been going through the artwork, ledgers, accounts and historical documents that having been in storage,” she said. “Getting a glimpse of how the art association was once run is fascinating.”
Normally, SCAA exhibits feature 70-90 artworks in the gallery. With over 450 members and an average of 150 artworks displayed during the Member’s Annual exhibition, Ferry said the art is displayed in a “salon style.”
“It’s a good way of hanging large groupings of art that you would see in a commercial gallery,” Ferry said. “It involves hanging the art higher and lower than the traditional eye-level single row or ‘museum-style’ hanging.”
SCAA started its member’s exhibits in 1927 when a group of artists from the Providence Art Club came to South County on vacation and decided to open an exhibit. Ferry said this is a tradition that will never cease to exist.
“Through wars, economic ups and downs, human rights movements, generations … the one thing that has been consistent is that our members’ art has been gracing the walls of our gallery each and every year,” Ferry said.
With its multitude of mediums and pieces, as well as an homage to SCAA history, Ferry said she encourages the community to come and experience the exhibit for themselves.
“Visitors should come to the exhibit because there will be something here for everyone,” she said.
