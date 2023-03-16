WARWICK, R.I. — Joshua Harmon’s provocatively titled play “Bad Jews” is heating up the stage — and the sidewalks (see below) — at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre.
The “heat” outside was a peaceful protest about the title, but inside it was all about the scintillating performances by a cast of four, directed with insight and even-handedness by Tony Estrella, The Gamm’s artistic director.
The story brings together three cousins following the death of their beloved Poppy, a grandfather who survived the Holocaust. It’s New York City and accommodations are scarce, so the cousins and one girlfriend all are staying in one, cramped apartment.
Amid the heightened emotions funerals and families can generate, the cousins get into a heated dispute over who should inherit a religious heirloom deeply tied to Poppy’s life.
Daphna, the one most zealously devoted to Judaism, believes the piece is most meaningful to her. Liam, her more secular cousin, lays claim by reason of being, among other things, the eldest. In the middle is Liam’s younger, less confrontational brother, Jonah, who would prefer to stay out of the debate.
The Daphna/Liam disagreement is set up early on; clearly, they come with well established animosities. Each accuses the other of acting superior, and they know one another’s vulnerabilities. Daphna even gets passive-aggressive with Liam’s gentile girlfriend, Melody, who adds an outsider dynamic to the situation.
The dialogue is scathing, but the exaggerations and embellishments are, ironically, hilarious. Two clever opponents can be insulting and eloquent at the same time, although I wouldn’t call this a comedy as some of the billing does.
Daphna and Liam have tirades that go on at length, growing hotter as the feud expands way beyond triggering argument. Actors Sarah Corey and John Hardin, respectively, make these scripted rants spew forth naturally, in words and gestures, sometimes funny, always passionate.
Meanwhile, Hillel Rosenshine as Jonah and Nora Eschenheimer as Melody, are always reacting to the drama spontaneously, as if they are seeing it for the first time.
Focus less on the hostility and raised voices, however, and listen for the undercurrents of rivalry and insecurity that are part of the fuel for the argumentative fire. Credit the actors and director for bringing out these subtleties and not just going for showmanship.
The play’s title comes from Liam who once shrugged off eating a cookie during Passover by saying, “I’m a bad Jew.” The question the playwright addresses, however, is far more universal: What is good, bad, or for that matter, indifferent?
While the story is rooted in Judaism, there isn’t a family of any background that can’t identify with the wrangling among relatives. Each character makes his or her position tenable at some points, extreme at others.
“Bad Jews” is great theater: in your face at the time, but in your mind long after.
Performances of “Bad Jews” continue through March 26 at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $55-$65 and available by calling (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org/badjews. Visit gammtheatre.org/discounts for pay-what-you-wish rush tickets and other discounts.
Play leads to protests
At a time when anti-Semitic violence proliferates, “Bad Jews” is a questionable title for a play.
That was the focus of protesters outside The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre last week when Joshua Harmon’s provocatively titled play was in preview.
Members of the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel were objecting to the title and the large, illustrated sign announcing the production. Several folks explained to me that they weren’t objecting to “the content” of the play, but to the prominently displayed title.
The message on flyers was, “Ask Gamm Theater management: ‘take down the BAD JEWS billboard.’”
“The Gamm is listening deeply to those who are upset, including some members of the Jewish community who are concerned that a title like ‘Bad Jews’ might worsen rising anti-Semitism,” Tony Estrella, the theater’s artistic director, acknowledged in a statement.
He also noted that objections previously have been raised during the more than 10 years since this play debuted.
“The Gamm firmly stands against the immoral and destructive forces of discrimination, including anti-Semitism and racism, while firmly standing for freedom of expression,” his statement continued.
“In the face of any threat to civil society, we will always join our global colleagues in the arts to support free and open expression. Speech is protected by our country’s First Amendment. But only we, together, can protect free expression by both listening and speaking.”
