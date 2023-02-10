While Nashville might make one think of country and honky-tonk, Andrew Combs is one of the outliers in the scene there. I mean this as a compliment since it’s always better for a musician to embrace their own artistic identity rather than follow fads, trends or what’s popular. Combs has a brilliant way of songwriting with his guitar while conveying emotion and feeling that’s more poignant than intense. He’ll be exhibiting his unique sound at the Knickerbocker Music Center located on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on February 18. Current Nashville based singer-songwriter and Westerly native Glenn Thomas will be starting off the show at 8 p.m.
Combs and I had a talk about his latest album, recording in mono, capturing an interesting tone and how excited he is for the upcoming show.
Rob Duguay: Back in August, you released your fifth album titled “Sundays” and it was recorded entirely in Mono which is a pretty unique thing these days. What made you want to go that route while working with co-producer Jordan Lehning in the studio?
Andrew Combs: Well, I guess initially it was Jordan’s idea. He had always wanted to record somebody in Mono and during COVID I was doing the livestream thing as many artists were doing at the time. It was just me, my guitar and my microphone, which for all intents and purposes felt like Mono with my vocal being up front. He thought that perhaps we should get together and try out this idea he had of Mono recording, fool around and see what happens. I had been through a little rough patch so I hadn’t really been writing when he asked me but I said, “Look, I have like one or two songs and it would be fun to hang out and see a friend.”
It was during lockdown and I ended up just getting together with him and Dom Billett who played drums and a few other things on the record. We decided to keep it on Mono because it really fit with my headspace and the songs that I was writing. It became a sort of practice in simplifying the recording process to where you can’t just layer a song with overdubs to hide any sort of flaws or parts of the song that aren’t as strong as the others so you really have to nail the song and the arrangement around it. It all kind of fit in the right place.
RD: Did you play piano on the record or did you just play guitar on the record?
AC: I just played guitar. I might have played a synthesizer or something along those lines but I was primarily guitar and Jordan played most of the other instruments.
RD: Ok, that combination created a really interesting tone for me while I was listening to the album. There’s a bit of jazziness to it along with a macabre, dark and somber aesthetic going on, sort of similar to Tom Waits. Was all of this what you consciously had in mind during the recording process or did that sound within the album materialize in a different way?
AC: Again, I think it just kind of fit with the songs that I was writing. We called the record “Sundays” because we would record every Sunday, it was like a month and a half of Sundays. During the week, I would write some songs and then the following Sunday we would cut them to see if any of them were good. After the first initial couple of songs where we were just kind of testing everything out, my songwriting began and I felt like it really went toward this sonic palette that I just kept up with. It was conscious to a certain degree, but I think it really was just the songs I was writing and then Jordan picked up on that, this sort of production and instrumentation really helped support the songs.
RD: I really liked the way it all came out while listening to it.
AC: Thanks.
RD: With this being your fifth album, what in your opinion does Sundays say about where you are as an artist and a musician? What does the album represent to you?
AC: I don’t really know, I guess I don’t think about it like that. It’s a nice captured moment in time and it’s definitely the most personal record I’ve ever written. I’m just so proud of it, we’ve played these songs out in Europe but I haven’t really done much yet in terms of the United States. It’ll be fun to play these out.
RD: Speaking of playing those songs out, I know you’ve played the Newport Folk Festival before because I saw you perform there but is this your first time playing a show at a club in Rhode Island? What are your thoughts on performing at the Knickerbocker Music Center? It’s a pretty legendary venue that’s been around since the ‘30s.
AC: I’m just thrilled to be coming to that part of the world, I’ve never played a club gig up in Rhode Island so I’m excited. I have a couple friends in the area that have talked about that place in high regard so I’m looking forward to it.
RD: It’s a really cool spot. After the show, what are your plans for the coming months?
AC: I’m going to be doing a two week run of shows during the summer, but I like to stay productive and busy at home. I have a family and my favorite part about the music business and being creative is the actual creativity. Hopefully just writing, recording and making stuff around the house.
