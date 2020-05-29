NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Janelle Feigley, as she describes herself, is someone who always gives it 150 percent.
Growing up in Connecticut, Feigley has worked over 20 hours a week since she was 12, the same age she came up with a business plan for a store called Chic Boutique, before going on to college and graduating in three years while playing two NCAA Division I sports and then making her dream a reality in 2007 when she opened Gossip Boutique in Wickford Village, a store featuring her fashion forward clothing, accessories, and unique pieces found around the world on her travels, as well as many of her own pieces as a lifelong artist.
A lover of the arts her entire life, Feigley, who goes by Elle Brittany professionally, grew up performing on stage in plays and dances and has been a prolific local painter, painting people from celebrities like Taylor Swift and Johnny Depp to a woman-a-day to raise awareness for breast cancer research as part of the People Project.
In fact, it was through her art that she first got her foot in the door in television and film.
“My art was being used in films and it kind of exposed me to the industry and they ended up having me audition and now I’m just fully addicted,” Feigley said.
Since October 2018 she’s featured in 23 different movies and 16 television shows, many of which are still in production or post-production, and become a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
“Everything about film and TV excites me,” Feigley said. “The set is like my art, the wardrobe is like my fashion and just being around so many different creatives and taking on characters just really nourishes my interest in people and the psychology of humans, so I feel like when I’m working on a TV set or a film set, (it’s) like my whole life has kind of prepared me for this stage of my life.”
With that same passion that has driven her in all of her other endeavors, Feigley has decided to close Gossip Boutique in order to take the jump into a full-time career in acting and screenwriting.
“I will be 40 this summer and life is short,” Feigley said. “I’m not a gambler by nature, but I’d put all my chips on myself. I can honestly say that I am one of the hardest working people that I know.”
The decision was not an easy one for Feigley, who has become a fixture in the village over her 13 years of running Gossip, which specializes in women’s fashion, art and accessories and has become more than just a business for many customers who’ve come to chat and catch up with friends, as well as a place filled with many cherished memories.
“It’s certainly bittersweet (closing Gossip) because I nursed my babies in there, they took their first steps in there,” Feigley said. “I’m finding little kids Tonka trucks in there while I’m cleaning up, so I have been shedding tears but they’re more tears of joy at all the experiences I had there.”
As a transplant to the area, it’s also been where Feigley met many of her friends and truly fell in love with the community.
“I didn’t grow up in Rhode Island, I grew up in Connecticut and met my husband in Pennsylvania, so Gossip’s kind of been my lifeline to the community and people have been overwhelming me with so many beautiful handwritten notes and cards and muffins and cookies and brownies and personal messages on Facebook and Instagram,” Feigley said. “It’s really been more than just a store for me. I actually physically was in Gossip more than I was home, so I remember even being on Brown Street and it would not be uncommon for people to see my lights on at the store working until 2 a.m., just working, working, working. Up until last year, when I did acting almost full time, I was working seven days a week. I worked seven days a week 12 years straight, so I’ve never had a Christmas Eve off, never had a day after Christmas off, I’ve never had a Black Friday off. The only two days I took off for 12 years were Christmas Day and Thanksgiving, so it’s really been a whole extension of self.”
While her love for Gossip has never wavered, the time she was able to dedicate to running the boutique became less and less over the past year as she got involved in more projects in Boston, New York and Los Angeles. With those unpredictable hours, Feigley was looking for a solution, and happened to stumble upon one while at the Novo Salon in East Greenwich when she heard her hairdresser talking about needing to find a new space.
“Her landlord was selling the building and (said) that she wasn’t going to be able to renew her lease and I told her that I might have a solution for her,” Feigley said. “I didn’t say it was Gossip, but I said ‘let me get back to you, I might have a solution for you’ and I went home and I talked to my husband and I told him ‘I think this is the perfect opportunity to hand the torch over to a business that I know will thrive, because there currently isn’t a larger-scale hair salon in Wickford.”
She also believed Novo Salon would be the perfect successor to her space where women have gathered to talk and catch up for the past 13 years.
“Gossip has almost been like a therapy visit, I help out with them, I help them feel pretty and we talk about my life, we talk about their life and a lot of the conversations and things that were had in Gossip will be very similar to what you’d talk to your hairdressers about, so I think it’s a perfect business to thrive in Wickford,” Feigley said.
While Gossip is closing, Feigley says her and her family, who have also gotten into acting, will still make their home in the village.
“I love Wickford, it’s magical, so we will always live here, but maybe get a crash pad in Los Angeles or New York, if needed,” Feigley said. “I know we’ll never leave Wickford and the quintessential utopia living so to speak that I think you don’t find in many other places. I’m not physically moving to Hollywood, I’m just moving on to Hollywood.”
Her family has also joined in her passion for acting and directing, appearing in her first short film “Under Contract,” as well as several major productions.
“My whole family’s been acting,” Feigley said. “Both of my kids have been in a lot of movies now. (My son) Jake was in ‘Free Guy’ with me and Ryan Reynolds and they were in ‘Fatherhood’ with me with Kevin Hart, so we all kind of have an interest in it.”
Feigley spent most of last summer filming “Free Guy” in Boston, a sci-fi action comedy in which Reynolds discovers he’s a non-playable character in a video game and sets forth on making himself the hero of the story. Feigley plays a character called “Happy Jogger,” a role in which she had to run over 200 miles through the streets of the city. The film is slated to be released on Dec. 11 after being pushed back from its original July 3 release due to COVID-19.
Feigley feels her experiences she’s had working a wide variety of jobs and interacting with all sorts of people have prepared her for the many types of roles and characters she portrays on screen.
“It’s like even in Corporate America, working with people and helping educate doctors and different types of people and then in the community running Gossip, I’ve met every different type of person, different personalities, and I feel like it’s been a lifetime of formal acting training, learning how to emulate and appeal to different types of people and help them and be able to just be in the public that long working with so many different people,” Feigley said.
Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of when projects can start or resume production, Feigley says she’s been auditioning daily over Zoom with casting directors and producers all over the world and is currently in the running for roles on several television shows.
“I’m like a renaissance woman, everything that is kind of creative in the arts I’m into and I think it’s time for me to try a new chapter and it’s something that my kids are still interested in too, so if we can do some more movies and films together, it’s a fun journey for all of us,” Feigley said.
She also says that while some might doubt her for dedicating herself to a career in acting that she has plenty to offer Hollywood.
“Some people think I’m crazy for going after this at my age, but I look at my life and my experiences as really like superpowers (that) I can offer to the industry and I feel like Hollywood needs somebody like me that is authentic and real and is a mom and kind of going after the dream and trying something new,” Feigley said.
Feigley also says she plans on living life by putting whatever she enjoys first, and not leaving any regrets.
“I don’t think it’s ever too late to change your course and I guess that’s something that I hope to inspire others in,” Feigley said. “I’ve had a very successful business for 13 years, so if I was doing it for money, I’d be running my stores or I’d be painting full time, but nobody ever looks back on life and talks about somebody like ‘oh wow, she was amazing, she worked seven days a week.’ I think people look back and reflect on missed opportunities and this is kind of a defining moment in my life where I don’t want to look back and say ‘well what if I had tried that.’”
While she will be focused on acting, Feigley will continue to paint and teach art at her home studio and on retreats, as well as private styling and shopping, in between her filming schedule.
“I love retail and I love art and I love acting,” Feigley said. “I feel like I’m a woman of many passions and there’s just not enough time in my day to do all of them, so I don’t want to have any regrets, but I also know that I know retail so well that I could open a store almost overnight now and it’s like I’m going to be 40, so while I kind of have some great momentum going and different directors are sending me screenplays direct to look at different roles before they’re going public I want to take the opportunity to really explore this other facet of creative arts. It’s really bringing me joy and that’s how I live now.”
Gossip will remain open weekends from noon to 4 p.m. with all items on sale at 80 percent off until further notice, when the space will prepare to become Novo Salon, which is slated to open in the village in August.
“Customers are acting as if I’m dying,” Feigley said laughing. “I’m not leaving planet earth, I’m just hoping to make a greater impact on spreading human kindness throughout the world.”
More information can be found on Gossip Boutique by visiting their Facebook page and updates on Feigley can be found at her website, ellebrittany.com.
