One of the best albums to come out of New England so far this year has been “Free Country” from Boston’s Ward Hayden & The Outliers. There’s an edge to the record with various songs embracing amplification to go along with Hayden’s lyrics that tell a story and evoke emotion. There’s a genuine vibe that goes into it as well, which is a quality that the best kind of music has. It walks the fine line between country’s roots and rock’s swagger to create pure excellence. To celebrate the album’s release, Hayden & The Outliers will be taking the stage at The Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on November 12 with Stonington, Connecticut singer-songwriter James Maple opening up the show.
Hayden and I recently had a talk about the album originally envisioned to be acoustic, how a music venue in Massachusetts helped the band out, starting a Patreon and feeling excited about the upcoming show.
Rob Duguay: Free Country has an electric country rock vibe within various tracks. Was that something you guys were consciously trying to accomplish while making the album?
Ward Hayden: You know, it’s funny. Going into it, not really and we had actually been meeting up during the height of the pandemic on my back porch working on new songs and putting new stuff together. I was trying to capitalize on all the time off and just be diligent when ideas are popping up, pick up the guitar, get to writing and work on stuff. Our friend Patrick Norton over at The Narrows in Fall River, Massachusetts had a space available, it was a non-residential warehouse kind of room, he offered us to move our gear into and once we moved into that space that’s when the sound of this album really started to come together. It’s a big cavernous room with a lot of reverberation and for me especially as someone who is writing the songs, working on my vocals and everything, once we were in that room we decided to rock a little bit more.
I thought we were going to have a more stripped down album in the beginning because we were playing so quietly on my porch trying to not wake the neighbors. Once we had the freedom to get after it, that’s when things amped up a little bit.
RD: I really like the sound of the record, I really do. This is also the first album of completely original material for you guys under The Outliers so has the songwriting changed at all with this album versus previous releases when you guys were Girls, Guns & Glory?
WH: What’s really been nice is our drummer Josh Kiggans, I’ve known him a really long time and he’s a long time friend and band member for about 10 years, he’s been with Girls, Guns & Glory for a long time and he really developed into a great song arranger. He’s had a much bigger impact on this album than I think anything else that we’ve ever done. I think he understands how I operate, I don’t speak technical jargon and the other guys all went to music school while I didn’t, but I think he’s come to understand how I work. He’s been a really nice asset to have when I’m stumbling through trying to explain some type of concept he can pick up where I leave off and communicate with Cody Nilsen and Greg Hall very well when it comes to the direction of where we’re trying to make things go. You can’t create chemistry, it just kind of happens but I feel like we’ve found something which I’m thrilled about. When you’re in a band, that’s what you want.
RD: Absolutely, you want to have chemistry, syncopation and collaboration all going together at once. Did COVID-19 play a major role in the making of the album? Were you guys getting tested everyday before going to The Narrows to record and rehearse?
WH: It certainly didn’t make anything any easier. Each one of us was probably getting tested at least once a month and we weren’t going out that much and it was so limiting with what you could do. You didn’t want to be exposed to anything and I’m a believer that the pandemic is real because it obviously is.
RD: Yes.
WH: We took it very seriously. I have a young baby, my wife and I joined the list of pandemic parents and we have a seven month old and she was pregnant during the making of the album so I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. Probably the biggest challenge was scheduling with the studio because our producer Eric “Roscoe” Ambel lives in New York so we had to get him to Massachusetts and when he would get back home he would have to take a two week quarantine period so it was a sacrifice for him to come work with us and then go back. We got lucky in December last year, schedules aligned and the studio was able to stay open because the other thing we were competing with was closures. We kept scheduling dates, then the lockdown would go into effect and it just couldn’t happen but thankfully the stars aligned in December.
It’s funny how fate works, you can believe and trust in it and I think all those rehearsals got us sharp and ready. The delays actually proved to be a positive thing for us.
RD: It’s good that it worked out like that. During the pandemic, you guys created your own Patreon page to show exclusive content. How beneficial was it while everything was shut down last year and how do you plan on using it going forward?
WH: It was great. As soon as we came off the road we started doing a live stream which was really nice. We didn’t think we’d be off the road for as long as we were but we did one once a week and for each one we did we would raise money for a cause. In total, after doing it for a few months we raised over $12,000 to donate to different places who were trying to get PPE for nurses and other organizations that were trying to do some good. Then when it became apparent that we weren’t going to be returning to gigging for a while, we decided to explore Patreon and our hardcore fans followed us over there which was super nice and super supportive.
It really helped keep us going. Just because we were off the road the bills didn’t stop showing up so it helped keep us afloat and it gave us a lifeline.
RD: What are your thoughts ahead of the upcoming show at The Knickerbocker Music Center? It’s been a while since you’ve played there and every band and musician is either in the process of going back on tour, they’re currently on the road or they’re playing gigs around their hometown, so how do you feel about getting back into the swing of things?
WH: We’re really excited for it. Personally, I feel like I’ve been chomping at the bit and we’re actually supposed to be in Europe right now as we speak. We tend to go to Europe around once or twice a year and during the fall it’s usually a longer tour for us over there and we’ve done it for the past decade. We were supposed to be going over for about six weeks, then that got hacked down to four and when it got hacked down to two weeks we realized that it wasn’t going to be worthwhile with the travel logistics and the risk far outweighed the reward in many different ways. We started thinking and we said to our agent to start looking for some shows in the region and The Knickerbocker has been super supportive.
Right when shows started coming back we played there around six months ago and it was great. They weren’t able to operate at full capacity but it was just so nice to see people and get to be in a room while feeling safe and knowing that they’re doing everything they can to make it safe for staff, patrons and the bands. For us, we’re feeling excited, we’re vaccinated and in fact half of us have already gotten boosters so we’re trying to do whatever we can to keep things safe and moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.