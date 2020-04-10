As bleak as the COVID-19 crisis is, it’s also an opportunity for artists and musicians to release material to a bigger online audience than usual. Lets face it, a lot more people are sitting in front of their computer these days, and it can benefit the creative types in search of more views and hits when it comes to showing off their work. For Providence via Coventry hip hop band Toad and The Stooligans, they took advantage of this opportunity to release a music video for the new track “Swurve” on April 3. It’s a song laden with beats, rhythms and rhymes that shows a lot of swagger in less than two minutes. There are also many instances of humor in the video that are guaranteed to give you a laugh while watching it.
The video was filmed in front of the old Benny’s on Tiogue Avenue in Coventry with frontman Mike Jencks, co-vocalist and guitarist Dan Pomfret, drummer Matt O’Brien, bassist Alex Caimano and keyboardist Daniel Hill wearing matching purple jumpsuits. Pomfret’s green Honda Odyssey also has a consistent presence in the video.
“We had the idea of making the food part of the video when Dan saw me eating a salad and thought it would be cool to shoot us eating in slow motion for a music video,” O’Brien says. “The van idea was tied directly into Dan’s lyrics from the song and the purple jumpsuits were bought on Amazon. They’re some knock off Adidas brand. They were kind of like a joke on us being a sports team or a competitive eating team of some sort. We also have a lot of personal connection with Dan’s van, having traveled all over the place in it.”
The scenes of eating show an abundance of pizza, hot wieners, pop tarts, Ramen, donuts, salad, tacos and coffee being consumed by the band. The visuals are a cross between straight up noshing and the guys just playing with their food. One can only imagine that it would make a nutritionist freak out and lose their mind for numerous reasons.
“We all chipped in on the food,” O’Brien mentions. “Everyone bought stuff on their way to the shoot and we just kind of kept in contact to make sure we didn’t double up on too much.”
The video was shot by Kayla Chin while Caimano did the editing. Greg Norman also makes an appearance as the chauffeur in the van who at one point dances with an inflatable doll. While the song itself is short, it’s also pretty catchy with Jencks and Pomfret both handling the rhymes. There’s a lot of charisma while also conveying the vibe that the band doesn’t take themselves too seriously. Check it out either on Toad and The Stooligans’ Facebook page at facebook.com/toadandthestooligans or via their channel on Youtube, it’ll bring some joy in this uncertain time that we’re all in.
