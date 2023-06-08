PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Could there be a more exuberant, hilarious, darker or brighter production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” than the one at Trinity Rep?
I don’t know how, because this one sets a benchmark. From the music and the set to the absolutely fabulous cast, this “Sweeney Todd” is carefully crafted by director Curt Columbus to find meaning — and entertainment — in this “musical thriller.”
The story is based on a 19th century penny dreadful, a serialized melodrama that sold for a penny per installment, about a London barber whose closest shaves included a slit throat.
Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim turned this unlikely tale into a stage show celebrated for its groundbreaking score and lyrics. Hugh Wheeler’s book developed a back story about an injustice done to Sweeney which helps explain, but not excuse, his murderous revenge.
Before he adopted an alias, Sweeney Todd was Benjamin Barker, a Londoner with a beautiful wife. The corrupt Judge Turpin lusted after this wife and used his legal powers to frame Barker and dispatch him to a penal colony.
As the play opens, however, Barker is back and, as Sweeney Todd, seeking retribution. Mrs. Lovett, who ran a pie bakery below Barker’s barber shop, had salvaged Barker’s barbering tools, and in returning them becomes Todd’s accomplice, famously baking the victims’ remains in her meat pies.
Things don’t go well, but in getting from start to finish this saga touches on inequities in class and justice, accompanied by glorious music and improbable amounts of humor. The story is told via Sondheim’s brilliant lyrics; most of the show is sung like an operetta, but styled for musical theater. The humor is in the lyrics but also in Columbus’ own touches, both in the play and the mechanics of how the set works. It’s fun to discover them.
That set is the work of the late Eugene Lee, resident designer at Trinity Rep who also invented the rotating cube that became iconic from the show’s Broadway debut in 1979. Lee and his longtime collaborator, Patrick Lynch, redesigned the cube for Trinity’s production, which Lynch completed after Lee’s death in February.
Trinity’s cube is two stories and four sides that create all the settings needed, from barber shop to pie shop. Technically, it works seamlessly, and one of Columbus’ humorous touches shows up in a scene where a couple actors propel the cube’s rotation. Artistically, it effectively suggests a downscale London.
As for the inimitable Sondheim score, music director Andrew Smithson leads a small orchestra of clarinet, bassoon, violin, cello, bass and his own keyboard to large and gorgeous sound. At the close of the performance, when a curtain was drawn to reveal the instrumentalists, the applause was thunderous — and well earned.
The same response applies to the cast of 10. Actors play multiple roles — even lead performers turn up in the ensemble —– and each character is richly portrayed.
Guest artist Erick Pinnick plays the title character with a restraint that still suggests anger and obsession. It’s a performance worthy of straight drama, an almost plausible character in this “dreadful” story. Emotion, however, is well expressed in his powerful, heartfelt vocals.
Restraint isn’t Mrs. Lovett’s strong suit — and rightly so. Rachael Warren is nothing short of memorable as the pie baker, from the best use of her beautiful voice to pinpoint comic timing and expressive physical comedy. If Pinnick and the rest of the cast weren’t so outstanding, the play might have to be renamed “Mrs. Lovett: Demon Baker of Fleet Street.”
In this production, Mrs. Lovett’s plight in life is brought out and contributes to Columbus’ emphasis on inequity.
This is an undeniably funny “Sweeney Todd,” but the tragic parts still wrench the gut. Serious topics are part of the story, but the pure-entertainment value is high. And that score, with music so welded to the characters’ personalities and to the storytelling, should be heard as performed at Trinity Rep.
Performances of “ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” continue through June 25. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/sweeney or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.
