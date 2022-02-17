SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield Idol has come melodiously back with 11 singers kicking off the long-running show’s return to the Contemporary Theater’s main stage following a COVID hiatus.
Songs like “When I Was Your Man,” by Bruno Mars, “Curses” by The Crane Wives, “Stars and the Moon” by Jason Robert Brown and “Forever and Always” by seasonal Rhode Island resident and singer-song writer Taylor Swift filled the stage area by new and returning contestants.
“People were really upbeat, I think, and it was feeling good to be back to normal again,” said Tammy Brown after a recent show brought the first preliminary rounds of elimination.
In Idol’s eighth start of a season, it invites the meek and the brave among many contestants. They range from high school students to want-to-be-recognized vocalists in their 50s and 60s.
In a fleeting tease with local fame, they come and go in an attempt to get the revered number-one spot — or at least a slight nod or small smile of approval — for showcasing themselves and their talent.
This 12-week karaoke-style singing competition — among the top five shows CTC produces annually — has the enduring attraction of “reality TV” in live theater that draws capacity crowds right up to the April 14 ending night crowning a winner and runners up.
For the contestants, it’s their chance to hear praise and criticism while embracing vulnerability in their quest for Wakefield’s own gold ring in this imitation of television’s “American Idol” series.
More Than Singing
This scrappy small theater, which gives its regular performers and other devotees of the art an opportunity to learn and practice their craft, also has a long-held commitment to the community. Idol is part of that commitment.
The theater company’s founder, South Kingstown native Christopher J. Simpson, 36, has had this driving force to open up artistic opportunity for anyone who had the will, commitment and desire to try performing.
While he can be irascible and, some say, even too self-focused, beneath it all is a man whose eye is constantly on making community theater affordable both in terms of access to act or simply attend.
He’ll give a well-rehearsed speech on why he does it, but through its many-times recited explanation he drops nuggets of compassion for those who didn’t have the chance, luck, drive as he did.
A South Kingstown High School graduate, he went on to Princeton where he studied and performed all many kinds of productions and learned from master teachers.
But rather than head for the bright lights of Broadway, he started putting together in 2005 a company of local followers that helped him create the Contemporary Theater from a band traveling performers in coffee shops and other borrowed spaces.
They now have their own multi-building complex now at 327 Main St. in Wakefield and where Idol competition is held.
He acknowledged in an interview this week that his drive once did send his ego soaring with the attention and push to create something.
“This was Chris’s project, but not anymore. I want it to be an institution here and without the liability of something working or nor working because of me,” he said.
Now, however, he has stepped back and even handed the control of Wakefield Idol to his artistic director, Tammy Brown. In Idol’s playbill, she accents how Idol — bringing everyday people to the stage to give what they’ve got from passion to sing — fits into the historic purpose of the CTC.
“Creating and building community has always been a central part of what we value as a theater,” she said.
“We want to be a place where folks from all walks of life can come together to create or witness something that leaves them with a new sense of shared experience, a feeling that reminds you that you’re not alone,” Brown pointed out.
The COVID pandemic closed the CTC’s main stage for almost two years, stopped performances until weather allowed outdoor gathering on an adjacent patio.
“As we attempt to build ourselves back from what has been an extremely trying few years, we approach this season of rebirth with a generous spirit of determination, enthusiasm, and hope for the future,” she said.
Idol Carries On
Just about a year ago Wakefield Idol resumed virtually after the sudden March 2020 shutdown by COVID. CTC in the virtual format put singers online from their homes or elsewhere.
By email vote, the audience submitted their winning choices. It worked pretty well given that Brown, Simpson and others “keeping the show going” had never done a virtual idol show.
Brown told The Independent this week that there’s nothing like having a real show on a real stage.
“It feels really good with the community being around and the engines revving for the theater again,” she said.
The contest has a small cash prize for the winner, but the real honor is the recognition of judges keeping them in the rounds eliminating others.
For example, in a recent performance, Jess Maclnanti, Hana Toler, Telli Quinn, Michelle Savoie, Kelsea Browne, Annabella McGlinsey and Simon Travis were sent to compete the following week with others.
This was yet another shot for McGlinsey for the top spot.
In 2019 she made it to the top four, but the high school freshman at the time didn’t get crowned the best. Yet, she said then it was an experience was well worth it.
“I’ve never performed in front of a lot of people. It’s insane,” she exclaimed, describing her excitement at taking her dreams to a new level. “It’s gotten me out of my comfort zone a lot.” She couldn’t be reached for comment on her return this year.
Brown said that she and Sarah Van Pelt, a CTC veteran, will be judges in the first few rounds.
“We look at vocal abilities and the performance aspects,” Brown said. “Can they connect with the audience? Do they show bravery occupying the space on that large theater stage, and are they delivering in a way that moves, soothes or motivates a listener?”
Advice often given to these newbies — and even returning folks — includes letting go of nerves, letting the voice shine through and opening eyes to look at the audience to engage with real people listening to them.
The CTC has brought in judges who may be frank, but are also supportive of these fledgling singers. They avoid being like Simon Cowell, the caustic judge on American Idol. CTC judges have pointed out over the years that being a coach is more the role they perform.
“For me, I focus on helping them understand it’s about getting the crowd going, about having a deep emotional connection to the audience. Do you have a spark, an extra thing, that moves the crowd?” judge Kevin Broccoli once told The Independent.
In that same interview, judge Elyssa Bouressa, said, “You are putting these people out there in a very vulnerable way. Who wants to be judged? We — all the judges this year — want to be positive and gently critical,” she said.
“We have experienced incredible, incredible talent, especially young talent, and we don’t want to shatter their dreams,” she added.
Brown said that same kind of approach will happen again this year.
“It comes down to show off what you can do and let us know what you can do as a performer,” she said.
