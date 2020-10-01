SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Not even a pandemic could stop “Pumpkins With a Purpose” from arriving at Peace Dale Congregational Church and changing a green front lawn to orange along Columbia Street.
While the carving and lights placed inside will happen soon, for now their bright orange presence illuminates for the fourth consecutive year the church helping area homeless people sheltered at the nearby Welcome House.
“It makes you feel good helping other people feel good,” said Dalton Weis, a University of Rhode Island fraternity member who came with others on Sunday to unload over 3,000 pumpkins shipped from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico.
This homemade pumpkin patch is a community gathering place — even during the difficult times of a pandemic — for helping the less fortunate and homeless have refuge at the Welcome House.
Just a few days ago, a large silver tractor-trailer pulled into the church parking lot. When the back doors swung open, more than 45 nearly four-foot-by-four-foot brown cardboard boxes were stacked wall-to-wall and back-to-back.
Wally Young, church coordinator of the event, had dispatched word that help was needed. In this era of COVID-19 and worries about social distancing, he scuttled the traditional hand-to-hand conveyor pumpkin-pass-along from box to pallet.
As a green forklift methodically lifted each box, dozens of round orange pumpkins bumped together inside as they were carried to be unpacked for sale to owners seeking just that special shape attracting them or in a memory of a Halloween long ago.
Scores of church, URI, local high school and community volunteers – numbering over 60 – quickly started pulling each pumpkin out and carrying them to one of 130 pallets donated by Sodco Turf Farm in Slocum.
As they worked, some said they knew the sale would help those in need, while others were surprised to learn about the end result of their afternoon of labor.
Sophia Zeyl, a South Kingstown High School student, said she didn’t know who benefited from the sale’s proceeds, but was happy to give some service hours as part of her National Honor Society duties.
Narragansett Pier Middle School students Kaiya Kosut, Brianna Rintala and Grace McCarthy, all 13, were also on hand to help. Rintala’s grandparents sent them over to give a hand.
“I didn’t know about the homeless, but I am glad we could help out. Volunteering helps a lot of people,” said Kosut.
From the nearby Kingston campus of URI, members of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity joined together to help. They included Weis and 10 other fraternity brothers and Anya Sondhi of Alpha Delta Pi with several sorority sisters.
“It’s definitely a workout,” said Sonhi as she lifted pumpkins up one by one and carried them to a display patch, lining them up in neat rows for sale.
“I think it’s great that the church helps. It’s everyone’s responsibility to help those less fortunate,” she said.
Pitching in along various rows was Kerry McCarty, a church member who has volunteered in the past and is dedicated to the cause.
“What’s important is helping out the Welcome House. They are the hands and feet of Jesus on the earth and we are here to help them,” she said.
The Welcome House, located at 8 North Road in Peace Dale, has many beds open to homeless people in Rhode Island, explained James Kern, the organization’s director of administration.
“When a client comes in and fills one of those beds, what we offer is case management on a person-by-person basis. The money raised goes to case managers, helping pay for a van for doctor’s appointments, to take people to job interviews or to the Social Security Office or any housing appointments,” he said.
Welcome House also runs a daily soup kitchen for its residents and others who simply need something to eat, he added.
The organization works with individuals “to get them stabilized so we can get them into a more long-term situation, which includes housing vouchers or placement in some of Welcome House’s rental apartments,” he said.
Church and Welcome House officials have noted that this project has done nearly $20,000 in sales.
Young, also a board member at the Welcome House, has said he expects sales will increase this year because people are looking for distractions from a months-long focus mostly on issues relating to the coronavirus.
He said the church netted about $1,000 in sales on each of the first two days of selling pumpkins this year.
“I’m surprised at how steady and strong the business has been so very early this year,” he added.
Fred Evenson, church pastor, noted in his weekly video sermon the moniker that the church also helps a Navajo reservation through this fundraising.
“Many people know us as the Pumpkin Church. Every year our lawn is filled with pumpkins this time of year. You may not know, but the pumpkins we sell come from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico,” he said.
“When you buy one of these pumpkins, you are actually helping two causes. How cool is that? Because we divide the proceeds between the Navajo farmers and the Welcome House,” he added.
The pumpkins are supplied by a company dedicated to helping non-profit organizations sell them for fundraising.
Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, began in 1974 with three acres of pumpkins and a partnership with one church.
“We agreed to let the church sell the pumpkins and they would share the proceeds. There was no contract, no legal proceedings…just a handshake and trust in each other. Richard and Janice Hamby have been growing pumpkins and adding partners ever since,” its website says.
The company said it now provides pumpkins to more than 1,000 organizations covering the continental United States, representing 25 denominations of churches and youth groups, scouts, schools, fraternal organizations, habitat groups and other civic organizations.
Young, wearing an orange pumpkin-styled baseball cap that said “PUMPKINHEAD” on the back, directed his army of volunteers as he talked about the need for this effort.
He said he came up with the idea four years ago for the pumpkin fundraiser after visiting his oldest son, who worked as the music director of the Third Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. That church had also been working with Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers.
“I love it. I love doing it. The big thing here – it gives a lot of awareness that we have a homeless shelter and (that) we must have homeless people in this affluent community,” he said.
