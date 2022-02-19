KINGSTON, R.I. — For at least 15 years, the South County Art Association’s photography show has been an established and popular part of its exhibition lineup, said Jason Fong, the association’s gallery director.
Now, that show has returned, and it will be on display at SCAA through March 5. It’s devoted entirely to “lens-based work,” Fong said, and 63 photos were chosen out of 102 submissions.
“There has always been a strong contingent of photographers among our membership, and enthusiasm for this exhibit is as strong as ever,” Fong said.
Though the show is made up entirely of photography, that’s where the similarities between the pieces end.
The show has pictures that were printed in both color and black and white, shots of both natural scenes and urban environments, some abstract works, and more. Some entrants created and photographed scenes with models and props, while others wandered in search of subject matter, Fong said.
The photos were selected by juror David DeMelim who, in addition to his role as managing director of the Rhode Island Center for Photographic Arts, regularly exhibited his work at SCAA for years, Fong said.
DeMelim awarded first place to photographer David Lee Black, for a picture he took titled “Eventually I Found It.” His photo is of a teacup on a windowsill, and he took it in 2016 in the basement of Nan Ahern’s Pub, a restaurant in Ennistymon, Ireland.
Nan Ahern, the pub’s former owner, had let Black visit her personal quarters in its basement, where he found the teacup and snapped a photo of it.
“It was just waiting to be rediscovered,” Black said.
Black said he was very flattered and grateful to have won first place in the show.
“It takes a certain amount of courage to throw your work out into the public eye, and then when that happens, that’s usually compensation enough, to have it just accepted into the show,” Black said. “And then it’s extra, extra credit when there’s some sort of prize structure.”
Fong said many people have mistaken Black’s photo for a painting, and another award winner, David Culton, said the photo itself and the way the gallery hanged it were “really striking.”
Culton won an honorable mention in the show for his photo titled “The Shape of Light.” The picture is of the front of a boat, with water rippling all around it. But he happened to snap the photo right as a drop of water was hitting the ocean, so the picture depicts the single drop in contrast to the waves around it.
The drop can be found on the right side of the photo, about one-third up from the bottom.
“I don’t know exactly how it all worked out, but everything else is all these lines and shapes and reflections in the water, and there’s this one drop of water that’s just sitting there,” Culton said. “I was thinking of titling the picture ‘One Drop of Water’ and having people find it.”
And Culton has two other photos in the show as well — one of a blossom that he said plays with scale and color, and one he took while traveling in India.
That photo, he said, depicts two women in brightly-colored saris walking down the street, and it also includes a tree with green leaves falling onto a black-and-white checkerboard marble floor. The colors create a contrast to the black-and-white floor, Culton said.
Second place went to photographer Jean Duffy, whose photo, titled “Unveiling Her Majesty,” is of a lotus she took at a pond in North Kingstown that she referred to as “The Lotus Pond.” The pond is hidden, Duffy said — after she was told about it, she had to drive around for awhile before she spotted it.
Duffy said she was excited to have won second place after four or five years of entering her photography in exhibitions.
“That was the highest award that I had ever gotten,” Duffy said. “I’m usually in the category of ‘honorable mentions,’ so I was excited when I got second place.”
Overall, Fong said, the show is a testament to photographers’ skill.
“All the work started with someone aiming a camera,” Fong said. “From there the multitude of directions which a work can go is limited only by the artist’s imagination.”
