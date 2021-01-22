Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, cited a short supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the state while arguing that despite those limitations the state is still doing well in doses per capita administered. “Right now, the biggest challenge facing Rhode Island’s vaccine program — like most other states throughout the country — is that we are not receiving a lot of vaccine,” Alexander-Scott stated in her update. Do you believe the state of Rhode Island has, so far, handled the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in a satisfactory way? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

