Referring to Bonny Light Horseman as just a folk band wouldn’t be the proper description. The trio of Anais Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman are each talented songwriters and musicians in their own right. It would be more fair to describe them as a musical collective than just a band and let’s be honest, the term “supergroup” can be played out sometimes. As part of their tour in support of their new album “Rolling Golden Holy” that came out in October, they’ll be performing at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly tomorrow night. The show is also being presented by the local live music organization Westerly Sound with New York City based artist & musician Cassandra Jenkins starting off the evening at 8 p.m.
Kaufman and I had a talk ahead of the festivities about the making of and producing of the album, playing all kinds of instruments, what makes collaborating with Anais and Eric stand out and plans for next year.
Rob Duguay: What would you say made the experience of making “Rolling Golden Holy” different from the self-titled debut that came out in January of 2020?
Josh Kaufman: The big difference between the first album and the second in terms of process was that the first record we made was 65-70% done at an artist in residence collective in Berlin in a now defunct radio studio called the Funkhaus. There were like 100, give or take, artists, musicians, creative people and writers hovering around while making their own little sorcery happen throughout the week that we were there. There were lots of moments for collaborative adventures and excursions and we sort of set up a rehearsal environment, aside from the three of us we would be bringing in other guests. We had songs where Lisa Hannigan kind of walks by and comes in, the same with The Staves, Kate Stables from This Is The Kit and Aaron Dessner from The National. All these people were sort of just around, peeking into what we were doing and we would invite them in so the first record is much more about us reinterpreting these old mostly English songs in that collaborative environment.
In the new record, there’s still quite a bit of love and theft in terms of pillaging old songs and characters from old songs. There’s the Jack of Diamonds in our songs, some of these old folklore characters that kind of come in, but the record was made with Eric, Anais and I while being augmented by our rhythm section consisting of JT Bates and Mike Lewis. It was the five of us and we booked some time at our friend’s studio in Upstate New York to cut the record. That was due to the fact that the first record was made pre-COVID and this one was made at the height of the Delta variant so we were trying to do it as much on the down low as possible with as few humans in the room as possible. We got tested and everything, everyone was vaccinated at that point so we felt OK to do it and that’s the main difference, the environment where each album was made.
RD: During that time I can totally understand why you didn’t want too many people in the room while making the new album. You also produced “Rolling Golden Holy,” so when you take on that role do you feel like you have to be in a different constructive headspace than just being one of the musicians on a record? Do you feel like you have to switch sides a bit?
JK: I produced the first record too and I think because the band has been the three of us, everybody has their skill sets. There’s certainly a lot of bleed over in terms of what I think we all can do creatively, but one thing that I can do in terms of pulling my weight is producing records because it’s something that I love doing so much and I really feel like myself when I’m doing it. There’s moments throughout making a Bonny Light Horseman record for me where I do find myself having to wonder if I have to take one hat off and just be an artist or just be a producer. I did more singing on this record than I did on the first one, so during those moments I leaned on my bandmates a little bit to help me with that stuff. For the most part, it flows pretty naturally.
I got into producing records from just being a musician and being a side person while playing with all sorts of people and having to do all kinds of gigs. When it came to producing records, I would just show up and make music with the artists on the floor. I’m not very much of a behind-the-glass type of producer, I like to sit on the cutting room floor with a guitar and piano while coming up with music together. In that sense, my style of production is to feel like I’m part of the band so in this case it conveniently works out since I’m actually in the band. It’s a pretty smooth back and forth, a pretty natural thing for me to go from producing to just being a band member.
Eric has a band called Fruit Bats and I’ve produced one of their records. Anais has her own amazing solo career and I’ve produced a record for her as well so I feel like I understand this three-headed monster pretty well. I’m able to get in there and hopefully make the right choices for us.
RD: It’s cool that you have those other experiences outside of the band and you’re able to intertwine them into the band. You’re a multi-instrumentalist and you can play a wide range of instruments ranging from guitar to pedal steel to mandolin to banjo to bass to keyboards and to drums among others. What was the first instrument you learned and how do you translate your array of skills into collaborating with Anais and Eric to write material for the band?
JK: When I was a kid I played in the school band, I played baritone horn in elementary school and I played it all up to my high school marching band. I was terrible, I definitely was the delinquent music student who had music teachers telling them that I didn’t belong in this environment but for some reason I just loved it anyway. It wasn’t until I was a teenager and I picked up guitar on my own that I actually found a voice in music. Then I translated everything I learned from guitar into these other instruments. It’s helpful to have a knowledge of the sounds of all these instruments because it’s similar to a composer in an orchestra setting. You sort of know how to manipulate the emotions of the chord changes based on the timbres of the instruments you’re using and the more instruments you’re familiar with, the more colors and options you have in terms of creating emotional rises, falls and dynamics.
RD: What makes being in Bonny Light Horseman stand out from other projects, collaborations and bands that you’ve been in? What makes working with Anais & Eric different?
JK: There’s an interesting thing that happens with the three of us where the sounds that we make are also widely different from one another and yet they compliment each other so well. It sounds like a cliche but what I mean is there’s not a lot of canceling out, it’s like a spectrum of colors where each of us is a very different part of it. When you step back from it, you can see all those separate colors very clearly and they make a complete picture. I feel like we got lucky with that where personality wise things sort of fall into that space where we can communicate and leave room for each other. I think each of us has a different way of getting what we are trying to say with one another and musically it’s the same way. Anais’ voice is so wildly different from Eric’s yet they blend so beautifully.
My guitar style and the way that I pick is so different from the way the other two of them play. We can all be present at any one moment in a song while not having to cover up each other’s colors, if that makes sense.
RD: Yes it does. From listening to your music I definitely sense a lot of cohesiveness and a lot of harmony between the three of you which is really, really great. Like you said, it’s really interesting that you have these different approaches and when they come together it’s a seamless fusion. What are your plans going into next year? Do you just plan on touring with Anais and Eric in support of the new album or do you have any other things in the works?
JK: I’m always working on a lot of different recordings and I’m always writing. My wife and I just converted our separate garage space into a studio in our backyard this past year so we can work together and we can be closer to the family when that’s happening which is great. I’m working on a bunch of records, you’re going to see a bunch of different projects coming out next year that I’ve already finished producing. In terms of Bonny Light Horseman, we have a tour in the United Kingdom in February and we’re trying to plan some more stuff with festivals and more things in Europe this summer. It’s a tricky thing with this band because all three of us are so busy when we’re not working on the band, but I know we’d really love to get together to write some new songs for a third album.
That’s what we’re all really excited to be doing, writing more songs together. It’s funny because by the time an album comes out, you’ve already been living with it for years at that point. Although it’s new to all the people that are listening to it — and it’s amazing that people even want to listen to this stuff — it’s so great, but it feels like it’s time to get working on new songs. I would say that’s the main goal, have fun with these tours and then make some time to create some new music together as soon as we can.
