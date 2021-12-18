SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christmas at the Contemporary Theater Company brings a signature fundraiser and show — The Christmas Cocktail Cabaret — returning again this year live at the Towers in Narragansett.
It’s always a fun-filled night of skits, songs and laugh lines for the audience from the theater’s multi-talented ensemble. Done virtually last year (tinyurl.com/CTCCabaret2020), it will be live on December 23 to a sold-out crowd, according to theater management.
“While I won’t give away exactly what’s lined up in this show, I will say it’s jam-packed with clowning, Christmas classics, new hits, and if everyone who shows up is on the nice list: a visit from Saint Nick,” said Peter Bucci, a long-time organizer of the event.
He along with singer and pianist virtuoso Eden Casteel and actress Christine Cauchon whose acting sparkles the many plays, improv acts and other performances at the theater, pull together this event.
It marks both the end of one performing year and the beginning of another as well as through ticket prices helps to keep this community theater on firm financial footing.
In 2019 — the last in-person gathering — songs with burlesque, traditional holiday and improvised accompaniment rang through the Towers. People laughed, clapped loudly and some even sung or clapped along.
Bowing strings of white Christmas lights, seen from Ocean Road below and shimmering in the panel of windows, looked like stars accenting the old stone archway. Inside stars of a different kind — those acting on the Contemporary Theater stage — gave their holiday best to supporters, friends and guests.
“We are here to play and we will be here to stay,” Christopher J. Simpson, theater founder, told the nearly 150 people attending.
At one point, Cauchon and Bucci pulled out their ukuleles for a duet of “Mele Kalikimaka.” Robert Alex Anderson wrote the song in 1949 borrowing from the Hawaiian phrase Mele Kalikimaka, meaning “Merry Christmas” in Hawaiian.
Crooner Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters recorded it in 1950 for Decca, and later it found its way to many films and voices of other artists.
Young actors Josie Geremia, Hazel Geremia brought improv veteran Neal Leaheey, dressed up in colorful pajamas and a hat to match the part of playing an oversized juvenile, under the Tower’s twinkling lights. They read him a bedtime story from the book.
A little while into the tale, 2019 Wakefield Idol winner, Kaitlyn Tarro, walks on to the stage. Complete in black clothing with a black hat, she sits listening and then she soon starts to deliver in a deep and sonorous voice, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
You’re a monster, Mister Grinch,
Your heart’s an empty hole,
Your brain is full of spiders,
You have garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch,
I wouldn’t touch you with a thirty-nine & a half foot pole!
And so the evening went with song after song, sometimes laced with parody and one risqué-style mocking “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Julian Trilling, Ari Kassabian and Maggie Papa gave a burlesque touch to the overtly sexual nature of the changed lyrics in a song not for the prudish.
With each changed refrain having innuendo and double entendre, an audience of all ages laughed louder and longer. The ribald ending lyrics, which won’t be repeated in a family newspaper, rolled a crescendo of applause through the room.
This year, Bucci said, we tend to start with a very high-level theme to then weave performances in that the CTC community asks to do. The best part of it all is the open-endedness!”
“We write the scripts loose in part due to the group-involved nature of it, but also because we’ve learned that the signature cocktail from the event will make it hard to read in the second act,” he added.
Casteel said, “This is my sixth cabaret appearance. I love playing new and familiar holiday tunes with my friends from the music and theater worlds. It’s a great way to celebrate the season and also the accomplishments of the CTC. It’s a labor of love for me.”
Then, with a jab, she added, “Providence has Trinity Rep’s annual “Christmas Carol” production, and South County has the CTC Christmas Cocktail Cabaret. We definitely have better drinks.”
Cauchon, however, captured the larger spirit of the moment for a group whose indoor performances have been significant restricted.
Marshaling their collective talent, they brought their passion and energy to the theater’s outdoor patio where the only difference was stars in the sky rather than track lighting in a ceiling.
“We’ve sold out every year since we’ve taken over, and that to me is something I am most proud of - that this community loves this event enough to sell it out two and a half weeks early, even with the current COVID restrictions we’ve put in place to keep everyone safe,” she said.
“I’m really glad that the leaders of the company allow Eden, Peter, and I to do literally whatever we want - within reason... of course - and trust us implicitly to be the bringers of Christmas Spirit for the theater,” she said.
