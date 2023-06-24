NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wickford residents, artists, dignitaries, sponsors, and the Board of Directors of the Wickford Art Association gathered outside the Art Association building on Tuesday afternoon for the unveiling of three murals that were created in conjunction with North Kingstown High School over the past month.
Two student artists, Gwen Ruffalo and Lily Hannuksela, worked on murals alongside WAA members Alexandra Jedry and Betsey MacDonald. With the guidance of Mary Thorne, the project’s large-format painting consultant, through weather conditions ranging from cold to rainy to smoky, the artists completed their works.
WAA Board President John Pitocco noted that the project, whose theme was community, essentially accomplished all the Association hoped it would.
“I think we’re just so happy we could do this with the community and educate, encourage, and inspire,” Pitocco said. “I think we achieved all of our goals.”
Pitocco also noted the enthusiasm gained by the participation of the high school students. He was especially thrilled with WAA artist Betsey MacDonald’s and Gwen Ruffalo’s joint work.
“I give them so much respect for working together to create a single piece,” he said. “It was just the embodiment of what we wanted.”
Mary Thorne felt the painting team came out stronger because of the challenges they faced during the painting process.
“We worked through smoke, we worked through school exams, we worked through crazy busy schedules, and we learned from that.”
Thorne also felt the sense of community was strongest when all of the artists were painting at the same time.
“I feel like all the artists really thrived when we were able to group paint,” she said.
During the unveiling, Thorne read statements from each artist regarding their individual submissions.
Lily Hannuksela, who created a four-foot by eight-foot mural with a quilt theme, explained the intricacies of her design.
“Each piece of fabric in the painting is meant to represent something important to Wickford or Rhode Island as a whole,” she wrote.
Hannuksela explained her choice of native flowers and design elements, then further elaborated on the implications of each item as it related to community.
“The brick pattern and building are meant to represent storefronts that populate the town,” she wrote. “The owners truly make this community through all the kindness they show.”
Alexandra Jedry’s mural, which measures four feet by four feet, is a spiral of shells.
“No two shells are alike, much like the people, and the shells are local and found in Narragansett Bay,” Jedry explained. “There is no end to the spiral, and there is no end to the possibilities of our community.”
Betsey MacDonald was present for the unveiling, but her counterpart, Gwen Ruffalo, was unable to attend because she was in Washington D.C. receiving a Congressional Art Award for a piece she submitted.
Betsey and Gwen’s piece was a melding of their two entries — Betsey created hands while Gwen created sea life and the shore. The piece came together so naturally and the duo worked together so well that all involved took notice.
“Gwen and I paint in a similar manner, but we differ in age by 55 years,” MacDonald wrote. “The funny thing is we both showed up wearing torn jeans and Chuck Taylor sneakers.”
The murals are complete and facing the North Kingstown Town Beach for all to enjoy.
The WAA is hoping for this to be an ongoing project, potentially creating another mural or murals next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.