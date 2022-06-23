Based in numerous parts of South County such as Richmond, Charlestown, Narragansett and Kingston, it has officially come time for Sun Bears to make a change. The instrumental prog-rock act has recently had a shift in their lineup and, while they were making changes, they’ve also decided to go by a different name. Moving forward, drummer Cody Silander, his brother and bassist Bryce, guitarist Will Allegretto and Jack Mills on the keys will be referred to as the Luciform Quartet. The musical approach will pretty much stay the same, just with new elements replacing prior ones. Another thing that will stay the same will be the band’s cohesiveness and experimentation.
I recently had a talk with everyone in the band about what inspired the new name, making certain adjustments, how it’s a natural artistic progression and new music being out under the new name.
Rob Duguay: What inspired the name change and the name itself?
Cody Silander: Basically what made us change it was that Joel Caputo, who played saxophone and keyboards, isn’t playing with us anymore so it’s kind of a slightly different band. The meaning behind it is about the existence of an astral body as some weird, psychedelic type thing.
Will Allegretto: I think the actual word means something that behaves or acts like light does, so that’s the definition of it.
RD: Jack, the new lineup has you switching from bass to the keys so how has the transition from one instrument to another been for you?
Jack Mills: It’s been really cool, it’s been interesting to make the switch. I’ve always played guitar and bass, so going to a different structure where the notes are arranged linearly in front of you so you’re able to see what’s happening more immediately is engaging in a different way. It’s been a lot of fun.
RD: Will, outside of this band you also have your own project Vacuus so do you plan on integrating techniques and approaches from that creative outlet into the Luciform Quartet?
WA: I feel like that material was mostly in the beginning of me developing a lot of my songwriting and stuff on my own while figuring a lot of [things] out. With the first couple of records I did those basically by myself and then with the third album Cody helped me record it. Then the fourth album I had Cody play drums on it and he contributed to the composition of it as well. Basically it’s all the songwriting I’ve developed through that and I’m always bringing it into whatever music I’m working on so yes, definitely.
RD: Will, Cody and Bryce, you also have the Silander-Allegretto Symbiosis Trio so will that band still co-exist with this project or will it merge with it under the Luciform Quartet name?
Bryce Silander: Basically after we finished the last Sun Bears record, which is pending on some final tweaking and all that, Joel had this other stuff going on so it made sense to start anew. We’ve all known each other for years and years and we’ve been playing music together in groups and just jamming outside of the band so it’s the same trajectory but this is the current version of it.
RD: So it’s more of an artistic progression from both Sun Bears and the Symbiosis Trio to the Luciform Quartet.
BS: Yeah, exactly. Sun Bears was the mainstay for Cody and I for a long time and I feel like it’s all the same musical language that’s been developing for 15 years now and this is the current presentation of it.
RD: Under the name Luciform Quartet, can we expect any recordings in the future within the next year or so?
CS: Yeah, absolutely.
BS: You can’t expect it in any remotely timely manner but we definitely plan on recording some stuff.
WA: Hopefully within the next year or so we’ll have something close to being ready to go, we’re working on quite a lot of material and we’ll be performing them at some shows this summer. You can definitely expect us to be recording sometime in the near future.
