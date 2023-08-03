The weekend at Fort Adams in Newport, the vibe is going to be as mellow as it is going to be vibrant. That’s because the Newport Jazz Festival is returning from August 4-6 with an assortment of legendary, established and upstart talents taking the stage. Artists including Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Talib Kweli, Joe Russo, Rakim and many others are going to be performing. Another one of these performers is Butcher Brown, a hip hop and funk fueled jazz quartet from Richmond, Virginia who have a new album titled “Solar Music” that’s due out on October 6. Folks will be able to hear a few songs off of the upcoming release when the band performs on the Quad Stage tomorrow afternoon at 1:25 p.m.
I had a talk with trumpeter and saxophonist Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney about one of the singles Butcher Brown recently put out, the meaning behind “Solar Music,” having a song that’s the current theme to Monday Night Football and thoughts on being part of the Newport Jazz Festival.
Rob Duguay: Along with a few other singles, Butcher Brown released a music video “I Can Say To You” on June 13, which is off of “Solar Music.” It has some pretty cool animation that’s reminiscent of graphic novels, so who did you guys have to create the animation for the video? Did you have any input on the vision for it?
Marcus Tenney: The animation actually came from a guy at our label at Concord Records named Chris Acosta. We didn’t really have too much input as far as the actual concept of the video. It came in a batch of ideas and the one in the video is the one that we kind of gravitated toward.
RD: Were there different videos shown to you guys and you were able to take your pick or were they more like rough sketches?
MT: They were just a little bit of inspirational content, some starter sample type of stuff. Each idea would kind of lead you into a direction.
RD: Very cool. Without giving too much away, what can people expect from “Solar Music” when it’s released? Is there a central theme behind the album?
MT: I think that the overall theme is something that has been present in Butcher Brown from roughly the beginning. The theme is that this is for everybody, this is something that can be shared throughout the solar system, which is why it’s called “Solar Music.”
RD: As both a trumpeter and saxophonist, which instruments out of those two did you start playing first and do you have any sort of preference between either one or is it all about what the particular song requires?
MT: The instrument that I started playing first was the trumpet, I started playing it in sixth grade. I had always wanted to play tenor sax, but I didn’t get around to it until my final year of college when I started learning alto sax. Over the next couple of years, I began transitioning over to tenor. I don’t really have a favorite, I think that at this point it’s more about what’s more musically appropriate for the particular situation that I happen to find myself in. They’re both beautiful instruments, they have humongous legacies throughout the depths of them and that’s one of the reasons why I can’t really pick a favorite.
RD: Makes total sense. Back in 2020, Butcher Brown had their version of Little Richard’s “Rip It Up” get selected as the theme song for Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC. How did this all come about where you guys got this unique opportunity?
MT: That happened through a conversation with our record label. We’re obviously fans of Little Richard and some of us in the band watch football every now and then, so the folks at Concord Records thought that it would be a good opportunity for us to flex our production skills. It was and ESPN also thought the same thing about it.
RD: Being from Virginia, do you have a favorite NFL team? I know it’s a big college football state, but do you have a team you root for in the NFL?
MT: My family historically are Eagles fans, but we support lots of different organizations. Mainly, we just enjoy the game of football.
RD: What are your thoughts on playing the Newport Jazz Festival? The lineup for this year looks amazing.
MT: I think that we have the correct energy to bring in a lineup like this one. We’ve been inspired by Herbie Hancock, Thundercat and so many others who are performing this year and we’re very happy to be sharing an historic stage with all these beautiful artists.
