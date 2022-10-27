Saxophonist Jeff Coffin is going to have a very busy day tomorrow at The United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly. During the afternoon he’s going to be teaching a music clinic to students young and old that’ll go over various aspects of songwriting, arranging and other parts of the art form. Later, he’s going to be performing with bassist Viktor Krauss, drummer & percussionist Jordan Perlson and special guest pianist Leo Genovese at 7:30 p.m. The New England native has quite the resume that includes a few Grammys and countless collaborations with talented artists. This upcoming lecture and performance will be an opportunity for him to show his artistic expertise and his wide range of talents for an experience that shouldn’t be missed out on.
We had a talk ahead of the festivities about the fulfillment he gets from teaching, how important someone’s time is, performing with a couple major bands and what folks can expect from the entire event.
Rob Duguay: What gave you the idea to combine the performance and the lecture into a singular all-day event?
Jeff Coffin: That’s kind of what the venue asked for. They wanted to do a full day, not just a performance but also talking about music, showing the process of how things are done and the process of how we put music together. The internal workings of it and the micro as well as the macro, you might say.
RD: What is it about teaching music that’s the most fulfilling for you? Is it the interactions with kids who have bright minds and wild imaginations or is it something else?
JC: It’s a lot of things. For me, I think about music as a service industry in all aspects. I look at the educational part of it in a very similar way, the information that we have we’re pretty much borrowing from one another so imperative for us as musicians and as teachers to give that back. When I’m on the road with the Dave Matthews Band, we’re serving the music first and foremost along with serving the audience so really everything that I do is service oriented. I consider it to be a very fulfilling thing for me, I think the greatest gift we have is our time and when you’re giving that to somebody else it’s unparalleled in my opinion and the same goes for what that other person is getting with their time.
RD: You’re totally right about time, it’s a very precious thing. It’s also a very cool perspective to have on teaching. You just mentioned how you’re part of the Dave Matthews Band as a saxophonist and before that you were in Béla Fleck & The Flecktones for over a decade, so what do you find to be the biggest differences and similarities between playing in both bands?
JC: Really the only difference to me other than the music that we’re playing is the role that I play. With The Flecktones, I was one of four people so each of us were in a corner of a room. With Dave Matthews, there are seven of us and I’m part of a horn section so my role in that band is different in that I’m part of a unit with Rashawn Ross who is on trumpet. We play as a unit, so it’s really just a role difference to me.
RD: That makes sense, Dave Matthews has a bigger live set up than The Flecktones did. What do you aim to accomplish as the instructor with the music clinic at The United Theatre? Do you have a specific goal in mind?
JC: What I want to accomplish is inspire students to get them thinking about things they haven’t thought about before through improvisation, fundamentals, composition, ensemble playing and all these different elements of what we do. They’re really, really important and I think by showcasing those different elements hopefully they’ll come away inspired and we’ll come away inspired also from working with them, if that makes sense.
RD: Yeah, it definitely does. What can people expect from your performance with Viktor, Jordan and Leo later on that evening?
JC: During the pandemic, Jordan, Viktor and I were collaborating together as a trio and it was my musical pod. We have a record we did that’ll be coming out during the first half of next year and it’s an incredible band to be in, it’s absolutely amazing. Viktor just got home in Nashville from being on tour with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, he’s performed with Lyle Lovett for years along with Bill Frisell and he’s just fantastic. Jordan is an incredible drummer, he’s played with the who’s who of the jazz world in New York and he tours a lot with Becca Stevens and different folks all around the world.
It’s one of those groups that whenever we play people kind of lose their minds. It’s really interesting music, it’s music that’s been written for the trio primarily and it’s just really diverse. There’s a lot of spaciousness and bringing Leo in, he’s just a phenomenon. He’s originally from Argentina, plays a lot with Esperanza Spalding along with the who’s who of jazz and the way he plays is really incredible. Every now and then we’ll add a fourth voice to the group and due to being up in the area I wanted to do something with Leo so it’s going to be really great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.