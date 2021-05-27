SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Get ready for an active and entertaining summer season at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield, as pandemic clouds lift to reveal a cast ready to perform and bring laughs, say leaders of this community theater.
“I’m excited about it and I’ve pushed myself and I’ve pushed others to be creative,” said recently-installed Artistic Director Tammy Brown about her upcoming first planned season, which follows last year’s tempered run because of COVID-19 restrictions and fears.
“We’re going to be showing different things we can do, from Shakespeare to full-length performances to improv. There’s going to be something for everybody, and family entertainment, too,” said the highly creative director, whose credits include a variety of artistic roles, including the role of Hamlet.
All performances will be held outside on the theater’s patio stage. Inside performances are expected to return sometime in the fall.
The season kicks off with the return of “Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio,” which was performed last year to strong audience reviews.
The cast of improvisers ask the audience for a title, pitch four potential plots based on that title for the audience to vote on, and then perform a musical where everything from the songs to the characters are made up on the spot. This means that every show is completely different.
“For me, as a director, drummer, and occasional participant, the challenges never stop and the rewards are unlike anything else,” said Chris Simpson, theater founder and executive director. “I really hope people will come and check this show out multiple times — it’s an absolute blast.”
“Patio Musical” opens May 28 and will run on Friday nights at 7 p.m. until July 11. It will then pick back up on Wednesday nights from June 23 to Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
In June, the company will bring back its often-produced series, Shakespeare on the Saugatucket. This year will offer the premiere of “Dearer Than Eyesight: Scenes of Love from Shakespeare.”
The performance was adapted and written by CTC ensemble members Amy Lee Connell and Julian Trilling, and performances take place Fridays through Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 18 to July 11.
“It’s a point-counterpoint presentation on modern love. Is love comic or tragedy?” Brown asked. “Is it difficult and dangerous or fun and thrilling? Or is it somewhere in between?”
The play essentially is modern love seen through a Shakespearean lens, with plain-speaking dialogue from performers inserting various lines from Shakespeare to drill down a point. In the end, each audience will make the choice, she said.
“We’re going to ask them to vote — is it a comedy or tragedy — and then the cast will perform the final act based on their vote,” Brown added. “We’ve produced a lot of Shakespeare over the years. I love the idea of taking Shakespeare and re-inventing it with a modern context for a modern audience.”
June will also feature the return of Monday night jazz concerts on the patio. They start on June 21 at 7 p.m. and run through the summer.
As RiverFire returns to the nearby Saugatucket River —flowing behind the theater —the ensemble will have cabarets every Thursday night in July at 8 p.m. with music and acting from CTC performers as well as guests from its winter singing competition Wakefield Idol.
Noting the interest in the well-attended December Christmas Cocktail Cabaret, Brown said, that “is so fun every year, why not bring the fun and music all the way into the summer!”
Each RiverFire cabaret this summer will have a different theme with different songs and performers each night.
Frequent performer, director, and teacher Ashley Macamaux is premiering a newly devised and family-friendly clown show called “Fools of Another Nature.”
The show is being created from scratch and follows three clowns as they have a normal day at home entertaining their imaginary friends, sleeping beside enormous monsters and falling in love with inanimate objects.
Macamaux, along with CTC regulars Maggie Papa and Susie Chakmakian, will perform this show on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. from July 16 to 31.
“When I realized I had knack for clowning, I was 17 or 18,” says Macamaux. “Ten years later, I’ve been able to grow as a person and an artist with the CTC being my main teachers and supporters. So now it’s time to clown!”
In August, “Bethel Park Falls” by Jason Pizzarello will be performed. The play is a collection of vignettes in a local park that will be sold to a large corporation. It will explore how the loss of the community space puts life in perspective for the folks in town.
In addition, the theater is bringing back its many children’s and teen camps this summer. Performers and others give instruction on various forms of acting, script writing and filmmaking.
Brown and Simpson said spots are still available and registration is now open.
For both classes and camps, the theater will be following all COVID-19 guidelines to keep audiences and the community safe, they said. Staff, volunteers, and actors will all be vaccinated to create the safest environment possible, both added.
Overall, said Maggie Cady, CTC performer and general manager, performers and the audience have missed each other very much throughout the last year.
“Let’s laugh together, sit in wonder together, and talk with our friends and neighbors again on this beautiful patio,” she said.
Visit contemporarytheatercompany.com for information on ticket prices, camps and the full lineup of summer productions.
