WESTERLY —“Inspiration has always been a mystery.”
That’s the statement put forth by The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly for their latest exhibit, “Creating Joy – ‘Inspiration Revealed’” which debuted Thursday and prominently features the works of member artists Patty Nunes and Dan Marantz as well as 50 other co-op artists all exploring the brightness and vibrancy of the season through a wide variety of mediums, which is complemented by colorful flower arrangements done by the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club as part of their annual “Art in Bloom” contribution to the gallery.
“Each participating club member will select a work of art as inspiration for a unique floral interpretation,” Helen Roy, artist and spokeswoman for the gallery said. “Guests of the show get the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful creative bouquets complementing the various artwork on display during the first weekend of June.”
Roy described the exhibit as being “vibrant with work that reflects the magic” of inspiration and feels the arrangements pair well with the pieces they in part inspired.
“Patrons can enjoy pink poppies blooming, iconic local scenes, abstract and impressionistic blue green seascapes, colorful vintage glass flowers and one of a kind handcrafted wooden bowls, charcuterie boards and tables,” Roy said.
Nunes, who’s described as a lifelong resident of the Westerly and Stonington, Connecticut area, is a 10-year member of the co-op and works largely in watercolors and draws much of her inspiration from photographs of people and places she loves.
“Her watercolors are joyful and vibrant and yet soft,” Roy said. “Nunes’ love of nature, travel, and her beautiful hometown are evident in her work.”
Marantz is a woodworker who spent three years training himself in the art of wood turning before he first decided to display at a gallery. Driven by his passion and a lifetime of loving working with his hands, Marantz’s mantra for his work is “Created by God, crafted by Dan,” as he determines what he’ll create from the wood.
“Whether turning a bowl, building a table or other furniture, he thinks about what the piece of wood could be or how someone might fall in love with it,” Roy said.
In addition the works of Nunes and Marantz, the gallery features pieces from 50 other elected artists in a wide variety of 2D and 3D media, all of which revolve around the theme of joy and inspiration.
“This vibrant collection includes a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, mobiles, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, sculpture and more,” Roy said.
The show runs through June 27 during gallery hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery is located at the Westerly Train Station at 14 Railroad Ave in Westerly.
For more information, visit westerlyarts.com.
