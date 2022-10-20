Playwright Naomi Iizuka was so influenced by her classical studies at Yale that she has often referenced characters from Greek mythology in her plays. That was never as central as in “Polaroid Stories,” now in production at the University of Rhode Island through Sunday.
Iizuka has written more than two dozen plays and is often mentioned as one of the most commissioned playwrights in contemporary American theater. And across the country, Polaroid Stories has been frequently performed at colleges and universities. It is often cited as “an adaptation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses” because of Iizuka’s layering of mythical characters and their tales over the stories she heard from “street kids” in Minneapolis in the late 1990s.
For what could be more appropriate to these young people, living on the streets as hustlers and prostitutes, drug dealers and addicts, the abused and abusers, than metamorphosis, or change. Like those ancient archetypes, their lives can change in a minute. Not from a human to a god—though a drug high might make them feel quite fleetingly like a god. But from a place of security to one of fear, from a bright moment of hope to a night of despair.
Director Patrick Saunders has definitely put his young actors through their paces to find the core of each of their characters, both the contemporary one and the mythical figure. Saunders’s deft hand is also seen in the compelling interactions among the characters, sometimes with references to the classical stories and sometimes not.
What makes this play as much of a mystery as an unfolding narrative is partly the non-linear structure of the storytelling. The audience may become engaged in an intense tale Narcissus (Justin Peters) is relating to Echo (Jenna Muldoon) only to have the scene shift to D/Dionysus (Liam Roberts) proclaiming his frustration about Skinheadboy’s (Henry O’Brien) penchant for speed or the wandering Persephone (Ayrin Ramirez) moaning “My name is Disappear.”
The lovesick Orpheus (David Weber) and the feisty Eurydice (Syd Davey) have some of the most fearsome dialogue, trading barbs and insults more often than tender moments. But so do Skinheadgirl (Courtney Satterley) and Skinheadboy. Or G/Zeus/Hades (Ben Pereira) and Persephone. Hades did, after all, carry her off to the Underworld...
And that’s where many of these young people find themselves. Wanting escape (and metamorphosis) from their past lives, they seek validation or affection in all the wrong places. As did many of those mythical folks — think of all their bad decisions!
It was Iizuka’s intent that that connection between these street kids and those Greek temperamental “heroes” and “heroines” could give audience members more empathy for people whom society judges so harshly and punitively. But if those overlapping mythical qualities are sometimes shadowy or tricky to discern, the modern-day stories are not.
Each of the actors gets a chance to shine, and they do. Peters tells of spending eight days inside a well, as a small child, and his mother hugging him afterwards “as if I was coming apart.” Roberts throws one heck of a party, leading a mad ensemble of dancing to wild electronic music. Satterley spins her dream of being a princess; Davey expresses her desperate desire for revenge on those who have hurt her. Ramirez, Weber and O’Brien also deliver captivating monologues that give the audience a chance to identify with their past pain and present-day struggles.
Kudos also to the designers of this show: scenic design by James Horban; lighting by Audrey Visscher; sound by Michael Hyde; costumes by Matthew Oxley. They collaborate to create an urban scene with traffic noise, glaring lights and costumes that underscore the personalities wearing them.
The URI Theatre troupe has risen to the challenges of this play. They’ve given us vivid snapshots (“Polaroids”) of the lives of these all-but-forgotten youth, portraying them as striving against their poor choices, trauma-scarred souls and unforgiving circumstances to stand up and be heroes and heroines of their own imaginations.
