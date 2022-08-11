JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Open Studios and Drive-By Art successfully returned to Conanicut Island last weekend, featuring work from 29 local artists, Lucy Paiva, Jamestown Arts Center Marketing Director, said.
The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Association (CIAA) jointly hosted the one-day, island-wide event where participating artists opened their studios or outdoor space to display their art to the public.
“Even in the heat, people turned up to support their creative community,” Paiva said. “It’s a positive, feel-good day, which keeps the momentum going year-after-year.”
Paiva said all members of JAC and CIAA were invited to exhibit during the event. In addition to having no required theme or guidelines for participations, everyone who submitted the form on the JAC website before the event was allowed to partake.
“The goal [was to be] inclusive to artistic mediums (painting, glasswork, jewelry. drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography, mixed media, etc.) and level (emerging, mid-career, and established artists),” Paiva said.
Without any guidelines, Paiva said the participating artists embraced the freedom and enjoyed the opportunity to show their work to the community as part of the Open Studios tour.
“This event is really artist-led, and the purpose is for it to be as beneficial for them as possible, while the public enjoys their work,” Paiva said. “In some cases, artists welcome the visiting public into their studios where they can see a lot of their work, their process, and even works-in-progress. Or artists might select a group of work to display, sometimes alongside another artist in an arts market style. Some artists showcase just one work outside for people to enjoy while walking or driving by.”
This year’s art tour featured individual artists across the island, as well as displays in JAC, Out of the Box Studio and Gallery, Curiosity & Co, Fuller Gallery and RI Real Estate Services.
The participating artists included Pete Flood, Diane Terry, Christopher T. Terry, Josy Wright, Didi Suydam, Peter Diepenbrock, Lisa Barsumian, Peter Elsworth, Elaine Porter, Rick Meli, Clancy Designs, Jillian Barber, Shirley Mae Bell, Ernie Wulff, Amanda Matthews, Rose M. Chase, Mary Gazda, Marilyn McShane Levine, Peter Strickland, Deb Lichtenstein, Matthew Vars, Kenny Defusco, Alexandra Kent, Nina’s Beads, Aurora Goodland Art, Kate Petrie, Sue Mailloux, Andy Hunter and Karen Dolmanisth.
The partnership between JAC and CIAA helped cultivate the nearly 30 artists, Paiva said.
“The JAC and CIAA partner on this event in order to feature the greatest number of local artists and bring the most art to the community in one day,” Paiva said.”
Open Studios initially began as a collaboration the Jamestown Artists for Sustainability (JAAS) and the Conanicut Island Artist Association, Karen Conway, JAC Exhibitions Director, said. Although JAAS has since dissolved, JAC has taken over the event and kept true to the mission: highlighting local artistic talent in Jamestown.
“We love the collaboration with all of our partners on the island and one of our top priorities is to highlight the incredible artistic resources of Jamestown,” Conway said.
At the end of the day, Open Studios and Drive-By Art allows artists to engage in one-on-one conversations with their pieces while promoting their work, Paiva said.
“[Open Studios and Drive-By Art allows] for visitors to enjoy and explore the depth of local talent and get to interact directly with artists,” Paiva said. “And for artists to have the access and opportunity to display their work in an accessible — there’s no cost to participate — and inclusive manner.”
For the community, Paiva said Open Studios and Drive-By Art is an annual event that will strive to continue bringing unique local art to the forefront.
“It is a great way to explore local art,” Paiva said. “We hope to see you next year.”
