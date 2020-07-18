SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Contemporary Theater Company — complete with social distancing and masks — is opening up its patio after a more than three-month hiatus and bringing back some favorite programming and performers.
Although the main stage will remain closed, the outdoor side patio is where a twice-weekly improvised musical will feature old hands in a particular favorite style of this theater, said artistic director and founder Chris Simpson.
“Our best-case scenario,” said Simpson in an interview about the reopening, “is that we will be able to offer positive programming for the community for the rest of the nice weather we have going into the fall.”
Putting aside for the moment the creative figuring for colder weather, Simpson said this summer and early fall event on Wednesdays and Fridays will accompany on Tuesdays and Sundays “Wine and Paint on the Patio.”
Mondays, he said, is reserved for jazz with a trio playing favorites for those long missing the eclectic fare of this theater company.
A hard-scrabble operation, it has worked hard to prove itself with a unique blend of artistic experimentation and community commitment. During the pandemic Simpson and others took to CTC’s Facebook page for single-person video performances and monologues.
Two months ago, Simpson said flatly, “It’s devastating. It’s rendering completely useless and obsolete all of personal and professional artistic skills that we’ve spent our lives developing.”
Those are feelings easy to understand for anyone who knows Simpson who said he’s happy to have a little COVID liberation at last.
This leader of a traveling group of improvisational actors years ago built this foundation for this community theater that draws thousands annually to its full schedule of performances.
He said during the recent interview that keeping everyone safe — performers, staff and audience — had to be the focus at the time when empty seats weighed him down.
“We wouldn’t be opening now if we didn’t feel safe doing it,” he said, noting that mask-wearing will be required for all staff and audience members, and social distancing through pre-set table configurations will also be guaranteed for anyone with concerns.
“We believe we can safely execute this performance because it’s in the fresh air and there’s no contact,” he said, acknowledging that the usual meet-and-greet of cast and audience members will be a tradition set aside for now.
He also said that he strongly advises people to buy tickets online (contemporarytheatercompany.com) on the theater’s website so that people are not disappointed when arriving and finding an event filled to the limited capacities allowed.
For the patio offerings, some fluctuation in time could occur because — unlike with an indoor stage — weather of any kind could suddenly intrude, he said. The starting times listed on the website when tickets are sold will be held as firm as possible, he added.
In the musical improv, each night the audience will come up with a title and will choose approaches from improvisers’ pitches for the show, then a full musical comes to life with melody, lines and actions all unrehearsed.
Tickets are $22.50 each with limited “pay-what-you-can” at the door.
Long-time and new CTC performers expected to appear are Christine Cauchon, Ashley Macamaux, Valerie Tarantino, Sophie Pearson, Charlie Santos, Riley Cash and Jess Leclair.
Piano, percussion, violin and trumpet will help create an original tune for each performance, said Simpson, who said he also might be found lurking around as director.
He said that he expects the theater to accommodate between 24 to 48 people depending on each week’s table designs.
The paint nights with Rebecca Magnotta – billed as “part teacher, part performance artist, and everything gets kicked up a notch!,” – with her painting a large mural on the river front performance patio and patrons following along with their own smaller version to take home.
The registration fee covers all materials and the first drink, with others purchased from the theater’s bar — all following COIVD-19 safeguarding standards. Each week will offer a different painting. Tickets are $37.50 each and can accommodate up to 15 people each session.
This theater, right off Main Street, has offered many performers an opportunity to start acting as well as for others the chance to develop their skills.
Throughout the year many turn up with each other in the varying plays, performances and workshops Simpson has crafted to help fulfill becoming an enduring presence in the community.
When the coronavirus struck in March, the footlights went out almost immediately and silence replaced the dancing, running, drama and art imitating life on the empty main stage. Its performers had nowhere to go and no one to share with.
“I miss performing and I miss being in the audience watching the show on stage and watching the audience’s reaction to the show,” said Terry Simpson, father of Chris, who is an actor and practicing lawyer. He and others shared their feelings in previous interviews.
Maggie Papa, another actor at the CTC said, she misses the sense of community among actors and others that the theater brings to her life.
“Walking into a space and immediately feeling a sense of family and belonging with over a hundred people is something I’ll never take for granted again. Theater community has helped many people feel supported on their artistic and personal journeys,” she said,
She added, “Without the push from a team who loves you, it’s hard to think about acting at all.”
Riley Cash said he was trying to keep his sense of community intact and has pondered what motivates him to be a performer.
“I miss the look of surprise on someone’s face when I’m with them (and) performing. I have realized that above all else the biggest motivator for me acting is to connect with the people around me,” he said.
Last week, Chris Simpson reflected on the gyrating changes and the need to adapt.
“We are all excited about coming back. Because we do improvised shows so frequently, we can pop back up quickly. We’re here.” he said.
