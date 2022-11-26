As only The Contemporary Theater can do with heart-touching selections of performances, the 40-year perennial favorite “A Christmas Story” arrives this week on stage just days after HBO Max unveiled a sequel to that classic.
Rehearsals earlier this week showed that CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown chose the right approach to bring life to humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir and its ever-popular 1983 film adaptation.
“Hopefully a play like this that is familiar will bring back audiences because it’s such a comforting show,” she said about the show’s selection that is also pinned on hopes for drawing people back to the theater amid lingering pandemic fears.
To ensure the play gets the right delivery in its month-long run beginning tomorrow and lasting through Dec. 23, Brown chose the multi-talented South County resident Matt Fraza to lead the project. He’s a musician and theater actor as well as a former classroom teacher and current surfing instructor for novices.
As the play’s director, his job relies on these many talents to inspire the cast of children and adults to help many in the audience re-live their memories of Christmas.
Even early peeks at actors’ performances in this show evoke sentiment and recollections. It resonates. In these rehearsals, he and Brown have their actors tap a rich emotional vein to summon that love so often a part of the nostalgia.
It may be the right recipe for making that successful holiday performance. Without giving too much away, let’s start with the twisting background to this film and play now having been watched by millions across several continents.
It is Shepherd’s semi-autobiographical look at his childhood embroidered with fiction around it. Nonetheless, nine-year-old Ralphie and his older self, narrator Ralph, create with the entire cast a sappy, funny, nostalgic, heart-warming feeling about being a young kid at Christmas.
Scenes and tales unfold around Ralphie wanting only one thing that Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Ralphie’s desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store, all giving him the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
This tale started in Shepherd’s book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.” Then came a 1983 film “A Christmas Story” and 17 years later a stage adaptation followed in 2012, “A Christmas Story: The Musical” opened on Broadway to positive reviews.
Contagious popularity also brought a 24-hour television marathon of showing the movie essentially about 12 consecutive times beginning Christmas Eve and ending Christmas Day.
And don’t forget about sequels hitching to the idea of not letting this production fade. In 2012 a film sequel “Christmas Story 2” opened and this month another sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas: Home for The Holidays,” premiered recently on HBO Max.
If only by the number of re-appearances this tale has made, Brown picked the right show that has the right odds of nailing local interest.
It has become, what can easily be called, a parallel Christmas favorite to the 1947 favorite “It’s a Wonderful Life” with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. Like this flick, “A Christmas Story” brings together young and old.
Multi-Generational Cast
“I have been really happy working with our big multi-generational cast on ‘A Christmas Story,’” said Fraza. “Newcomer John Philip Daly-House has been amazing all of us with his swift learning of Ralphie.”
“CTC veteran Ron Giles is going to really impress theatergoers with his beautifully voiced and honestly acted portrayal of (older) Ralph Parker,” he added.
Fraza’s attention goes toward everyone in the ensemble. At one point during rehearsals of the cast, which includes many local kids of varying ages, he picked up on some nervousness.
“Confidence and focus are going to win the day,” he tells several as he calls them into a huddle. “I know we can do it. Keep your focus on the stage no matter what,” the veteran actor offers in his advice.
That’s classic Fraza, wearing his black bowler hat, white tee-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Yes, appearing as Mr. Casual.
However, his mind is working much differently as he takes notes, and studies with intent each scene, and like a hound in the woods, he listens and looks for anything even slightly out-of-place.
He wants a good show, but a good show in which these actors — many of them young kids and some on stage for the first time — feel comfortable and confident.
When he’s on the sidelines as the lights go on at showtime and the now empty chairs during rehearsal appear as eyes staring in the theater’s darkness, he said he wants them to know they can bring the story to life.
He’s not alone in wanting to deliver a strong holiday classic that entertains and provokes feelings whether easily brought back or long-dormant, but awakened by a scene or two in this play.
Brown, a veteran actor and director at stages around the state, looks to make those same larger connections as part of the theater’s community-driven mission.
“The Contemporary Theater takes pride in offering a wide variety of plays to a wide variety of interests…and in this play we want something comforting, joyful and fun,” she said.
In a switch from doing a family favorite, such as “A Christmas Carol,” the theater wanted to offer something different that evokes the same nostalgia, she said.
Nine-year-old John Philip Daly-House, said he thought audiences would like it because “it’s just kind of like a normal family, doing Christmas and enjoying each other.”
Fraza added, “It’s a memory play and all these things that stick with us for all our lives.”
