Rhode Island taxpayers may find themselves on the hook for an additional $30 million in financing costs to construct a planned $400-million development in Pawtucket if a request to the state Commerce Corporation by Fortuitous Partners and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien is granted. The pair have asked the state to increase its contribution to the project, which is set to include a professional soccer stadium, apartments, shops and offices, from $42 million to $72 million and say without the increase, the plans may not move forward. Do you believe Rhode Island taxpayers should foot the bill for these rising costs? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

