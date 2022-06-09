SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Improvisational acting is a strength of The Contemporary Theater Company and executive director Chris Simpson promises a strong four-day show this year.
The improvised performances run the gamut at this festival with everything from musicals to Shakespeare, and it is all made up on-the-spot. These always set a high bar for the theater each year.
“They’re (the actors) each using years or decades of preparation to create a passionate and pertinent live set at the absolute peak of their creativity. It’s phenomenal,” Simpson said.
“We only have festivals twice a year, so to get to watch and learn from these performers is an incredible opportunity that you do not want to miss,” he added.
These actors will dance, sing, invent lines as they twist, contort and display matching expressions to their spontaneous actions.
He went on to say that the audience will be “joining our community for a weekend of the most spontaneous, urgent, relevant, and skillful theater possible.”
Performances can seem rehearsed, but don’t believe it.
“You have no idea what the other performer is going to say or do, so you have to react in real-time. It leads to genuine moments of surprise and delight for both the actors and the audience,” he said.
That is the beauty, the nature and the fun of improv acting. You never know what you’re going to get, but a good performer will deliver the best and make it seem effortless.
“Performers are coming from seven states, and we could not be more excited,” said theater general manager, Maggie Cady. The show began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the theater located at 327 Main St. in Wakefield.
“The Ocean State Improv Festival is a wild week where the creativity and fun are sparking in every interaction, so the performances you see are really electric,” said Cady, also an improv actor.
What is Improv
An entire series of comedy and drama is built around improvisational acting, or improv, as it sometimes called.
Acting in this form happens spontaneously without scripted dialogue. The actors take cues either from other actors, narrators or cue-givers or from the audience.
Improvisors — the term describing these performers — draw the audience into the action by playing on cultural assumptions, but then dramatically disrupt these expectations.
That can lead to unexpected and original dialogue or actions, often surprising both the performer and the audience.
CTC veterans Neal Leaheey and Riley Cash, who both have many years of experience as improvisors, gave a behind-the-scenes look a few years ago at their thoughts on improvisation.
“Improvisation is special to me because it encourages actors to be present on stage, face their fears and set aside their ego. Improvisation also makes possible anything the mind can imagine on stage,” said Leaheey.
“There’s something powerful and memorable about connecting with people in a more visceral way than a movie or social media platform can do. It keeps me coming back,” he added.
Cash said, “Your job is to try to keep the person engaged, to keep them on the stage and to have them want to be on the stage.”
Leaheey, agreed, saying he doesn’t plan potential scenes in his mind before performances. “There’s a quick response and that is a challenge for me,” he added.
Festival Details
Here’s what to expect.
After opening the festival last night with a showing of the theater’s improv staple “Patio Musical,” and an “Improv Jam,” CTC has five performances set for today.
The shows begin at 5:30 p.m. with Rhode Island’s own Improv 5G and the Texas-based Magical Lying Hour, which is billed as a show where “an actor and improviser work together to create a scene that cannot exist any other way.”
At 7 p.m., Meghan Wolff and Sami Haeli — an improv duo from Minneapolis and Los Angeles — take the stage for “Juliet & Juliet”, which CTC says “eloquent, oddball, feminist Shakespeare.” Juliet & Juliet will share billing with “Brotha, Brotha,” a Minnesota-based improv duo CTC calls “Fast. Hilarious. Inspired. Indescribable tbh.”
The night closes with a 9:30 p.m. session of “Pirate Improv!,” another staple of the CTC improv program.
Friday features a full slate of programming. At 5:30 p.m., CTC will showcase efforts from Galaxy View Improv Drive-In (Rhode Island), Electric City Puppets (New York), The Rumour Cauldron (Connecticut) and Kismet Marquee Team (Rhode Island). At 7 p.m., 3 Hours from Broadway (Rhode Island) and Juliet & Juliet (Minnesota and California) take center stage. CTC’s Micetro (aka Maestro) Mixer Show goes on at 9 p.m. while NC-17 (Texas) and Bird and Friends Cosmic Unity (New York) close out the evening beginning at 11 p.m.
Saturday, Shakespeare Intensive Showcase, Whatever Fate Decides (Rhode Island) and Co-Workers (Georgia) open the programming at 5:30 p.m. while 7 p.m. sees additional performances of Magical Lying Hour (Texas) and Brotha, Brotha (Minnesota) and CTC’s Theatresports Mixer Show caps the evening at 9:30 p.m.
The festival concludes Sunday with a “Duo Bracket Challenge” on the Performance Patio, which will involve performing pairing up and duos paired head-to-head. Each gets a set amount of time on stage. The audience votes for who moves on. The stage time increases as the challenge continues.
In addition to the shows listed above, the festival will offer a variety of workshops for those interested in this theater performance art form.
“Taking workshops is a great way to connect with other performers and get a taste of different styles of improv,” said Cady, noting some returns of veteran teachers from last year.
These include John Gebretatose, who will be performing with Denzel Belin in Brotha, Brotha, and Stephanie Rae, president of the Black Improv Alliance.
Cady has said that it is important to organizers that the festival has a down-to-earth, community feel.
“We really like the connection that both the shows and the workshops form together, because as people attend the workshops and shows, they get a chance to learn from the teachers who they are seeing perform in the festival,” she said.
For example, one workshop is entitled “Two People Walk Into a Bar and Stand Arms Width Apart” ... Believable Movement in Improv
Teacher Ruby Willmann will give instructions about believable movements on stage.
“How come whenever we try to recreate a scene on stage, we forget where to put our hands, how we actually interact with loved ones, with friends, or with people we don’t like?“ CTC says in advertising this session.
“How come we WANDER AROUND so much on stage, when really there’s not that much wandering/pacing in real life,” the pitch continued to hint at some of the techniques to be explored.
“This workshop is about bringing believability to your scene work through your movement, body placement, and physical interactions with others,” it said.
For more information about the festival, admission costs, workshops and times and dates for performances, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com/
