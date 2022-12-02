SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over 50 years, South County Art Association continues to be the ultimate spot for gift shopping with its Holiday Pottery and Art Sale.
From now until December 18, all current South County Art Association (SCAA) members have the ability to sell their new, original fine art directly from the SCAA gallery, Jen Ferry, Executive Director of SCAA, said. This original art includes limited edition prints, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woven textiles, collage, jewelry and handmade cards.
Over 90 SCCA artists make items throughout the year in preparation for the Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. Ferry said the holiday sale is a great opportunity for people to purchase unique, handmade art that supports both the artists and SCAA. The artists make 60% of their priced items and the other 40% goes to SCAA to support the Holiday Sale as well as the whole organization.
“This is one of the best member benefits we can give local artists to be able to support themselves and their craft,” Ferry said. “A lot of the artists can afford art supplies throughout the year from the sales they make. It strengthens our local economy and contributes to the arts and culture of South County.”
Not only does the sale support the artists, but it also gives the community a quick and easy answer to what to get everyone on their gift list.
“Everyone has people [on] their holiday lists that they have no idea what to get for them. This sale is perfect for that,” Ferry said. “Functional pottery, like a bowl or mug, are always safe gifts to give. A beautiful wooden bowl for salads, a small painting of the Narragansett towers or a unique tree ornament, made with love by an artist, are thoughtful gifts that recipients will appreciate.”
Most of the art is not holiday-themed, however it symbolizes the festive gift giving culture. Ferry said the Sale is an opportunity for artists to create gifts that are good all year long.
“Pottery is made for people to use for food like bowls and mugs for their morning coffee,” Ferry said. “We have a lot of wood artwork including bowls, utensils, cutting boards that will enhance any kitchen. Painting and prints as interior decoration. Artwork is made to enhance our homes in how it looks and how it can function as a unique space.”
One of the new updates this year is “Leave One/Take One.” According to SCAA, this new initiative will encourage artists to share and exchange their art. At the end of the sale, each artist will be invited to leave one of their unsold art pieces. If one artist leaves a piece on the designated share table, they are allowed to take someone else’s art from the share table.
It takes months to prepare for the Holiday Sale, Ferry said. Organization began in February with a volunteer-based Holiday Sale Committee that creates a detailed plan for the sale.
“We transform our gallery into a dazzling holiday gift shop…” Ferry said. “They’re tasked with how to make the artwork shine within the gallery including the layout and decorations. They organize the information given to our members on how to best sell their artwork.”
The SCAA volunteers are essential to support the Sale, Ferry said. To encourage members to become volunteers, they can receive a partial reimbursement of their registration fee. However, some artists are so passionate about the Sale that they will “forgo the discount” to be a part of the experience.
“Almost all of our artists volunteer each year,” Ferry said. “They love talking about their work, how they make what they do, what they create and they appreciate the feedback they get back from the shoppers.”
During the sale, there are rules all the artists must follow to guarantee fairness. These rules include making artists use regulation SCAA baskets to display items with a maximum of two baskets per artist, object size and specific packaging.
The sale began last Friday. On opening day, artists were limited to the number of items they can have on their display to make sure patrons can see everything on sale. Ferry noted that extra inventory can placed in an Inventory Hallway through the Sale.
“We want to make sure we’re fair to every artist that’s selling their art at the beginning of the sale,” Ferry said. “Throughout the sale, we always want to keep our holiday sale stocked and encourage artists to continually bring in new items.”
In addition, all artists must price their own work. Ferry said the rule of artist pricing is to help educate up-and-coming artists on how to market their pieces.
“We want artists to be as successful as they possibly can,” Ferry said. “We recently held a workshop, Artistic Entrepreneurship and Pricing Workshop, to educate anyone who is interested in pricing their art and ways to market themselves through social media and networking channels.”
Ferry said she attributes part of the 50 years’ worth of Holiday Sale success to repeat customers who happily spread the word to their friends and families.
“Our Holiday Sale tradition has such a long history because of repeat customers who come back every year and, often, more than once each season,” she said. “They know that the artwork is different every time they visit because new art is displayed every day.”
After 51 years, Ferry said the Holiday Sale is a smooth sailing operation that gets better and better every year.
“With this year being our 51st anniversary, it’s a well-oiled machine from the behind the scenes of the staff keeping track of each item, the price and the artists commissions to the whole atmosphere of the gallery with the layout, decorations, music and hospitality we extend to everyone who walks through our doors,” she said.
South County Art Association is located at 2587 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI. The 51st Holiday Pottery and Art Sale is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 18. For more information, visit https://www.southcountyart.org/
