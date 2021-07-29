Houston’s Khruangbin is a band that disregards classifications such as genre and style while exploring the box they’ve put themselves in. This box is a psychedelic cornucopia of sounds that range from funk to surf to R&B to soul and to music from various parts of the globe. At the same time, there’s an excellent cohesiveness that the trio of bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson share while each contributing on vocals. Newport festival fans might remember them from their performance during the Newport Folk Festival in 2018. This time around, they’re going to be headlining part of the Newport Jazz Festival this weekend on Friday.
I recently had a talk with Lee and Johnson about the band’s approach to music, crate digging for records while on tour, curating playlists to accompany various activities, the origins of the band and their thoughts on the upcoming festival.
Rob Duguay: Khruangbin has a very world-centric view of music without abiding by any specific genre or style. The three of you take inspiration from music from Thai, Spanish and Middle Eastern cultures, so what’s the main source for that approach?
Laura Lee: I don’t know if we really kind of think of it like that. We listen to music from around the world, so I think what we play is naturally influenced by what we surround ourselves with. We’re on a mission to sound like us.
RD: Do you do a lot of crate digging to look for new music to listen to from around the world? Do you always find yourselves going through used record bins at record stores to find stuff from other countries?
LL: Yeah, it’s been a while because the world was shut down for 15 months but when we have been on tour in the past we usually use it as a means to find records from all over the place because we have the unique opportunity to go record stores all around the world.
RD: That’s awesome. Last year, along with the release of your third album Mordechai, you relaunched AirKhruangbin. It’s a bunch of playlists curated by the three of you for activities such as gardening, cooking, reading, exercising and even taking a bath among other things. Who had the idea for this and how long did it take to make these playlists?
LL: We didn’t actually curate every single playlist, we did it through a playlist generator and we provided the bank of songs from which to pull from. We assigned each of those songs certain qualities depending on what activity the user was selecting and the length of time that it was. It pulled from this bulk that we had put together.
RD: I love how interactive it is and the vision behind it is very interesting and different. I really enjoyed using the playlists.
LL: We did have a monthly radio show and we were doing a lot of mixes beforehand. To craft those takes much more time and effort because you’re talking about making transitions between songs and adding a theme for each of the mixes. This allowed us to send as many listeners all of the tunes that we had accumulated over the past two years.
RD: The origin of the band has a couple unique stories behind it. First off, Mark and DJ met while being part of a gospel band in Houston. How did you both get that gig through the church and what was that experience like?
Donald “DJ” Johnson: I grew up playing in church since I was around seven years old. I played drums for the youth choir in my home church and it’s been something that I’ve been doing for a while. When I was in my teens, I ventured out away from my home church to play in another setting and one of those settings just happened to be where I met Mark. We actually met at a club in Houston called The Red Cat Jazz Cafe and Mark was playing there with another artist at the time. He was on set break, he was hanging out with other musicians in front of the club and I was introduced to Mark. That was around 2004 and shortly after that we got paired up while playing at this church.
I was playing there and a guitar position became available. Everyone at the time knew about this guy who played incredible guitar on the scene and Mark got the call. We both ended up playing there together for around 10 years.
RD: Another part of the origin story is how Mark and Laura curated Khruangbin’s aesthetic in a barn outside of Houston where you currently do all your recording sessions. Who first discovered the barn and what about it makes it ideal for practicing, recording and rehearsing music? Does it have excellent acoustics?
LL: The barn is literally just a barn. There’s a dirt floor, it’s not a studio barn and it was originally used to house tractors on Mark’s family’s farm out there. They traded in the tractors for cows so the barn was just a shell and when we started the band we couldn’t find or afford a rehearsal space so we used the barn. Then it became sort of home and our engineer Steve Christensen brings his gear out there to record us. It’s not so much that the acoustics are a certain way, they are and it sounds like the barn like any room sounds the way that it is, but it’s a special place because it only kind of exists for us.
It’s in the middle of rolling hills, cows and we can escape city noise, city thoughts and city busyness. We can be together in a sort of summer camp or winter camp depending on when we go and write isolated.
RD: It must be such a beautiful location to have to clear your minds and get down to business to write some new music. What are your thoughts on being part of the Newport Jazz Festival? Do you plan on approaching it the same way you did with the Newport Folk Festival a few years ago or do you plan on having a different mindset?
DJ: I can’t remember the actual stat but we’re one of the only bands to have played both festivals. I think our approach is going to be slightly different but we always try to be ourselves wherever we are. Whenever we play and wherever we play, we try to bring what makes us unique and we obviously want to honor the traditions of jazz through our performance. We’re looking forward to it and we’re so happy and gracious for the opportunity to play such a great festival while having a good time.
