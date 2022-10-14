Sometimes it’s necessary for someone to make changes in their life in order to begin new chapters and move forward. These changes can involve a change in scenery, a change in friendships or even a reflective change in how someone interacts with the world. New London native Daphne Parker Powell went through some of these changes following a divorce by moving down to New Orleans, going by a different name and readjusting her approach to music. This has resulted in her sixth album “The Starter Wife” that’s due out today via her label Pleasure Loves Company.
As part of her current tour with multi-instrumentalist Kieran Ledwidge that has her venturing to various places east of the Mississippi River, Powell will be ringing in the album on the evening of its release at The Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. Providence dream pop act Nova One, led by Roz Raskin, will be starting off the show at 8 p.m.
Inspired by the elegance of Joni Mitchell’s music during the early to mid-70s, Powell worked with Ledwidge on the arrangements within the album while working with producer Duane Lundy during the recording sessions. Musically there are orchestral elements and a heartfelt aesthetic supplying an intriguing ingenuity while the emotions are being exuded like fluorescent paint on a blank canvas.
“These compositions encompass the experience of betrayal, abandonment, and grief that came for me in a small period of time where I lost my godfather to a respiratory disease, a family member attempted suicide, and my husband left me,” Powell says about the making of the album via her website at daphneleemartin.com. “The maelstrom of feeling, inundation of fear and grieving was enough to pull me to the brink of my own mental health. I was able to turn that anguish into a 93 poem volume over two years. These poems have begun to take shape in song and over many retellings of the stories in my performances now have an arc and a purpose. Connectivity, the sharing of experience helping even the most isolated of feelings find ground in their ubiquity across ages, genders, races, social and economic backgrounds.”
The poetic structure is very apparent within the music as the lyrics exhibit a process of feeling during the aftermath of what Powell had to go through over the past couple of years. It’s that classic artistic transition of inner pain into a creative effort which usually results in something excellent. It’s also cathartic for both the musician and the listener, especially when a connection is made between both parties. That may be what Powell ultimately hopes to achieve with “The Starter Wife,” to have someone relate to it in an endearing way through the songs. From listening to the album, she accomplishes that in a real, authentic way.
Starting off the album with somber notes from a piano, “Little Prince” captures that elegance right off the bat. The violin has a major presence while the drums anchor the structure of the song at a light volume. “Ghosting” conveys a bit of a haunting aesthetic as the acoustic guitar counteracts with the violin and piano seamlessly. Beginning with the excellent lyric “I have been the poison, but I couldn’t be the cure”, “Murderer’s Row” is an incredible ballad that has Powell being a true musical force. Other highlights of the album include “Enough To Kill”, “Clear Blue” and “Carry My Cage”.
At its foundation, you could refer to the album as an example of either Americana, baroque pop, orchestral folk or a combination of the three. The truth is that “The Starter Wife” has a lot more to offer than those classifications due to the instrumentation, cohesiveness and eloquence that’s within the tracks. It’s what makes this album really good and it’s highly recommended to grab a copy of it at the upcoming show. If you can’t make it to the gig, search for the album on your favorite streaming service on the day of its release. If you’ve ever had your heart broken, you’ve ever dealt with grief or if your life shattered before your eyes and you had to pick up the pieces, then this is an album you can definitely relate to.
